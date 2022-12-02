The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SUN 4
Reptile Expo
POUGHKEEPSIE
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
reptileexpo.com
See snakes, iguanas, spiders and other cold-blooded creatures. Cost: $10 ($5 children 7 to 12; free children under 7; $5 seniors, military, students with ID)
FRI 9
Cold Spring Aglow
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. Main Street
coldspringnychamber.com
See performances by the Hudson Highlands Pipe Band at 5 p.m., the Philipstown Depot Theatre at 6 p.m. and the Highlands Choral Society at 6:45 p.m. while strolling Main Street lit by luminaria. Businesses will have extended hours and events. Luminaria kits to remember a loved one are available for a donation to benefit the Cold Spring Fire Co.
SAT 10
Army vs. Navy Watch Party
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. American Legion | 10 Cedar St.
The football game begins at 3 p.m. Includes food and a drink. Cost: $25
SUN 11
Tacos & Tequila
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | bit.ly/JBLTacos
This benefit for the Friends of the Butterfield Library will include food from Juanita’s Kitchen plus a tequila tasting and live music. Cost: $45
KRIS KRINGLE
SAT 3
Visit Santa
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Meet Santa in the Winter Garden and take photos. Also SAT 10. Timed tickets required. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $4 ages 4 to 18; free for children younger than 4, health care workers and members)
SAT 3
Visit Santa
COLD SPRING
2 – 4 p.m. Drug World
55 Chestnut St. | drugworld.com
Take photos and bring letters for Santa. The drugstore will have treats, raffles and prizes.
SUN 4
Pet Photos with Santa
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. Happy Valley
296 Main St. | arfbeacon.org
Proceeds will benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation, a no-kill shelter in Beacon run by volunteers. Cost: $10
SUN 4
Santa Visit and Tree Lighting
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Bandstand
Santa will arrive on a fire truck for everyone to say hello. The Girl Scouts will lead caroling and Hudson House will offer refreshments. (Postponed from SAT 3 due to weather.)
SAT 10
Pet Pictures with Santa
MAHOPAC
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Feed Barn
166 Route 6 | 845-225-7777
puthumane.org
Bring your pet and a camera to get a photo with Santa in this benefit for the Putnam County Humane Society. Cost: $10
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 10
Light
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The Beacon Thursday Painters, a group of senior artists led by Jan Dolan, will display work with their interpretation of the theme. Through Jan. 15.
SAT 10
Holiday Exhibition
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Works by multiple artists in all media will be on view. Through Jan. 29.
SAT 10
Ilse Schreiber-Noll | Small Works
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
In Rose, Oh Pure Contradiction… Schreiber-Noll will display woodcuts, paintings and artist books based on the writing of Bertolt Brecht and Rainer Maria Rilke. A group show of small works will be on view in Gallery 2.
SAT 10
Vanessa Di Tullio | Gift Wrapped
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
The gallery’s holiday show will be on view, along with Di Tullio’s designer toys.
KIDS & FAMILY
SUN 4
Tinkergarten Lantern Walk
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Celebrate the change of season with songs and a lantern-lit walk around the library grounds. Registration required. (Rescheduled from SAT 3.)
THURS 8
Hygge Party
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Children ages 2 to 10 are invited to celebrate the Danish tradition of being cozy and comfortable at the holiday party. Drink hot chocolate, play games and decorate cookies. Registration required.
FRI 9
Young Writers Workshop
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 and up can work on writing in progress or get help with a new project.
FRI 9
Holiday Craft Party
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grade 5 and up can make a craft to keep or give as a gift. Registration required.
FRI 9
Sensory-Friendly Performance: The Nutcracker
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | 845-473-2072
dutchessny.gov/nutcracker
The New Paltz Ballet will stage a free performance hosted by Dutchess County for people of all abilities. Registration required.
SAT 10
Kids Craft Connection
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Children and families will take a flashlight tour of the mansion and make candle and pomander crafts. Cost: $24 ($13 for children)
SAT 10
Studio on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org
A practicing artist will lead an outdoor workshop for all ages. Organized by Dia:Beacon. Free
SAT 10
Fiesta with Flor
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Peruvian singer Flor Bromley will lead songs, dance and storytelling. Registration requested.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 3
Entrelacé Art and Poetry Talk
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Poet Joan Turner and artist Anita Jacobson will share their collaborative work. Registration required.
SAT 3
Twilight Tour
GARRISON
4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
The historic mansion will be lit by candlelight and decorated for the holidays with live period music. Also FRI 9, SAT 10. Cost: $29 ($24 seniors, $17 ages 4 to 18, free ages 4 and younger)
SAT 3
Wreath-Making Workshop
GARRISON
5:30 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The Parcel Flower Co. team will teach participants how to make a grapevine wreath to take home. Cost: $80
TUES 6
Heath Nero
GARRISON
2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org
In this Pathways to Planetary Health forum, the leader of the Wyss Foundation’s effort to conserve 30 percent of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030 will talk about biodiversity with Jonathan F.P. Rose, the Garrison Institute co-founder.
WED 7
Fa-la-la-la…Yikes!
BEACON
1:30 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconlibrary.org
Ehris Urban and Velya Jancz-Urba of the Grounded Goodwife will talk about Victorian-era Christmas traditions that are funny and shocking in this presentation hosted by the Howland Public Library. Register online.
THURS 8
Let it Snow-Globes
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Make a glitter globe to take home. Registration required.
FRI 9
Family Night Hike
WAPPINGERS FALLS
6 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Bring flashlights and be on the lookout for owls during this hike around Muller Pond. Cost: $5
SAT 10
Holiday Tours
BEACON
Noon & 1 & 2 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | 845-831-8172
mountgulian.org/holiday-tour
The Dutch colonial home of the Verplanck family will be decorated in Victorian holiday style. Also SUN 11. Reservations required. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 6 to 18, free children 5 and younger, members)
SUN 11
Candlelight House Tour
NEWBURGH
Noon – 5 p.m. Various | 845-561-2585
newburghhistoricalsociety.com
The Newburgh Historical Society will offer tours of more than a dozen historic homes and buildings lit for the holiday season, beginning at the Captain David Crawford House. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 3
CP2 Series Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #2
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The festival will include alternating readings of two plays, George Washington’s Teeth, by Mark St. Germain, and Gently Down the Stream, by Martin Sherman. Also SUN 4. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)
SAT 3
Stories from a Life in Show Biz
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Jim Dale will discuss his life and career, which includes narrating all seven books in the Harry Potter series and creating over 200 character voices, winning him Grammy awards, seven Grammy nominations, four Narrator of the Year awards and 10 Audie awards, as well as two Guinness world records. Cost: $20
SUN 4
A Christmas Memory
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In this annual tradition, Scott Ramsey will read Truman Capote’s story in a benefit for the Big Horizon Fund. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
TUES 6
The Territory
BEACON
7 p.m. Story Screen
445 Main St. | beaconfilmsociety.org
The Beacon Film Society will screen this 2022 documentary about an Indigenous people’s fight against deforestation by farmers and illegal settlers in the Brazilian Amazon. Film editor Carlos Felice will answer questions following the viewing. Cost: $12
FRI 9
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
Haldane Drama will perform Shakespeare’s fantastical play about couples in love and fairies in a wood. Also SAT 10, SUN 11. Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors)
SAT 10
Charlotte’s Web
GARRISON
2 & 4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Depot Kids will stage the classic story about a pig and a spider on a farm in an interpretation by Fay Gerbes Pacht. Also SUN 11. Cost: $10
SAT 10
The Nutcracker
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 & 7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The New Paltz Ballet Theatre will perform its 23rd annual staging about a battle between toy soldiers and mice and a journey through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets. Also SUN 11. Cost: $36 ($30 children)
SUN 11
Holiday Ice Show
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. McCann Ice Arena
14 Civic Center Plaza
mccannicearena.org
Local figure skaters will perform, followed by a family open skate. For admission, bring a new unwrapped toy to donate.
HOLIDAY SALES
SAT 3
Christmas Fair
BEACON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s
51 Leonard St.
Find food, jewelry and holiday décor at this annual fundraiser in the school gym.
Also SUN 4.
SAT 3
Winter Craft Fair
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Browse handmade gifts and crafts.
SAT 3
Dutchess Handmade
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Trolley Barn
489 Main St. | 845-454-3222
artsmidhudson.org
Local artists’ work in all mediums will be available for sale at this pop-up shop. Also SUN 4.
SAT 3
Gift Show & Sale
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Browse local crafts, jewelry, art, ceramics and household goods at this annual shopping event. Weekends through Dec. 23.
SAT 3
Modern Makers Mart
GARRISON
3 – 8 p.m. Graymoor
1350 Route 9 | hopsonthehudson.com
Browse gift items from 42 local artisans and artists. There will also be food trucks and raffles. Admission fees benefit Graymoor. Cost: $5 (children free)
SUN 4
Cookie Sale
COLD SPRING
1 – 3 p.m. Cold Spring Fire Co.
154 Main St. | haldanepta.org
The Haldane PTA will be selling trays of holiday cookies, hot cocoa and cider, with proceeds funding activities for the eighth grade.
THURS 8
Hop and Shop
BEACON
hopandshopbeacon.com
See website for discounts and a map of participating shops. Also FRI 9.
FRI 9
Pop-Up Art and Fashion Sale
COLD SPRING
Noon – 5:30 p.m. River Architects
178 Main St.
Cassandra Saulter and Donna DeMari will have works for sale, including art, fashion, accessories and photographs. Also SAT 10, SUN 11.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 10
smallWORKS | Inner Vision
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
This juried show will feature multimedia works. Susan Lisbin’s painting and sculpture also will be on view. Through Jan. 15.
MUSIC
SAT 3
Tara O’Grady & Her Black Velvet Band
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The eclectic singer and songwriter will perfrom jazz, swing and blues.
SAT 3
Adam Ezra Group
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Ezra, along with bandmates Corinna Smith (fiddle), Alex Martin (drums) and Poche Ponce (bass), will play songs from the Album Project series, Devil’s Kiss. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 3
Beatles vs. Stones
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
A band alternately portraying the legendary groups will “compete” for the audience. Cost: $30 to $60
SAT 3
Ava Mendoza and Susan Alcorn
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
9 Vassar St. | avasusan.bpt.me
Mendoza and Alcorn will perform as a duo for the first time with Mendoza on guitar and Alcorn on pedal steel guitar. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SUN 4
Welcome Bach
BREWSTER
3 p.m. First United Methodist
83 Main St. | 845-520-7574
putnamchorale.org
The Putnam Chorale, comprised of 40 singers directed by Douglas Anderson, will perform an all-Bach program of cantatas No. 4, 6 and 140, accompanied by soloists and a chamber orchestra. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, veterans; free ages 12 and younger)
MON 5
Robert Kopec Birthday Celebration
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Various musicians will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.
TUES 6
Counterpoint
PUTNAM VALLEY
7 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The a capella women’s singing group will perform holiday classics.
FRI 9
Lovehoney
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The blues-rock band led by Tommy White (of Garrison) will perform. The openers are the Bluechips, No Grudges and Platinum Moon. Cost: $17
FRI 9
James Keepnews and Billy Stein
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The duo will perform their new project, music for improvised guitar duos. Cost: $20
FRI 9
The Flurries
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The blues and rockabilly-style band will play music from its latest release, Tail of the Comet. Dave “Doc” French will open. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 10
O Night Divine
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave.
845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert at Aquinas Hall will include dancers performing scenes from The Nutcracker and other holiday favorites. Cost: $25 to $50
SAT 10
SongSmiths
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Carla Springer, Susan Wright and Rick Aparicio will perform in a benefit for the cultural center. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 10
K104.7 Not So Silent Night
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The performers will include Nicky Youre, Armani White, Gayle, charlieonnafriday and Lauren Spencer-Smith. Cost: $22 ($57 VIP)
SAT 10
Half Step
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will create a Grateful Dead concert experience. Cost: $22 to $42
SAT 10
Natalie Forteza
COLD SPRING
8 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The candlelight holiday concert will include Akie Bermiss (piano, vocals), Anthony Candullo (bass) and Erik Perez (drums). Cost: $25
SAT 10
The Mighty Sloan Wainwright Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will be joined by the Sloan Flakes for her 22nd annual holiday concert. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 11
Holidays Near and Far
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Performing in Dickensian attire, the Brasiles Ensemble will perform rare carols a cappella in several languages, as well as contemporary pieces. It will be accompanied by pianist Alexandra Beliakovich. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 5
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 6
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 6
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 6
Fjord Trail Parking & Shuttle Study
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
The Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail will present the findings and recommendations. Register at hhft.org or by email at [email protected].
WED 7
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 7
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 8
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov