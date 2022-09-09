The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

9/11

SUN 11

Memorial Service

CARMEL

8:45 a.m. Bureau of Emergency Services

112 Old Route 6

Members of the Putnam County Youth Bureau will read the names of those lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

SUN 11

Memorial Service

BEACON

11 a.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave.

A commemoration at the lawn memorial will honor people impacted by the attacks.

SUN 11

Candlelight Vigil

CARMEL

7 p.m. Spain Cornerstone Park

1 Fair St. | putnamcountyny.com/911candlelightvigil

Join in person or watch a livestream.

COMMUNITY

SAT 10

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

More than 50 artisans, artists and craftspeople will present their work. There will also be live music. Donations benefit the church.

SAT 10

Annual Lawn Party

GARRISON

4 p.m. Sloan Estate

61 Lisburne Lane | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

This benefit for the Putnam History Museum will include guided tours of the 1864 mansion, as well as music by the Todd Londagin Quintet, a brief historical presentation and a visit from an actor portraying railroad magnate Samuel Sloan (1817-1907). Register online. Cost: $60 to $250

SAT 10

Raise the Rake

PHILIPSTOWN

5 p.m. Glynwood Center

362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338

glynwood.org

This live auction and dance will include dinner, drinks and music by Bennet Konesni. Cost: $50

MON 12

Blood Drive

BEACON

2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John’s Church

35 Willow St. | nybc.org

Register online to donate at this drive organized by the Knights of Columbus.

SAT 17

Farm to Table Ride

BREWSTER

Tilly Foster Farm | 100 Route 312

putnamcap.org

In this fundraiser organized by the Putnam Community Action Partnership to combat poverty, participants can drive a route that begins at the farm with stops at the Chuang Yen Monastery in Kent and Manitoga, the Garrison Art Center, the Philipstown Depot Theatre and Antipodean Books in Garrison. It concludes at 4 p.m. with dinner at Ryder Farm in Brewster. Cost: $100 ($75 dinner only)

SAT 17

Tag Sale

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Shop to support the library’s programs at its second annual sale.

SAT 17

Walk-a-Thon

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saint Basil Academy

79 Saint Basil Road | sbagoa.org

Enjoy a walk on the campus, a cookout, kids games and a raffle. Cost: $25 suggested donation

SUN 18

Garden Party

GARRISON

2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-452-3077

communityfoundationshv.org

The Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley is hosting its 26th annual benefit at the historic site. It will honor youth activist Tay Fisher of Kingston, environmentalists Anne and Fred Osborn of Garrison (below) and Joan Sherman, who created the Poughkeepsie Head Start program in 1965. Cost: $250 to $500



SUN 18

Catoberfest

BEACON

4 – 8 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St.

catoberfest.brownpapertickets.com

This annual benefit for Mid-Hudson Animal Aid will include craft beer and Groundlings pizza. There will also be a raffle and live music from Stephen Clair and The Costellos. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 10

Aery Theatre One-Act Play Festival

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

During this 16th annual competition, audience members choose which plays advance. Also SUN 11. See the website for each day’s lineup. Cost: $20

SAT 10

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also MON 12, THURS 15, SAT 17. Cost: $10 to $95

SAT 10

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

The monthly storytelling series will feature Karen Faith, Ivy Eisenberg, Wes Hazard, Kambri Crews, Bryan Berlin and Christian Finnegan. Cost: $20 ($10 streaming)

SUN 11

Romeo and Juliet

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Also WED 14, FRI 16, SUN 18. Cost: $10 to $95

FRI 16

People Make It Happen

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

In this program for the 150th anniversary of the Howland Public Library, artists, musicians and actors will share historical writings. Free

FRI 16

Singin’ in the Rain

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | coldspringfilm.org

For its final showing of the season, the Cold Spring Film Society will present the 1952 musical starring Debbie Reynolds, Rita Moreno and Gene Kelly about the transition from silent films to sound. Free





SAT 17

Bridge Music Dance Project

BEACON

6 & 9 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.

storyscreenbeacon.com

Composer Joseph Bertolozzi, choreographer Livia Vanaver and director Jesse Brown will screen a documentary about dances set to movements from Bridge Music. Cost: $20

SAT 17

Henry Rollins

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Rollins, the frontman for the punk band Black Flag who is also an actor and spoken-word artist, will share stories from his life. Cost: $36 to $41



SUN 18

Sean Singer

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Singer, whose most recent collection is Today in the Taxi, will share his poems, followed by an open mic.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 10

Planet Rainbow Sparkles

BEACON

3 – 6 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | clutter.co

The sixth installment of this group show will feature hundreds of pieces by more than 90 artists. It will be followed by an opening from 6 – 9 p.m. for a solo show by Jagbot. Through Oct. 7.

SAT 10

Natural Order

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Sarah Heitmeyer’s ceramics and Scott Lerman’s photo-based prints will be on view in this two-person show. Through Sept. 25.

SAT 10

Matt Kinney

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

The Beacon artist will share his paintings, drawings and sculptures. Through Oct. 2.

SAT 10

Linda Lauro-Lazin | Robyn Ellenbogen | Melissa Schlobohm

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

Lauro-Lazin’s Terra Incognita v. 2 will be on view in Gallery 1; Emergent Patterns by Ellenbogen (with metalpoint drawings, a 12th-century technique) in Gallery 2; and Schlobohm’s Glow Show in the Beacon Room. Through Oct. 2.

SAT 10

Johan Ayoob

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

The artist will discuss his drawings in The Beacon Series. The exhibit continues through Sept. 25.

MUSIC

SAT 10

NashSkill

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Factoria | 5 John Walsh Boulevard

nashskill.com

The fifth annual festival will have continuous live music and food for sale. Free

SAT 10

Open Book

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

This family concert by duo Michele and Rick Gedney will feature music from their forthcoming release and other favorites. Free

SAT 10

Jen Baker and William Lang

GARRISON

6 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The trombonists will perform a new composition, “Waves,” as part of the closing of Randy Gibson’s Infinite Structures.

SAT 10

Schubert’s Trout Quintet

GARRISON

6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

This concert, part of Boscobel’s Chamber Music Festival, will include compositions for piano quintets by Schubert and Vaughan-Williams. Cost: $85 ($165 with reception; $45 ages 4 to 18; discount for members)

SAT 10

After the Rain

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will launch its 28th season with a program at Aquinas Hall that will include works by Beethoven, Judith Weir and Christopher Theofanidis. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)

SAT 10

Paper Sun

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will perform the hits of Traffic. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 10

Pete Donnelly Combo

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The trio will perform music from their album, Perpetual Tryst. Harrison Manning will open. Cost: $10

SUN 11

Family Concert

GARRISON

11 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The final program of Boscobel’s Chamber Music Festival will include works by Bach, Gershwin, Deak BB Wolf, Dohanyi and Schubert. A guided tour of the Boscobel house is included. Cost: $45 ($25 ages 4 to 18, discount for members)

SUN 11

The Hoot

COLD SPRING

Noon – 6 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Spend an afternoon with musicians who will entertain, inspire and delight at this annual festival.

SUN 11

Verona String Quartet and JIJI

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-765-3012

howlandmusic.org

The quartet’s program with the guitarist will include works by Albeniz and Bjornsson; Beethoven’s Quartet No. 1; and pieces by Dyens, Boccherini and Paganini. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

SUN 11

Steve Tannen

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The songwriter, known as half of The Weepies, will perform solo. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 12

Renku

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Alto saxophonist Michaël Attias, bassist John Hébert and drummer Michael Sarin will play as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

FRI 16

Haleh Liza Gafori | Martha Redbone

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

As part of the Global Music Initiative Series, Gafori will share translations of Rumi poems and Redbone (below), an Indigenous and Black singer and songwriter, will perform her signature folk, blues and gospel. Free





FRI 16

Sunny War

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The folk punk musician will perform as part of the Restoration Roadhouse series. Her latest release is Simple Syrup. Cost: $25



FRI 16

Laurel Canyon

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Mark Hudson, Gary Burr and Mark Mirando will perform an acoustic tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Cost: $30 to $45

FRI 16

River of Dreams

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Billy Joel tribute band will play all the singer’s hits. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 17

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167

doansburgchamberensemble.org

The flute, cello and piano trio will perform a program that includes works by Kuhlau, von Weber, Hummel and Czerny. Watch in person or online. Cost: $15 ($12 students and seniors)

SAT 17

Summer Night Soundtracks

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | annalyseandryan.com

For this ongoing series, Daria Grace, Matt Dickey, Brad Hubbard, Neil Alexander, Jeremy Portwood and Tristen Napoli will perform music from the soundtrack of the comedy Bridesmaids. They will be joined by Carla Springer, Rhiannon Parsaca and Annalyse and Ryan. Cost: $30 ($50 VIP, free for 12 and younger)

SAT 17

Mamie Minch and Tamar Korn

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Minch, a blues guitarist and singer, will perform with Korn, who specializes in Americana, bluegrass and Yiddish traditional songs. Cost: $20

SAT 17

Soljoi77

BEACON

8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The indie R&B band will play music from its new release, Shores of Opulence.

SAT 17

Starman

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The David Bowie tribute band will cover music from every period of the singer’s career. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 18

Storm King Duo

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Judith Tulloch and Steve Franchino will perform while visitors take self-guided tours of the island. Cost: $40 ($35 ages 11 and younger)

SUN 18

Bardin Niskala Duo

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

An-Lin Bardin (cello) and Naomi Niskala (piano) will perform a program that includes works by Becenti, Dvorak, Foumai, Janácek, Mahler and Wu. Donations welcome. Free

VISUAL ART

TUES 13

Alisa Sikelianos-Carter

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

In her first solo show at the gallery, A Spell is a Map to What is Meant for You, Sikelianos-Carter will share multimedia works that explore the hues of the color black and the Black experience. Through Oct. 30.



SAT 17

Address: Earth

PEEKSKILL

3 – 5 p.m. Hudson Valley MOCA

1701 Main St. | inspirationartgroup.org

Organized by the Inspiration Art Group International and curated by Bibiana Huang Matheis, this group show includes works by 20 artists that address critical global issues. Through Oct. 30.

TALKS & TOURS

MON 12

Memoir Writing for Seniors

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

In this, the first of a four-session workshop, Carolyn Ricapito will lead the group with prompts. Registration required.

TUES 13

Social Media Mental Health for Adults

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Ryan Biracree, the digital services librarian, will discuss how to use social media to make positive connections and avoid “doom scrolling,” screen addiction and other unhealthy habits.

WED 14

The Flower Garden

COLD SPRING

5:30 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Take a guided tour of the English-style flower garden at its peak. Cost: $10 (free for members)

THURS 15

Creating Pollinator-Friendly Communities

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Master Gardener Joyce Tomaselli will discuss how to create pollinator-friendly landscapes and what it means to have connectivity.

THURS 15

Staging Democracy

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse

92 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

Jessica Pisano will discuss her book on “political performance” in Ukraine and Russia. She will be joined by Ukrainian native Julia Kisla Taylor. Book sales will benefit the Karazin Foundation.

SAT 17

Bird Walk

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 a.m. Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Members of the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will lead a hike to view migratory warblers in the wetlands. Cost: $10

SUN 18

Echoes from Wuhan

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Gretchen Dykstra will discuss her new memoir, which details the two years she spent as a teacher in China.

KIDS & FAMILY

SUN 11

College Essay Workshop

COLD SPRING

Noon – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Eric Tipler will share what admissions officers seek out and how to tell your unique story. Registration required.

FRI 16

Teen Video Games

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in middle and high school are invited to play. Registration required.

SAT 17

Calligraphy and Origami

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Mid-Hudson Japanese Community Association will host this workshop for students ages 8-12 and 13-18. Registration required.

CIVIC

MON 12

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 12

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

MON 12

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

WED 14

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 14

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov