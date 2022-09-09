Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from July
Officers responded to 652 calls, including 57 vehicle crashes and 10 domestic disputes.
Friday, July 1
A Cannon Street caller reported that someone stole items from his vehicle.
Sunday, July 3
Officers were dispatched for an automobile crash on Main Street.
Officers responded to a car that hit a deer on Wolcott Avenue.
A Fishkill Avenue caller reported damage to a pole outside of her residence as a result of an accident.
Wednesday, July 6
A Main Street caller reported graffiti on her building.
Saturday, July 9
A Tompkins Terrace caller reported that his car had been egged.
Monday, July 11
Kimberly A. Allison, 45, of Beacon, was processed on a violation for having a dog running at large after someone reported being bitten on North Elm Street.
Thursday, July 14
A Schenck Avenue caller reported receiving a phone call from someone posing as an Amazon “fraud department” employee who transferred her to another person posing as an FBI agent.
Friday, July 15
A Spring Valley Street caller reported that her car’s tires had been slashed.
A Rombout Avenue caller reported being harassed by an individual known to her.
Two callers from Tompkins Terrace reported that their car tires had been slashed.
Saturday, July 16
A Fishkill Avenue caller reported being assaulted by an unknown individual.
A Main Street caller reported three individuals urinating on her building.
Monday, July 18
David R. Long, 41, of Warwick, was processed on a bench warrant.
Tuesday, July 19
A Main Street caller reported his bicycle stolen. It was recovered and returned.
Thursday, July 21
A Main Street caller reported that a package was stolen from his residence.
Saturday, July 23
Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.
Sunday, July 24
A South Avenue caller reported that a rock had been thrown through a car window.
Tuesday, July 26
A Leonard Street caller reported graffiti on a building.
Kyle D. Resto, 28, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief after an incident on Rombout Avenue.
Thursday, July 28
A North Avenue caller reported items taken from her car.
Friday, July 29
A West Willow Street caller reported that someone tried to break into her home.
Saturday, July 30
A Forrestal Heights caller reported that his license plate was stolen from his car.
Sunday, July 31
Emilia B. Norat, 35, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.