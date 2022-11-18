Beacon Obituaries

Brian Morse (1962-2022)

Brian R. Morse, 60, died Nov. 11 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh.

He was born in Beacon on Nov. 2, 1962, the son of Richard and Doris (Robinson) Morse. He worked for IBM and GlobalFoundries in East Fishkill. He enjoyed rooting for the Florida State University Seminoles and had a passion for history, especially the Civil War. He loved to bowl and golf.

Along with his parents and stepmother, Helen Morse, he is survived by his siblings, Sherry Gillen (David), Darlene Fantini (Steve), Keith Morse (Lorraine), Stacey Craig (Jeremy), Kim Morse (Ian Gross) and Jay Hutson (Jackie).

A graveside service was held Nov. 15 at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Brenda Opie (1957-2022)

Brenda Lea Opie, 65, a local area resident for 30 years, died Nov. 16 at her home, surrounded by family members, of complications of ALS.

She was born in Tarrytown on April 16, 1957, the daughter of Reggie and June (Conklin) Opie. Brenda worked for the Lakeland Central School District for 24 years until her retirement in 2019 from Copper Beech Middle School. She was family oriented and greatly enjoyed attending family activities and events, especially her nieces’ and nephews’ extracurricular activities. Brenda loved her dogs, Sophie and Henry, and had a deep love for all animals and rescuing stray pets.

She is survived by her partner, Kathy Stubbs; her sister, Lynn Simmons; and her nephews, Jeffrey Simmons and Scott Simmons (Carla).

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 20) at McHoul Funeral Home, 1089 Main St., in Fishkill. A service will be held at the funeral home on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Wappingers Falls Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (arfbeacon.org), Mid Hudson Animal Aid (midhudsonanimalaid.org) or the ALS Association (als.org).

Barbara Penzetta (1941-2022)

Barbara Penzetta, 81, a longtime resident of Beacon, died Nov. 16 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh.

She was born Jan, 3, 1941, in Poughkeepsie, the daughter of Raymond and Mary (Klim) Smith. On Feb. 14, 1960, she married Anthony “Tony” Penzetta.

Barbara worked for the Beacon City School District and retired as a secretary for the Board of Education.

In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her children, Tracey Yeaple (Chris) and Nick Penzetta (Marjorie); her grandchildren, Gabriela Penzetta, Olivia Yeaple, Jessica Penzetta and Emma Yeaple; and her brother, Raymond Smith (Barbara).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (Nov. 19) at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist, 35 Willow St., in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Christina Robb (1974-2022)

Christina R. Robb, 48, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died Nov. 10 at her home.

She was born Jan. 30, 1974, in Cortlandt Manor, the daughter of John and Elena (Lounsbury) Robb. Christina worked as a hairdresser.

In addition to her mother, Christina is survived by her siblings, Joy Maloney (Jonathan) and Joseph Robb; and her nieces and nephew, Taryn Maloney, Trista Maloney and Seth Maloney.

A funeral service was held Nov. 16 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Carmen Rodriguez (1959-2022)

Carmen Rodriguez, 63, a longtime resident of Beacon, died Nov. 12 at her home.

She was born March 8, 1959, in Manhattan, the daughter of the Anneval Rodriguez and Andrea Vasquez. She married Luis Rodriguez.

Carmen is survived by her five sons, Jose Ramirez, Joshua Gonzalez, Nick Rios-Rodriguez, Luis Rodriguez and Orlando Rodriguez; eight grandchildren; and her siblings, Ricardo Cruz, Iris Cruz, Juan Tomas Cruz and Juan Manuel Cruz.

Family and friends gathered on Nov. 17 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon.