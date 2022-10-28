The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SUN 30
Castle to River Run
GARRISON
8 a.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-424-4618
ultrasignup.com
Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the half-marathon ($50) kicks off at 9 a.m., a 5K at 9:30 a.m. ($35) and a children’s costume 1 mile (free) at 10:30 a.m.
SUN 30
Dedication of Northcutt Hall
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Florence Northcutt, a volunteer and board member since 1994, will be honored with the renaming of a hall at the center.
TUES 1
Community Conversation
GARRISON
8 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Join a discussion about what the community needs and how the Desmond-Fish Public Library can help. Also 7 p.m. THURS 3 via Zoom, 1 p.m. SAT 5 at Continental Village.
FRI 4
Veterans Day Ceremony
GARRISON
10 a.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
Veterans and community members are invited to celebrate together in the gym, after which the PTA will host a breakfast for veterans in the Learning Commons.
FRI 4
Beacon Bonfire Music + Art Festival
BEACON
5 – 11 p.m. Various | beaconbonfire.com
More than 100 performers and artists will stage acts at venues and galleries. There will also be activities on Main Street. The website has a schedule. Also SAT 5. Cost: $19, $39 or $129
SAT 5
Rabies Vaccine Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Veterans Park
201 Gipsy Trail | 845-808-1390 x43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Bring a dog, cat or ferret for a free rabies vaccine. Proof of residency and prior rabies shot required.
SUN 6
Daylights Savings
2 a.m. Move clock back one hour
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 4
Anthony Rodia
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian will do stand-up, including bits from his characters, Uncle Vinny and Zia Lucia, as part of his Road Rage tour. Cost: $39 to $55
FRI 4
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The award-winning Edward Albee play features an iconic dysfunctional couple, George and Martha. Also SAT 5. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, 12 and younger)
SAT 5
All-Star Stand-Up Comedy Night
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | 914-204-2300
This performance, in partnership with Crazy Gene’s Comedy, will benefit local charities. Ages 21 and older. Visit the lodge or call for tickets. Cost: $30
SAT 5
Pay Dirt
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Putnam Theatre Alliance will stage a reading of plays by Vickie Ramirez, Kate Moira Ryan and Nan-Lynn Nelson set in colonial times from the perspectives of Chief Daniel Nimham; Mary Philipse; and Caesar, who was enslaved by the Philipse family. Order tickets online. Cost: Donation of any amount
SAT 5
Spoons, Toons & Booze
BEACON
8 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.
storyscreenbeacon.com
This watch party will feature more than 200 cartoons from 1940 to the 2000s, as well as a sugary cereal bar, cereal-infused cocktails and trivia. Also SUN 6. Cost: $16
SUN 6
Pay Dirt
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
See previous listing for description. Register online.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 29
Dry Ice Science Show
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Talewise will perform an interactive story that includes science experiments with dry ice and audience participation.
TUES 1
Dia de los Muertos Celebration
COLD SPRING
3 – 4:30 p.m. Haldane Garden
15 Craigside Drive | ediathaldane.com
The celebration of the Mexican holiday, Day of the Dead, will include music, food, art, and honoring those who have died. Bring food, flowers, and photos of anyone whose life you would like to celebrate.
THURS 3
Ice Cream Social & Volleyball
COLD SPRING
5:30 p.m. Haldane School
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
Following an ice-cream social in the cafeteria, students will take on faculty members in a friendly volleyball game at 6:30 p.m. in the gym to benefit the Class of 2024. Cost: $5 each ($8 both)
THURS 3
Sustainable Craft Night
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Turn plastic bags into “plarn” for a weaving project. Registration required.
FRI 4
Young Writers’ Workshop
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 and up are invited to receive guidance and feedback on any writing project from a published author. Registration required.
SUN 6
Andrea Davis Pinkney & Brian Pinkney
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The author and artist will receive the Alice Curtis Desmond Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature in recognition of their more than 20 books, including a biography of Duke Ellington and Let it Shine: Stories of Black Women Freedom Fighters. Andrea will read and Brian will demonstrate his technique.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 29
All About Bulbs
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Find out everything you need to know to grow plants from bulbs in your yard, garden and indoors. Cost: $60 ($40 members)
THURS 3
Anna Conlan
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
butterfieldlibrary.org
The author of Life after the Revolution: Kate Millet’s Art Colony for Women will read from her book and discuss the colony near Poughkeepsie that was a haven for four decades. Register online.
FRI 4
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This monthly open mic features writers in all genres reading for 5 minutes each.
SAT 5
Defensive Driving
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Nancy Costa will present a refresher course that can earn drivers a 10 percent discount on insurance and reduce points on driving records. Cost: $35
SAT 5
Walking Tour
GARRISON
2 p.m. The Garrison
2015 Route 9 | hhlt.org
The Hudson Highlands Land Trust will lead a tour of the 57 acres it preserves at the former golf course and solicit input on access and restoration. Register online. Also TUES 8.
SUN 6
Ron Horning & Richard Stull
NEWBURGH
3 p.m. Holland Tunnel | 46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
The poets will read from their collections as part of an exhibit of works by Thornton Willis and Bix Lye. Cost: $10 donation
VISUAL ART
SAT 29
Photographs by Brian Nice
GARRISON
Noon – 6 p.m. Davoren Farm
8A Inverugie Lane
All proceeds from this one-day, pop-up art show by the Philipstown artist will benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. A reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.
SAT 29
Pumpkid Custom Show & Bash
BEACON
6 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
clutter.co
Browse Halloween-themed custom figures by more than 30 artists. Costumes encouraged.
FRI 4
Caroline Clowes
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 5 p.m. Locust Grove Estate
2683 South Road | lgny.org/calendar
Twenty-five paintings of animals, along with dozens of sketches, by one of the first professional women artists will be on display in Fertile Ground, an exhibit organized by the Dutchess County Historical Society. Through Dec. 30. Cost: Free
FRI 4
Ursula Schneider
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
The artist will share new paintings through Nov. 27.
SAT 5
BeaconArts Member Exhibition
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Ethan Cohen Fine Arts
211 Fishkill Ave. | beaconarts.org
This multimedia exhibition will include work by more than 60 artists. At the opening reception, Donna Mikkelsen will perform a live drawing and Donna Minkowitz will read from her work.
MUSIC
SAT 29
Jacob Aviner
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The singer and songwriter will play his original music.
SAT 29
Acoustic Alchemy
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The contemporary jazz band is a three-time Grammy nominee. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
MON 31
Jazz Session
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Nico Soffiato, Josh Deutsch and other musicians will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.
THURS 3
Le Vent du Nord
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Quebec band will perform francophone folk with a global twist. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 4
Chris Pierce
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, 45 Jukebox. Cost: $25
FRI 4
The Gibson Brothers
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Leigh and Eric Gibson will play music from their latest release, Mockingbird, a mix of country and soul. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 5
Maeve Gilchrist
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280
tompkinscorners.org
The harpist, singer and composer will perform music from her most recent recording, Harpweaver, based on a poem by Edna St. Vincent Millay. Cost: $20
SAT 5
Qwanqwa
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The five-piece Ethiopian string band will perform traditional music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 5
Rhett Miller
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Best known as the lead singer of the alternative country band, Old 97’s, Miller will play music from his latest solo album, The Messenger. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 5
The Association
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This “sunshine pop” band, which had hits in the late 1960s with “Cherish,” “Windy” and “Never My Love,” will perform. Cost: $35 to $50
SAT 5
Dead Unicorn
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The band will play music from its latest release, Overboard. Black Mesa will open.
SUN 6
The Joni Project
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Katie Pearlman and her band will perform the music of Joni Mitchell. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
CIVIC
SAT 29
Early Voting
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall
807 Route 52
elections.dutchessny.gov
For Beacon residents. Continues daily through SUN 6.
SAT 29
Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com
For Philipstown residents. Continues daily through SUN 6.
TUES 1
Dutchess Budget Address
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-765-7121
County Executive Marc Molinaro will discuss the county’s projected spending and revenue for the upcoming year. He also will host a telephone town hall at 6:30 p.m. on WED 2; call to participate.
TUES 1
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 2
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 3
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com