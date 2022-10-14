Electricity Rates Continue Rising

Prices up by nearly a third

Central Hudson customers will pay 30 percent more for electricity but 19 percent less for gas, the company said on Tuesday (Oct. 11).

The utility raised electricity rates on Wednesday from 13.06 cents to 16.93 cents per-kilowatt-hour. But on Oct. 3, it lowered gas prices from 97.8 cents to 78.8 cents per-hundred-cubic-feet.

The New York Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s electricity grid, has warned customers to expect higher prices into the winter.