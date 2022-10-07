Shots Fired Into Fishkill Restaurant

Man charged with attempted assault

Police arrested a 42-year-old man on Sunday (Oct. 2) after shots were fired into Antonella’s Pizza on Route 9 in Fishkill.

The six people inside the restaurant were not injured.

Gary P. Bonventre Jr., of Fishkill, was charged with six counts of attempted assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and six counts of reckless endangerment. Police said they recovered a Rohm .22 short-caliber revolver.

Police said Bonventre fled the scene. He was arraigned in Village of Fishkill Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail on $100,000 cash bail or secure bond, or $1 million partially secure bond. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 17.