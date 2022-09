How do you rate diners as a place to eat?



I love diners. My favorite is in Millbrook, small and so quaint. ~Emilia Sweeney, Beacon



I live in diners. I’ve been going to the Yankee Clipper for 52 years. ~Tom Craven, Beacon



They serve a purpose, provide major comfort. Certain moments call for a diner. ~Channah Grey, Cold Spring