Dutchess Creates Threat Assessment Group

Beacon police among members

Following approval by the Dutchess Legislature, the county has created a Threat Assessment and Advisory Group that includes the Beacon Police Department to prevent “traumatic events.”

“We want to stay ahead of potential tragedies and find individuals who may be on the brink of a crisis to get the help they desperately need,” said County Executive Marc Molinaro in a statement.

The group includes mental health professionals, law enforcement and emergency response personnel, domestic violence agencies, veterans’ services and representatives from faith-based and school communities. It will operate under an intermunicipal agreement that must be approved by the Legislature.