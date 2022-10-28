The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SUN 30

Castle to River Run

GARRISON

8 a.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-424-4618

ultrasignup.com

Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the half-marathon ($50) kicks off at 9 a.m., a 5K at 9:30 a.m. ($35) and a children’s costume 1 mile (free) at 10:30 a.m.

SUN 30

Dedication of Northcutt Hall

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Florence Northcutt, a volunteer and board member since 1994, will be honored with the renaming of a hall at the center.

TUES 1

Community Conversation

GARRISON

8 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Join a discussion about what the community needs and how the Desmond-Fish Public Library can help. Also 7 p.m. THURS 3 via Zoom, 1 p.m. SAT 5 at Continental Village.

FRI 4

Veterans Day Ceremony

GARRISON

10 a.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

Veterans and community members are invited to celebrate together in the gym, after which the PTA will host a breakfast for veterans in the Learning Commons.

FRI 4

Beacon Bonfire Music + Art Festival

BEACON

5 – 11 p.m. Various | beaconbonfire.com

More than 100 performers and artists will stage acts at venues and galleries. There will also be activities on Main Street. The website has a schedule. Also SAT 5. Cost: $19, $39 or $129

SAT 5

Rabies Vaccine Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Veterans Park

201 Gipsy Trail | 845-808-1390 x43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Bring a dog, cat or ferret for a free rabies vaccine. Proof of residency and prior rabies shot required.

SUN 6

Daylights Savings

2 a.m. Move clock back one hour

STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 4

Anthony Rodia

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian will do stand-up, including bits from his characters, Uncle Vinny and Zia Lucia, as part of his Road Rage tour. Cost: $39 to $55





FRI 4

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The award-winning Edward Albee play features an iconic dysfunctional couple, George and Martha. Also SAT 5. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, 12 and younger)





SAT 5

All-Star Stand-Up Comedy Night

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | 914-204-2300

This performance, in partnership with Crazy Gene’s Comedy, will benefit local charities. Ages 21 and older. Visit the lodge or call for tickets. Cost: $30

SAT 5

Pay Dirt

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Putnam Theatre Alliance will stage a reading of plays by Vickie Ramirez, Kate Moira Ryan and Nan-Lynn Nelson set in colonial times from the perspectives of Chief Daniel Nimham; Mary Philipse; and Caesar, who was enslaved by the Philipse family. Order tickets online. Cost: Donation of any amount

SAT 5

Spoons, Toons & Booze

BEACON

8 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.

storyscreenbeacon.com

This watch party will feature more than 200 cartoons from 1940 to the 2000s, as well as a sugary cereal bar, cereal-infused cocktails and trivia. Also SUN 6. Cost: $16

SUN 6

Pay Dirt

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

See previous listing for description. Register online.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 29

Dry Ice Science Show

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Talewise will perform an interactive story that includes science experiments with dry ice and audience participation.

TUES 1

Dia de los Muertos Celebration

COLD SPRING

3 – 4:30 p.m. Haldane Garden

15 Craigside Drive | ediathaldane.com

The celebration of the Mexican holiday, Day of the Dead, will include music, food, art, and honoring those who have died. Bring food, flowers, and photos of anyone whose life you would like to celebrate.

THURS 3

Ice Cream Social & Volleyball

COLD SPRING

5:30 p.m. Haldane School

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

Following an ice-cream social in the cafeteria, students will take on faculty members in a friendly volleyball game at 6:30 p.m. in the gym to benefit the Class of 2024. Cost: $5 each ($8 both)

THURS 3

Sustainable Craft Night

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Turn plastic bags into “plarn” for a weaving project. Registration required.

FRI 4

Young Writers’ Workshop

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 and up are invited to receive guidance and feedback on any writing project from a published author. Registration required.

SUN 6

Andrea Davis Pinkney & Brian Pinkney

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The author and artist will receive the Alice Curtis Desmond Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature in recognition of their more than 20 books, including a biography of Duke Ellington and Let it Shine: Stories of Black Women Freedom Fighters. Andrea will read and Brian will demonstrate his technique.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 29

All About Bulbs

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Find out everything you need to know to grow plants from bulbs in your yard, garden and indoors. Cost: $60 ($40 members)

THURS 3

Anna Conlan

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

butterfieldlibrary.org

The author of Life after the Revolution: Kate Millet’s Art Colony for Women will read from her book and discuss the colony near Poughkeepsie that was a haven for four decades. Register online.

FRI 4

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This monthly open mic features writers in all genres reading for 5 minutes each.

SAT 5

Defensive Driving

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Nancy Costa will present a refresher course that can earn drivers a 10 percent discount on insurance and reduce points on driving records. Cost: $35

SAT 5

Walking Tour

GARRISON

2 p.m. The Garrison

2015 Route 9 | hhlt.org

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust will lead a tour of the 57 acres it preserves at the former golf course and solicit input on access and restoration. Register online. Also TUES 8.

SUN 6

Ron Horning & Richard Stull

NEWBURGH

3 p.m. Holland Tunnel | 46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

The poets will read from their collections as part of an exhibit of works by Thornton Willis and Bix Lye. Cost: $10 donation



VISUAL ART

SAT 29

Photographs by Brian Nice

GARRISON

Noon – 6 p.m. Davoren Farm

8A Inverugie Lane

All proceeds from this one-day, pop-up art show by the Philipstown artist will benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. A reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.

SAT 29

Pumpkid Custom Show & Bash

BEACON

6 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

clutter.co

Browse Halloween-themed custom figures by more than 30 artists. Costumes encouraged.

FRI 4

Caroline Clowes

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 5 p.m. Locust Grove Estate

2683 South Road | lgny.org/calendar

Twenty-five paintings of animals, along with dozens of sketches, by one of the first professional women artists will be on display in Fertile Ground, an exhibit organized by the Dutchess County Historical Society. Through Dec. 30. Cost: Free





FRI 4

Ursula Schneider

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

The artist will share new paintings through Nov. 27.





SAT 5

BeaconArts Member Exhibition

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Ethan Cohen Fine Arts

211 Fishkill Ave. | beaconarts.org

This multimedia exhibition will include work by more than 60 artists. At the opening reception, Donna Mikkelsen will perform a live drawing and Donna Minkowitz will read from her work.





MUSIC

SAT 29

Jacob Aviner

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The singer and songwriter will play his original music.

SAT 29

Acoustic Alchemy

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The contemporary jazz band is a three-time Grammy nominee. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

MON 31

Jazz Session

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Nico Soffiato, Josh Deutsch and other musicians will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.

THURS 3

Le Vent du Nord

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Quebec band will perform francophone folk with a global twist. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

FRI 4

Chris Pierce

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, 45 Jukebox. Cost: $25





FRI 4

The Gibson Brothers

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Leigh and Eric Gibson will play music from their latest release, Mockingbird, a mix of country and soul. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 5

Maeve Gilchrist

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280

tompkinscorners.org

The harpist, singer and composer will perform music from her most recent recording, Harpweaver, based on a poem by Edna St. Vincent Millay. Cost: $20

SAT 5

Qwanqwa

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The five-piece Ethiopian string band will perform traditional music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 5

Rhett Miller

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Best known as the lead singer of the alternative country band, Old 97’s, Miller will play music from his latest solo album, The Messenger. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 5

The Association

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This “sunshine pop” band, which had hits in the late 1960s with “Cherish,” “Windy” and “Never My Love,” will perform. Cost: $35 to $50

SAT 5

Dead Unicorn

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The band will play music from its latest release, Overboard. Black Mesa will open.

SUN 6

The Joni Project

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Katie Pearlman and her band will perform the music of Joni Mitchell. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

CIVIC

SAT 29

Early Voting

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall

807 Route 52

elections.dutchessny.gov

For Beacon residents. Continues daily through SUN 6.

SAT 29

Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com

For Philipstown residents. Continues daily through SUN 6.

TUES 1

Dutchess Budget Address

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-765-7121

County Executive Marc Molinaro will discuss the county’s projected spending and revenue for the upcoming year. He also will host a telephone town hall at 6:30 p.m. on WED 2; call to participate.

TUES 1

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 2

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 3

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com