Mechalakos Named Fellow

Honored by physicists in medicine

The American Association of Physicists in Medicine last month elected Cold Spring resident Jim Mechalakos as a fellow.

The association presents the honor to those who have “distinguished themselves by their contributions in research, education or leadership in the medical physics community.”

Mechalakos has been a medical physicist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan since 1998 and is chief of the newly built David H. Koch Center, which houses the center’s first magnetic resonance imaging guided linear accelerator.