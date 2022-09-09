Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from July

Officers responded to 652 calls, including 57 vehicle crashes and 10 domestic disputes.

Friday, July 1

A Cannon Street caller reported that someone stole items from his vehicle.

Sunday, July 3

Officers were dispatched for an automobile crash on Main Street.

Officers responded to a car that hit a deer on Wolcott Avenue.

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported damage to a pole outside of her residence as a result of an accident.

Wednesday, July 6

A Main Street caller reported graffiti on her building.

Saturday, July 9

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported that his car had been egged.

Monday, July 11

Kimberly A. Allison, 45, of Beacon, was processed on a violation for having a dog running at large after someone reported being bitten on North Elm Street.

Thursday, July 14

A Schenck Avenue caller reported receiving a phone call from someone posing as an Amazon “fraud department” employee who transferred her to another person posing as an FBI agent.

Friday, July 15

A Spring Valley Street caller reported that her car’s tires had been slashed.

A Rombout Avenue caller reported being harassed by an individual known to her.

Two callers from Tompkins Terrace reported that their car tires had been slashed.

Saturday, July 16

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported being assaulted by an unknown individual.

A Main Street caller reported three individuals urinating on her building.

Monday, July 18

David R. Long, 41, of Warwick, was processed on a bench warrant.

Tuesday, July 19

A Main Street caller reported his bicycle stolen. It was recovered and returned.

Thursday, July 21

A Main Street caller reported that a package was stolen from his residence.

Saturday, July 23

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Sunday, July 24

A South Avenue caller reported that a rock had been thrown through a car window.

Tuesday, July 26

A Leonard Street caller reported graffiti on a building.

Kyle D. Resto, 28, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief after an incident on Rombout Avenue.

Thursday, July 28

A North Avenue caller reported items taken from her car.

Friday, July 29

A West Willow Street caller reported that someone tried to break into her home.

Saturday, July 30

A Forrestal Heights caller reported that his license plate was stolen from his car.

Sunday, July 31

Emilia B. Norat, 35, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.