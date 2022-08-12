The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 13
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
Browse the work of more than 50 New York artisans and vendors. Donations benefit the church. Parking available at Haldane High School.
SAT 13
Shopping for a Cause
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 5 p.m. Dress for Success
2572-B South Road
845-452-5104 Ext 144
dutchesscounty.dressforsuccess.org
Women’s clothing and accessories will be on sale for $5 and $10 to benefit the Dutchess County Dress for Success program. Also FRI 19, SAT 20.
SUN 14
Corn Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
beaconsloopclub.org
At this annual event, Beacon Sloop Club volunteers will offer corn, watermelon and lemonade. Watch live music at two stages or take a sail on the Sloop Woody Guthrie, weather permitting.
MON 15
Haldane Blue Devils Golf Tournament
MAHOPAC
8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880
putnamcountygolfcourse.com
Email [email protected] to register a foursome to benefit the football program. Cost: $150 per golfer
WED 17
Farm Dinner
PHILIPSTOWN
6:30 p.m. Glynwood
362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338
glynwood.org
Chef Freddie Bitsoie will prepare a pre-colonial meal and highlight the work of the Lenape Center. Cost: $200 to $350
SAT 20
Annual Book & Media Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Find gently used books and media at this sale organized by the Friends of the Library to support library programs. Become a Friend and shop early on THURS 18 and FRI 19. Through Aug. 29.
SAT 20
Garrison Craft
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
garrisonartcenter.org
More than 50 artisans and craftspeople will show their furniture, art, jewelry, textiles and ceramics at this annual juried event. Also SUN 21. Cost: $10
SAT 20
Mid-Hudson Comic Con
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The convention will include collectibles, cosplay, panel discussions and appearances by celebrities, artists and wrestlers. Also SUN 21. Cost: $23 ($15 students, seniors, and military, free ages 6 and younger)
SUN 21
Toy & Comic Book Show
BEACON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St. | facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow
Find comics and collectibles from dozens of vendors. Cost: $2 (free ages 16 and younger)
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 13
Johan Ayoob
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
The artist’s drawings, paintings and mixed media works will be on display through Sept. 25, with proceeds benefiting Bannerman Island.
SAT 13
Gary Zack
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
The gallery will share works by the Saratoga Springs-based painter.
SAT 13
Ignite
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
This annual juried exhibition was curated by Daniel Aycock and Kathleen Vance.
SAT 13
Dok A
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
clutter.co
SAT 13
Beacon Beckons
BEACON
7 – 9 p.m. Big Mouth Coffee
387 Main St. | bigmouth.coffee
This group show curated by Tom Kenny will include works by Anna West, Jan Dolan, Jean Noack, M.S. Eberhart and Timothy Delaney.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 13
Kids Craft Connection
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Children ages 5 and older can take a flashlight tour of the mansion, make a craft and learn about life in the past. Cost: $24 ($13 children, discount for members)
SUN 14
Bicycle Safety Rodeo
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rombout Middle School
84 Matteawan Road
facebook.com/beaconrec
Children ages 5 to 12 will complete a skills course, get helmet fittings and learn about safety at this event hosted by the Beacon Recreation Department, the Beacon Police Department and Nuvance Health. Free
MON 15
Musical Stew
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The founder of Compass Arts, Gina Samardge, will lead music, rhymes and activities for children ages 6 months to 4 years. Register online. Continues weekly through August.
NATURE
SAT 13
Butterflies & Blooms
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
This weeklong festival concludes with hay rides, activity tents and a concert by The Big Band Sound. The rain date is SUN 14.
SAT 13
Ecoprint Workshop
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Learn how to harvest plants to make patterned textiles. Cost: Sliding scale up to $45
SUN 14
Botanical Art
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Reserve tickets for a morning or afternoon session and view botanical art by Susan Sapanara in the Bothy. Cost: $10 ($5 seniors, children, teens; ages 3 and younger free)
VISUAL ART
SAT 13
Haile Binns | Randy Gibson
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
For Living in Transcendence, Binns painted on recycled objects she found to create map-like compositions. Gibson’s Infinite Structures will include a performance, objects and installation. Through Sept. 11.
SAT 20
Blinky Palermo
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
The artists’ series made from 1974 to 1976, Times of the Day, will return for viewing. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and visitors with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, free under age 5)
SAT 20
Ordinary Wonders
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 – 3 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Doreen Battles, winner of the center’s Love art exhibit, will have her first solo photography show. Through Oct. 1.
SAT 20
Otherness
NEWBURGH
5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
Work by Chantelle Norton, Carl Van Brunt (below) and Joseph Ayers exploring the relation of the self to others will be on view through Sept. 25.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 13
Where We Belong
GARRISON
7:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
In this limited-engagement, one-woman show, Madeline Sayet will explore Shakespeare and colonialism through self-discovery. Continues through MON 22. Cost: $10 to $95
SUN 14
Ken Holland
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
The three-time Pushcart Prize nominee will read from his poetry collections, followed by an open mic.
WED 17
Maidan
BEACON
7 p.m. Story Screen
445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com/special-screenings
The 2014 documentary follows the movement that led to the overthrow of pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych. Proceeds from the screening will benefit the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. A discussion will follow with Andrij Dobriansky from the UCCA. Cost: $15
FRI 19
Madame X
BEACON
6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
In this 1966 film, which will be screened on Bannerman Island, Lana Turner plays a woman who is forced to disappear to save her family’s reputation. Cost: $40
SAT 20
The Talented Mr. Ripley
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
Based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel, the 1999 thriller film stars Jude Law, Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow. Hosted by the Cold Spring Film Society. Free
MUSIC
SAT 13
Mike LaRocco Trio
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Art Labriola (piano) and Lou Pappas (bass) will join LaRocco on drums to perform a diverse range of jazz.
SAT 13
Sing-Along Family Movie Favorites
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The Benny Havens Band will perform classics from Disney and others. Free
SAT 13
Frank Carillo & the Bandoleros
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Americana and roots band will perform music from its four albums. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 14
Maeve Gilchrist
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The Celtic harpist will perform selections from her latest recording, The Harpweaver, inspired by Edna St. Vincent Millay’s poem, “The Ballad of the Harp-Weaver.” Donations welcome. Free
MON 15
KJ Denhert Jazz Project
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The band will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 19
Gavon Mitchell & Patrick Collins
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse
92 Main St.
The duo will perform as part of the weekly music series. Free
FRI 19
Gumbo, Grits & Gravy
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Bruce Molsky, Walter Parks and Guy Davis will perform Southern-style blues. Corey Harris and Cedric Watson will open. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 20
At the Point
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The West Point Band will perform a range of classics including military marches, Broadway hits and masterworks from its repertoire. Free
SAT 20
Rory Block & Cindy Cashdollar
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Known as the Sisters of Slide, the duo will perform Delta blues and other genres. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 21
Tony DePaolo
BEACON
11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
The guitarist will perform original music while visitors take self-guided tours of Bannerman Island. Cost: $40 ($35 children)
SUN 21
Linda and Robin Williams
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The country music duo has reunited after 25 years as bandleaders.
Cost: $25 ($30 door)
HOWLAND 150
SAT 13
Keeping the Books Open
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St.
This exhibition to mark the 150th anniversary of the library will include photos and ephemera from scrapbooks compiled from the 1870s to the 1970s.
SAT 13
People Make It Happen
BEACON
3 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St.
Donna Mikkelsen will discuss her historical pictographs.
SAT 20
People Make It Happen
BEACON
1 – 2:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St.
Jean-Marc Superville Sovak will discuss his work in the art exhibit and Myra Beth Young Armstead will talk about her book, Freedom’s Gardener: James F. Brown, Horticulture, and the Hudson Valley in Antebellum America.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 20
Optimize Your Phone
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Don Dempsey will lead a workshop on how to take great flower photographs using a smartphone, including apps for post-production. Cost: $30
CIVIC
SAT 13
Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com
Philipstown voters who are registered with the Democratic, Republican or Conservative parties can cast ballots in congressional primaries for District 17. Continues daily through SUN 21.
SAT 13
Early Voting
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall
807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov
Beacon voters who are registered Democrats can cast ballots in the congressional primary for District 18. Continues daily through SUN 21.
MON 15
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 15
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
MON 15
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 17
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov