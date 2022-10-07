Kathleen Macken (1948-2022)

Kathleen M. Macken, 73, a Haldane High School graduate and 40-year resident of Carmel, died on Sept. 27.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1948, in Nyack, the daughter of Kenneth and Theresa (Holmes) O’Dell. After graduating from Haldane, she worked as a tutoring instructor for Sylvan Learning Center in Wappinger Falls. Kathleen had a passion for art and enjoyed doing crafts with children.

She is survived by her children: Rocco DeBellis (Lenore), Kenneth DeBellis (Heather), Joseph DeBellis (Geri Ann) and Michael DeBellis (Joanne); 15 grandchildren (Joey, Jessica, Christina, Tate, Owen, Sam, Robert, Faith, Deanna, Vincent, Jenna, Anthony, Lilly, Nick and Jake) and three great-grandchildren (Christopher, Sophia and Austin).

Kathleen also leaves behind three siblings, Michael O’Dell, Margaret Randall and Casandra Roman; her children’s father, Joseph DeBellis; and her friend, Maria.

A memorial visitation will be held Oct. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. at Cargain Funeral Home in Carmel, followed by a Mass of Christian Rite on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at St. James the Apostle Church in Carmel. Interment will take place at Cold Spring Cemetery.