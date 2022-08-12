The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 13

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

Browse the work of more than 50 New York artisans and vendors. Donations benefit the church. Parking available at Haldane High School.

SAT 13

Shopping for a Cause

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 5 p.m. Dress for Success

2572-B South Road

845-452-5104 Ext 144

dutchesscounty.dressforsuccess.org

Women’s clothing and accessories will be on sale for $5 and $10 to benefit the Dutchess County Dress for Success program. Also FRI 19, SAT 20.

SUN 14

Corn Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

beaconsloopclub.org

At this annual event, Beacon Sloop Club volunteers will offer corn, watermelon and lemonade. Watch live music at two stages or take a sail on the Sloop Woody Guthrie, weather permitting.

MON 15

Haldane Blue Devils Golf Tournament

MAHOPAC

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Putnam County Golf Course

187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880

putnamcountygolfcourse.com

Email [email protected] to register a foursome to benefit the football program. Cost: $150 per golfer

WED 17

Farm Dinner

PHILIPSTOWN

6:30 p.m. Glynwood

362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338

glynwood.org

Chef Freddie Bitsoie will prepare a pre-colonial meal and highlight the work of the Lenape Center. Cost: $200 to $350

SAT 20

Annual Book & Media Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Find gently used books and media at this sale organized by the Friends of the Library to support library programs. Become a Friend and shop early on THURS 18 and FRI 19. Through Aug. 29.





SAT 20

Garrison Craft

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

garrisonartcenter.org

More than 50 artisans and craftspeople will show their furniture, art, jewelry, textiles and ceramics at this annual juried event. Also SUN 21. Cost: $10

SAT 20

Mid-Hudson Comic Con

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The convention will include collectibles, cosplay, panel discussions and appearances by celebrities, artists and wrestlers. Also SUN 21. Cost: $23 ($15 students, seniors, and military, free ages 6 and younger)





SUN 21

Toy & Comic Book Show

BEACON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St. | facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow

Find comics and collectibles from dozens of vendors. Cost: $2 (free ages 16 and younger)

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 13

Johan Ayoob

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

The artist’s drawings, paintings and mixed media works will be on display through Sept. 25, with proceeds benefiting Bannerman Island.



SAT 13

Gary Zack

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

The gallery will share works by the Saratoga Springs-based painter.

SAT 13

Ignite

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

This annual juried exhibition was curated by Daniel Aycock and Kathleen Vance.

SAT 13

Dok A

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

clutter.co

SAT 13

Beacon Beckons

BEACON

7 – 9 p.m. Big Mouth Coffee

387 Main St. | bigmouth.coffee

This group show curated by Tom Kenny will include works by Anna West, Jan Dolan, Jean Noack, M.S. Eberhart and Timothy Delaney.



KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 13

Kids Craft Connection

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Children ages 5 and older can take a flashlight tour of the mansion, make a craft and learn about life in the past. Cost: $24 ($13 children, discount for members)

SUN 14

Bicycle Safety Rodeo

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rombout Middle School

84 Matteawan Road

facebook.com/beaconrec

Children ages 5 to 12 will complete a skills course, get helmet fittings and learn about safety at this event hosted by the Beacon Recreation Department, the Beacon Police Department and Nuvance Health. Free

MON 15

Musical Stew

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The founder of Compass Arts, Gina Samardge, will lead music, rhymes and activities for children ages 6 months to 4 years. Register online. Continues weekly through August.

NATURE

SAT 13

Butterflies & Blooms

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

This weeklong festival concludes with hay rides, activity tents and a concert by The Big Band Sound. The rain date is SUN 14.

SAT 13

Ecoprint Workshop

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Learn how to harvest plants to make patterned textiles. Cost: Sliding scale up to $45

SUN 14

Botanical Art

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Reserve tickets for a morning or afternoon session and view botanical art by Susan Sapanara in the Bothy. Cost: $10 ($5 seniors, children, teens; ages 3 and younger free)

VISUAL ART

SAT 13

Haile Binns | Randy Gibson

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

For Living in Transcendence, Binns painted on recycled objects she found to create map-like compositions. Gibson’s Infinite Structures will include a performance, objects and installation. Through Sept. 11.

SAT 20

Blinky Palermo

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

The artists’ series made from 1974 to 1976, Times of the Day, will return for viewing. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and visitors with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, free under age 5)

SAT 20

Ordinary Wonders

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 – 3 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Doreen Battles, winner of the center’s Love art exhibit, will have her first solo photography show. Through Oct. 1.





SAT 20

Otherness

NEWBURGH

5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

Work by Chantelle Norton, Carl Van Brunt (below) and Joseph Ayers exploring the relation of the self to others will be on view through Sept. 25.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 13

Where We Belong

GARRISON

7:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

In this limited-engagement, one-woman show, Madeline Sayet will explore Shakespeare and colonialism through self-discovery. Continues through MON 22. Cost: $10 to $95

SUN 14

Ken Holland

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

The three-time Pushcart Prize nominee will read from his poetry collections, followed by an open mic.

WED 17

Maidan

BEACON

7 p.m. Story Screen

445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com/special-screenings

The 2014 documentary follows the movement that led to the overthrow of pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych. Proceeds from the screening will benefit the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. A discussion will follow with Andrij Dobriansky from the UCCA. Cost: $15





FRI 19

Madame X

BEACON

6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

In this 1966 film, which will be screened on Bannerman Island, Lana Turner plays a woman who is forced to disappear to save her family’s reputation. Cost: $40





SAT 20

The Talented Mr. Ripley

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

Based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel, the 1999 thriller film stars Jude Law, Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow. Hosted by the Cold Spring Film Society. Free

MUSIC

SAT 13

Mike LaRocco Trio

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Art Labriola (piano) and Lou Pappas (bass) will join LaRocco on drums to perform a diverse range of jazz.

SAT 13

Sing-Along Family Movie Favorites

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The Benny Havens Band will perform classics from Disney and others. Free

SAT 13

Frank Carillo & the Bandoleros

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Americana and roots band will perform music from its four albums. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 14

Maeve Gilchrist

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The Celtic harpist will perform selections from her latest recording, The Harpweaver, inspired by Edna St. Vincent Millay’s poem, “The Ballad of the Harp-Weaver.” Donations welcome. Free

MON 15

KJ Denhert Jazz Project

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The band will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

FRI 19

Gavon Mitchell & Patrick Collins

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse

92 Main St.

The duo will perform as part of the weekly music series. Free

FRI 19

Gumbo, Grits & Gravy

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Bruce Molsky, Walter Parks and Guy Davis will perform Southern-style blues. Corey Harris and Cedric Watson will open. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SAT 20

At the Point

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The West Point Band will perform a range of classics including military marches, Broadway hits and masterworks from its repertoire. Free

SAT 20

Rory Block & Cindy Cashdollar

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Known as the Sisters of Slide, the duo will perform Delta blues and other genres. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 21

Tony DePaolo

BEACON

11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

The guitarist will perform original music while visitors take self-guided tours of Bannerman Island. Cost: $40 ($35 children)

SUN 21

Linda and Robin Williams

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The country music duo has reunited after 25 years as bandleaders.

Cost: $25 ($30 door)

HOWLAND 150

SAT 13

Keeping the Books Open

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St.

This exhibition to mark the 150th anniversary of the library will include photos and ephemera from scrapbooks compiled from the 1870s to the 1970s.

SAT 13

People Make It Happen

BEACON

3 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St.

Donna Mikkelsen will discuss her historical pictographs.

SAT 20

People Make It Happen

BEACON

1 – 2:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St.

Jean-Marc Superville Sovak will discuss his work in the art exhibit and Myra Beth Young Armstead will talk about her book, Freedom’s Gardener: James F. Brown, Horticulture, and the Hudson Valley in Antebellum America.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 20

Optimize Your Phone

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Don Dempsey will lead a workshop on how to take great flower photographs using a smartphone, including apps for post-production. Cost: $30

CIVIC

SAT 13

Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com

Philipstown voters who are registered with the Democratic, Republican or Conservative parties can cast ballots in congressional primaries for District 17. Continues daily through SUN 21.

SAT 13

Early Voting

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall

807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov

Beacon voters who are registered Democrats can cast ballots in the congressional primary for District 18. Continues daily through SUN 21.

MON 15

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 15

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

MON 15

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 17

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov