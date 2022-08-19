Registration Open for Hazardous Waste Disposal

Paint no longer accepted

Registration is open for a household hazardous waste disposal and electronics recycling event in Dutchess County scheduled for Sept. 17.

The collection will be take place at the Department of Public Works, 626 Dutchess Turnpike, in Poughkeepsie. It is open only to Dutchess residents who register online or by calling 845-463-6020 and pay a $10 fee.

Dutchess is no longer accepting paint, which can be recycled at retailers through the PaintCare program. See paintcare.org.