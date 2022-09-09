The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
9/11
SUN 11
Memorial Service
CARMEL
8:45 a.m. Bureau of Emergency Services
112 Old Route 6
Members of the Putnam County Youth Bureau will read the names of those lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
SUN 11
Memorial Service
BEACON
11 a.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave.
A commemoration at the lawn memorial will honor people impacted by the attacks.
SUN 11
Candlelight Vigil
CARMEL
7 p.m. Spain Cornerstone Park
1 Fair St. | putnamcountyny.com/911candlelightvigil
Join in person or watch a livestream.
COMMUNITY
SAT 10
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
More than 50 artisans, artists and craftspeople will present their work. There will also be live music. Donations benefit the church.
SAT 10
Annual Lawn Party
GARRISON
4 p.m. Sloan Estate
61 Lisburne Lane | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
This benefit for the Putnam History Museum will include guided tours of the 1864 mansion, as well as music by the Todd Londagin Quintet, a brief historical presentation and a visit from an actor portraying railroad magnate Samuel Sloan (1817-1907). Register online. Cost: $60 to $250
SAT 10
Raise the Rake
PHILIPSTOWN
5 p.m. Glynwood Center
362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338
glynwood.org
This live auction and dance will include dinner, drinks and music by Bennet Konesni. Cost: $50
MON 12
Blood Drive
BEACON
2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John’s Church
35 Willow St. | nybc.org
Register online to donate at this drive organized by the Knights of Columbus.
SAT 17
Farm to Table Ride
BREWSTER
Tilly Foster Farm | 100 Route 312
putnamcap.org
In this fundraiser organized by the Putnam Community Action Partnership to combat poverty, participants can drive a route that begins at the farm with stops at the Chuang Yen Monastery in Kent and Manitoga, the Garrison Art Center, the Philipstown Depot Theatre and Antipodean Books in Garrison. It concludes at 4 p.m. with dinner at Ryder Farm in Brewster. Cost: $100 ($75 dinner only)
SAT 17
Tag Sale
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Shop to support the library’s programs at its second annual sale.
SAT 17
Walk-a-Thon
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saint Basil Academy
79 Saint Basil Road | sbagoa.org
Enjoy a walk on the campus, a cookout, kids games and a raffle. Cost: $25 suggested donation
SUN 18
Garden Party
GARRISON
2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-452-3077
communityfoundationshv.org
The Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley is hosting its 26th annual benefit at the historic site. It will honor youth activist Tay Fisher of Kingston, environmentalists Anne and Fred Osborn of Garrison (below) and Joan Sherman, who created the Poughkeepsie Head Start program in 1965. Cost: $250 to $500
SUN 18
Catoberfest
BEACON
4 – 8 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St.
catoberfest.brownpapertickets.com
This annual benefit for Mid-Hudson Animal Aid will include craft beer and Groundlings pizza. There will also be a raffle and live music from Stephen Clair and The Costellos. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 10
Aery Theatre One-Act Play Festival
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
During this 16th annual competition, audience members choose which plays advance. Also SUN 11. See the website for each day’s lineup. Cost: $20
SAT 10
Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also MON 12, THURS 15, SAT 17. Cost: $10 to $95
SAT 10
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
The monthly storytelling series will feature Karen Faith, Ivy Eisenberg, Wes Hazard, Kambri Crews, Bryan Berlin and Christian Finnegan. Cost: $20 ($10 streaming)
SUN 11
Romeo and Juliet
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Also WED 14, FRI 16, SUN 18. Cost: $10 to $95
FRI 16
People Make It Happen
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
In this program for the 150th anniversary of the Howland Public Library, artists, musicians and actors will share historical writings. Free
FRI 16
Singin’ in the Rain
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | coldspringfilm.org
For its final showing of the season, the Cold Spring Film Society will present the 1952 musical starring Debbie Reynolds, Rita Moreno and Gene Kelly about the transition from silent films to sound. Free
SAT 17
Bridge Music Dance Project
BEACON
6 & 9 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.
storyscreenbeacon.com
Composer Joseph Bertolozzi, choreographer Livia Vanaver and director Jesse Brown will screen a documentary about dances set to movements from Bridge Music. Cost: $20
SAT 17
Henry Rollins
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Rollins, the frontman for the punk band Black Flag who is also an actor and spoken-word artist, will share stories from his life. Cost: $36 to $41
SUN 18
Sean Singer
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Singer, whose most recent collection is Today in the Taxi, will share his poems, followed by an open mic.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 10
Planet Rainbow Sparkles
BEACON
3 – 6 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | clutter.co
The sixth installment of this group show will feature hundreds of pieces by more than 90 artists. It will be followed by an opening from 6 – 9 p.m. for a solo show by Jagbot. Through Oct. 7.
SAT 10
Natural Order
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Sarah Heitmeyer’s ceramics and Scott Lerman’s photo-based prints will be on view in this two-person show. Through Sept. 25.
SAT 10
Matt Kinney
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
The Beacon artist will share his paintings, drawings and sculptures. Through Oct. 2.
SAT 10
Linda Lauro-Lazin | Robyn Ellenbogen | Melissa Schlobohm
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
Lauro-Lazin’s Terra Incognita v. 2 will be on view in Gallery 1; Emergent Patterns by Ellenbogen (with metalpoint drawings, a 12th-century technique) in Gallery 2; and Schlobohm’s Glow Show in the Beacon Room. Through Oct. 2.
SAT 10
Johan Ayoob
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
The artist will discuss his drawings in The Beacon Series. The exhibit continues through Sept. 25.
MUSIC
SAT 10
NashSkill
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Factoria | 5 John Walsh Boulevard
nashskill.com
The fifth annual festival will have continuous live music and food for sale. Free
SAT 10
Open Book
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
This family concert by duo Michele and Rick Gedney will feature music from their forthcoming release and other favorites. Free
SAT 10
Jen Baker and William Lang
GARRISON
6 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The trombonists will perform a new composition, “Waves,” as part of the closing of Randy Gibson’s Infinite Structures.
SAT 10
Schubert’s Trout Quintet
GARRISON
6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
This concert, part of Boscobel’s Chamber Music Festival, will include compositions for piano quintets by Schubert and Vaughan-Williams. Cost: $85 ($165 with reception; $45 ages 4 to 18; discount for members)
SAT 10
After the Rain
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will launch its 28th season with a program at Aquinas Hall that will include works by Beethoven, Judith Weir and Christopher Theofanidis. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)
SAT 10
Paper Sun
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will perform the hits of Traffic. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 10
Pete Donnelly Combo
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The trio will perform music from their album, Perpetual Tryst. Harrison Manning will open. Cost: $10
SUN 11
Family Concert
GARRISON
11 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The final program of Boscobel’s Chamber Music Festival will include works by Bach, Gershwin, Deak BB Wolf, Dohanyi and Schubert. A guided tour of the Boscobel house is included. Cost: $45 ($25 ages 4 to 18, discount for members)
SUN 11
The Hoot
COLD SPRING
Noon – 6 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Spend an afternoon with musicians who will entertain, inspire and delight at this annual festival.
SUN 11
Verona String Quartet and JIJI
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-765-3012
howlandmusic.org
The quartet’s program with the guitarist will include works by Albeniz and Bjornsson; Beethoven’s Quartet No. 1; and pieces by Dyens, Boccherini and Paganini. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 11
Steve Tannen
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The songwriter, known as half of The Weepies, will perform solo. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 12
Renku
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Alto saxophonist Michaël Attias, bassist John Hébert and drummer Michael Sarin will play as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 16
Haleh Liza Gafori | Martha Redbone
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
As part of the Global Music Initiative Series, Gafori will share translations of Rumi poems and Redbone (below), an Indigenous and Black singer and songwriter, will perform her signature folk, blues and gospel. Free
FRI 16
Sunny War
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The folk punk musician will perform as part of the Restoration Roadhouse series. Her latest release is Simple Syrup. Cost: $25
FRI 16
Laurel Canyon
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Mark Hudson, Gary Burr and Mark Mirando will perform an acoustic tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Cost: $30 to $45
FRI 16
River of Dreams
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Billy Joel tribute band will play all the singer’s hits. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 17
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167
doansburgchamberensemble.org
The flute, cello and piano trio will perform a program that includes works by Kuhlau, von Weber, Hummel and Czerny. Watch in person or online. Cost: $15 ($12 students and seniors)
SAT 17
Summer Night Soundtracks
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | annalyseandryan.com
For this ongoing series, Daria Grace, Matt Dickey, Brad Hubbard, Neil Alexander, Jeremy Portwood and Tristen Napoli will perform music from the soundtrack of the comedy Bridesmaids. They will be joined by Carla Springer, Rhiannon Parsaca and Annalyse and Ryan. Cost: $30 ($50 VIP, free for 12 and younger)
SAT 17
Mamie Minch and Tamar Korn
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Minch, a blues guitarist and singer, will perform with Korn, who specializes in Americana, bluegrass and Yiddish traditional songs. Cost: $20
SAT 17
Soljoi77
BEACON
8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The indie R&B band will play music from its new release, Shores of Opulence.
SAT 17
Starman
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The David Bowie tribute band will cover music from every period of the singer’s career. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 18
Storm King Duo
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Judith Tulloch and Steve Franchino will perform while visitors take self-guided tours of the island. Cost: $40 ($35 ages 11 and younger)
SUN 18
Bardin Niskala Duo
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
An-Lin Bardin (cello) and Naomi Niskala (piano) will perform a program that includes works by Becenti, Dvorak, Foumai, Janácek, Mahler and Wu. Donations welcome. Free
VISUAL ART
TUES 13
Alisa Sikelianos-Carter
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
In her first solo show at the gallery, A Spell is a Map to What is Meant for You, Sikelianos-Carter will share multimedia works that explore the hues of the color black and the Black experience. Through Oct. 30.
SAT 17
Address: Earth
PEEKSKILL
3 – 5 p.m. Hudson Valley MOCA
1701 Main St. | inspirationartgroup.org
Organized by the Inspiration Art Group International and curated by Bibiana Huang Matheis, this group show includes works by 20 artists that address critical global issues. Through Oct. 30.
TALKS & TOURS
MON 12
Memoir Writing for Seniors
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
In this, the first of a four-session workshop, Carolyn Ricapito will lead the group with prompts. Registration required.
TUES 13
Social Media Mental Health for Adults
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Ryan Biracree, the digital services librarian, will discuss how to use social media to make positive connections and avoid “doom scrolling,” screen addiction and other unhealthy habits.
WED 14
The Flower Garden
COLD SPRING
5:30 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Take a guided tour of the English-style flower garden at its peak. Cost: $10 (free for members)
THURS 15
Creating Pollinator-Friendly Communities
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Master Gardener Joyce Tomaselli will discuss how to create pollinator-friendly landscapes and what it means to have connectivity.
THURS 15
Staging Democracy
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse
92 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
Jessica Pisano will discuss her book on “political performance” in Ukraine and Russia. She will be joined by Ukrainian native Julia Kisla Taylor. Book sales will benefit the Karazin Foundation.
SAT 17
Bird Walk
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 a.m. Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Members of the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will lead a hike to view migratory warblers in the wetlands. Cost: $10
SUN 18
Echoes from Wuhan
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Gretchen Dykstra will discuss her new memoir, which details the two years she spent as a teacher in China.
KIDS & FAMILY
SUN 11
College Essay Workshop
COLD SPRING
Noon – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Eric Tipler will share what admissions officers seek out and how to tell your unique story. Registration required.
FRI 16
Teen Video Games
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in middle and high school are invited to play. Registration required.
SAT 17
Calligraphy and Origami
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Mid-Hudson Japanese Community Association will host this workshop for students ages 8-12 and 13-18. Registration required.
CIVIC
MON 12
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 12
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
MON 12
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
WED 14
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 14
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov