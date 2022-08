What’s one thing you want to do before summer ends?



Finish my home renovation project, then relax and enjoy what’s left of summer. ~Robert Kelso, Beacon



I want to go up to 21 Burgers & Wings [in Wappingers Falls] before heading to college. ~Olivia O’Connor, Cold Spring



One last big trip with my family, to a not-to-be-named lake in Fahnestock. ~Seth Kelly, Cold Spring