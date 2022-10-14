Dutchess Offers Monkeypox Vaccine

Clinics in Poughkeepsie, Hopewell Junction

The Dutchess County health department plans to offer monkeypox vaccines at clinics in Poughkeepsie and Hopewell Junction to residents who are at high risk.

The county has recorded 10 cases since an outbreak began over the summer but does not have any active cases and has not seen one since Aug. 24.

The vaccines will be offered to anyone recently exposed to a suspected or confirmed case in the past 14 days; gay, bisexual, transgender and gender non-conforming residents and men who have sex with men; and people who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network that is experiencing cases.

The clinics are scheduled for Monday (Oct. 17) in Poughkeepsie (register at on.ny.gov/3RWmIH6) and Oct. 25 in Hopewell Junction (on.ny.gov/3CsWdnh). Call 845-486-3404 for more information.