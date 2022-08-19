Around Town (Photos)

DUMMY LIGHT RETURNS — The historic traffic light at the intersection of Main and East Main streets in Beacon returned to service Aug. 12, about four months after being damaged by a paving truck. The light, which was installed in 1926, was repaired and restored by the city Highway Department and painted by Erica Hauser. (Photo by Brian PJ Cronin)

BOOK SALE IS BACK — The Friends of the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison will host its annual used book sale this month for the first time since the pandemic shutdown. Members will get a sneak preview tonight (Aug. 19); the public sale opens Saturday and continues through Aug. 29. The pandemic had no effect on donations, said volunteer Aurora McKee, shown here, with about 25,000 books to be sorted, or about twice the usual. The sale raises as much as $25,000 to support library programs. (Photo by Michael Turton)

ELECTRIC FORCE — The Beacon Police Department recently put into service the city’s first all-electric vehicle, a Ford Mach-E used by detectives. The agency also has two hybrid patrol vehicles and a plug-in hybrid for detectives. The latest purchase was funded by a state clean-energy grant. (Photo provided)

HOOPS CHAMPS — A team of high school players from the Hudson Valley, including Haldane senior Matteo Cervone (right), went 6-0 on Aug. 5-7 to win the nine-team Basketball Coaches Association of New York annual summer tournament. Cervone was the only Putnam County player on the team, which otherwise consisted of competitors from Westchester. (Photo provided)