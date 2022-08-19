Train Platform Work in Cold Spring

Track 2 and overpass will be closed

Metro-North Railroad will be doing platform work at its Cold Spring station starting at 11 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 19) and continuing through 4 a.m. Monday.

As a result, the Track 2 platform and overpass will be closed and all trains will stop at Track 1.

To access the parking lot, use the ramp to the underpass at Main Street and follow the signs back to the lot along Market Street. Riders requiring ADA access can use a shuttle bus between the parking lot and outbound Track 1 side of the station or travel from the Beacon or Garrison stations.