STATE CHAMPS

Haldane boys’ soccer wins Class C title

On the final day of the high school soccer season, the Haldane High School boys brought home the big prize, scoring with 1:20 remaining to beat Maple Hills on Sunday (Nov. 13) to win the Class C state championship game at Middletown High School.

After 78 minutes of scoreless soccer, it looked like the teams were headed for overtime.

But in the final 90 seconds, the Blue Devils’ relentless pressure paid off when Ryan Eng-Wong finished one of his many opportunities during a scramble in the goal to give Haldane its first state team championship for any boys’ team. (The girls have won five in basketball, four in volleyball and one in soccer, in 2014.)

The Road to the Title

2022 NYSPHSAA Boys Soccer Championships Class C

Haldane 8, Hamilton 2 (first Section I title since 2013)

Haldane 2, Rhinebeck 1

Haldane 2, Pierson/Bridgehampton 0

Haldane 1, Avon 0 (Semi-final)

Haldane 1, Maple Hills 0 (Final)

Eng-Wong had found the back of the net on a header five minutes earlier, but the goal was negated on an offsides call.

“There’s no feeling like it,” Eng-Wong said after the win. “We put so much work into this. Everybody was backing us up. We played with so much heart today, that’s the way it’s been the whole season — one of our best players goes down [captain Will Sniffen, injured late in the game] and we kept playing through it, through all the adversity. That’s what champions are made of.”

Eng-Wong finished his high school career with a school record 69 career goals.

Coach Ahmed Dwidar has said all season — his squad is a “first-goal” team. Once the Blue Devils score first, they believe the game is theirs.

“It’s pretty amazing, that’s all I can tell you,” Dwidar said. “In the 78th minute of a scoreless game, all you can do is pray for a goal, and it came at the right time.”

Maple Hills, located in Castleton in Rensselaer County, finished its season at 20-2-1. It also lost in the finals last year, 1-0, to Hamilton, which had defeated Haldane for the Section I title. Haldane finished this season 18-2.