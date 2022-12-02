The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SUN 4

Reptile Expo

POUGHKEEPSIE

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

reptileexpo.com

See snakes, iguanas, spiders and other cold-blooded creatures. Cost: $10 ($5 children 7 to 12; free children under 7; $5 seniors, military, students with ID)

FRI 9

Cold Spring Aglow

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. Main Street

coldspringnychamber.com

See performances by the Hudson Highlands Pipe Band at 5 p.m., the Philipstown Depot Theatre at 6 p.m. and the Highlands Choral Society at 6:45 p.m. while strolling Main Street lit by luminaria. Businesses will have extended hours and events. Luminaria kits to remember a loved one are available for a donation to benefit the Cold Spring Fire Co.



SAT 10

Army vs. Navy Watch Party

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. American Legion | 10 Cedar St.

The football game begins at 3 p.m. Includes food and a drink. Cost: $25

SUN 11

Tacos & Tequila

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | bit.ly/JBLTacos

This benefit for the Friends of the Butterfield Library will include food from Juanita’s Kitchen plus a tequila tasting and live music. Cost: $45

KRIS KRINGLE

SAT 3

Visit Santa

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Meet Santa in the Winter Garden and take photos. Also SAT 10. Timed tickets required. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $4 ages 4 to 18; free for children younger than 4, health care workers and members)

SAT 3

Visit Santa

COLD SPRING

2 – 4 p.m. Drug World

55 Chestnut St. | drugworld.com

Take photos and bring letters for Santa. The drugstore will have treats, raffles and prizes.

SUN 4

Pet Photos with Santa

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. Happy Valley

296 Main St. | arfbeacon.org

Proceeds will benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation, a no-kill shelter in Beacon run by volunteers. Cost: $10

SUN 4

Santa Visit and Tree Lighting

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Bandstand

Santa will arrive on a fire truck for everyone to say hello. The Girl Scouts will lead caroling and Hudson House will offer refreshments. (Postponed from SAT 3 due to weather.)

SAT 10

Pet Pictures with Santa

MAHOPAC

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Feed Barn

166 Route 6 | 845-225-7777

puthumane.org

Bring your pet and a camera to get a photo with Santa in this benefit for the Putnam County Humane Society. Cost: $10

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 10

Light

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The Beacon Thursday Painters, a group of senior artists led by Jan Dolan, will display work with their interpretation of the theme. Through Jan. 15.





SAT 10

Holiday Exhibition

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Works by multiple artists in all media will be on view. Through Jan. 29.

SAT 10

Ilse Schreiber-Noll | Small Works

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

In Rose, Oh Pure Contradiction… Schreiber-Noll will display woodcuts, paintings and artist books based on the writing of Bertolt Brecht and Rainer Maria Rilke. A group show of small works will be on view in Gallery 2.





SAT 10

Vanessa Di Tullio | Gift Wrapped

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

The gallery’s holiday show will be on view, along with Di Tullio’s designer toys.

KIDS & FAMILY

SUN 4

Tinkergarten Lantern Walk

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Celebrate the change of season with songs and a lantern-lit walk around the library grounds. Registration required. (Rescheduled from SAT 3.)

THURS 8

Hygge Party

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Children ages 2 to 10 are invited to celebrate the Danish tradition of being cozy and comfortable at the holiday party. Drink hot chocolate, play games and decorate cookies. Registration required.

FRI 9

Young Writers Workshop

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 and up can work on writing in progress or get help with a new project.

FRI 9

Holiday Craft Party

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grade 5 and up can make a craft to keep or give as a gift. Registration required.

FRI 9

Sensory-Friendly Performance: The Nutcracker

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | 845-473-2072

dutchessny.gov/nutcracker

The New Paltz Ballet will stage a free performance hosted by Dutchess County for people of all abilities. Registration required.

SAT 10

Kids Craft Connection

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Children and families will take a flashlight tour of the mansion and make candle and pomander crafts. Cost: $24 ($13 for children)

SAT 10

Studio on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org

A practicing artist will lead an outdoor workshop for all ages. Organized by Dia:Beacon. Free

SAT 10

Fiesta with Flor

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Peruvian singer Flor Bromley will lead songs, dance and storytelling. Registration requested.





TALKS & TOURS

SAT 3

Entrelacé Art and Poetry Talk

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Poet Joan Turner and artist Anita Jacobson will share their collaborative work. Registration required.





SAT 3

Twilight Tour

GARRISON

4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

The historic mansion will be lit by candlelight and decorated for the holidays with live period music. Also FRI 9, SAT 10. Cost: $29 ($24 seniors, $17 ages 4 to 18, free ages 4 and younger)

SAT 3

Wreath-Making Workshop

GARRISON

5:30 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The Parcel Flower Co. team will teach participants how to make a grapevine wreath to take home. Cost: $80

TUES 6

Heath Nero

GARRISON

2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org

In this Pathways to Planetary Health forum, the leader of the Wyss Foundation’s effort to conserve 30 percent of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030 will talk about biodiversity with Jonathan F.P. Rose, the Garrison Institute co-founder.

WED 7

Fa-la-la-la…Yikes!

BEACON

1:30 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconlibrary.org

Ehris Urban and Velya Jancz-Urba of the Grounded Goodwife will talk about Victorian-era Christmas traditions that are funny and shocking in this presentation hosted by the Howland Public Library. Register online.

THURS 8

Let it Snow-Globes

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Make a glitter globe to take home. Registration required.

FRI 9

Family Night Hike

WAPPINGERS FALLS

6 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Bring flashlights and be on the lookout for owls during this hike around Muller Pond. Cost: $5

SAT 10

Holiday Tours

BEACON

Noon & 1 & 2 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | 845-831-8172

mountgulian.org/holiday-tour

The Dutch colonial home of the Verplanck family will be decorated in Victorian holiday style. Also SUN 11. Reservations required. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 6 to 18, free children 5 and younger, members)

SUN 11

Candlelight House Tour

NEWBURGH

Noon – 5 p.m. Various | 845-561-2585

newburghhistoricalsociety.com

The Newburgh Historical Society will offer tours of more than a dozen historic homes and buildings lit for the holiday season, beginning at the Captain David Crawford House. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 3

CP2 Series Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #2

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The festival will include alternating readings of two plays, George Washington’s Teeth, by Mark St. Germain, and Gently Down the Stream, by Martin Sherman. Also SUN 4. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)

SAT 3

Stories from a Life in Show Biz

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Jim Dale will discuss his life and career, which includes narrating all seven books in the Harry Potter series and creating over 200 character voices, winning him Grammy awards, seven Grammy nominations, four Narrator of the Year awards and 10 Audie awards, as well as two Guinness world records. Cost: $20





SUN 4

A Christmas Memory

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In this annual tradition, Scott Ramsey will read Truman Capote’s story in a benefit for the Big Horizon Fund. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

TUES 6

The Territory

BEACON

7 p.m. Story Screen

445 Main St. | beaconfilmsociety.org

The Beacon Film Society will screen this 2022 documentary about an Indigenous people’s fight against deforestation by farmers and illegal settlers in the Brazilian Amazon. Film editor Carlos Felice will answer questions following the viewing. Cost: $12





FRI 9

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

Haldane Drama will perform Shakespeare’s fantastical play about couples in love and fairies in a wood. Also SAT 10, SUN 11. Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors)

SAT 10

Charlotte’s Web

GARRISON

2 & 4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Depot Kids will stage the classic story about a pig and a spider on a farm in an interpretation by Fay Gerbes Pacht. Also SUN 11. Cost: $10

SAT 10

The Nutcracker

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 & 7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The New Paltz Ballet Theatre will perform its 23rd annual staging about a battle between toy soldiers and mice and a journey through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets. Also SUN 11. Cost: $36 ($30 children)





SUN 11

Holiday Ice Show

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. McCann Ice Arena

14 Civic Center Plaza

mccannicearena.org

Local figure skaters will perform, followed by a family open skate. For admission, bring a new unwrapped toy to donate.

HOLIDAY SALES

SAT 3

Christmas Fair

BEACON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s

51 Leonard St.

Find food, jewelry and holiday décor at this annual fundraiser in the school gym.

Also SUN 4.

SAT 3

Winter Craft Fair

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Browse handmade gifts and crafts.

SAT 3

Dutchess Handmade

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Trolley Barn

489 Main St. | 845-454-3222

artsmidhudson.org

Local artists’ work in all mediums will be available for sale at this pop-up shop. Also SUN 4.

SAT 3

Gift Show & Sale

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Browse local crafts, jewelry, art, ceramics and household goods at this annual shopping event. Weekends through Dec. 23.

SAT 3

Modern Makers Mart

GARRISON

3 – 8 p.m. Graymoor

1350 Route 9 | hopsonthehudson.com

Browse gift items from 42 local artisans and artists. There will also be food trucks and raffles. Admission fees benefit Graymoor. Cost: $5 (children free)

SUN 4

Cookie Sale

COLD SPRING

1 – 3 p.m. Cold Spring Fire Co.

154 Main St. | haldanepta.org

The Haldane PTA will be selling trays of holiday cookies, hot cocoa and cider, with proceeds funding activities for the eighth grade.

THURS 8

Hop and Shop

BEACON

hopandshopbeacon.com

See website for discounts and a map of participating shops. Also FRI 9.

FRI 9

Pop-Up Art and Fashion Sale

COLD SPRING

Noon – 5:30 p.m. River Architects

178 Main St.

Cassandra Saulter and Donna DeMari will have works for sale, including art, fashion, accessories and photographs. Also SAT 10, SUN 11.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 10

smallWORKS | Inner Vision

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

This juried show will feature multimedia works. Susan Lisbin’s painting and sculpture also will be on view. Through Jan. 15.

MUSIC

SAT 3

Tara O’Grady & Her Black Velvet Band

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The eclectic singer and songwriter will perfrom jazz, swing and blues.

SAT 3

Adam Ezra Group

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Ezra, along with bandmates Corinna Smith (fiddle), Alex Martin (drums) and Poche Ponce (bass), will play songs from the Album Project series, Devil’s Kiss. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 3

Beatles vs. Stones

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

A band alternately portraying the legendary groups will “compete” for the audience. Cost: $30 to $60

SAT 3

Ava Mendoza and Susan Alcorn

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center

9 Vassar St. | avasusan.bpt.me

Mendoza and Alcorn will perform as a duo for the first time with Mendoza on guitar and Alcorn on pedal steel guitar. Cost: $20 ($30 door)

SUN 4

Welcome Bach

BREWSTER

3 p.m. First United Methodist

83 Main St. | 845-520-7574

putnamchorale.org

The Putnam Chorale, comprised of 40 singers directed by Douglas Anderson, will perform an all-Bach program of cantatas No. 4, 6 and 140, accompanied by soloists and a chamber orchestra. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, veterans; free ages 12 and younger)

MON 5

Robert Kopec Birthday Celebration

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Various musicians will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.

TUES 6

Counterpoint

PUTNAM VALLEY

7 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The a capella women’s singing group will perform holiday classics.

FRI 9

Lovehoney

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The blues-rock band led by Tommy White (of Garrison) will perform. The openers are the Bluechips, No Grudges and Platinum Moon. Cost: $17





FRI 9

James Keepnews and Billy Stein

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The duo will perform their new project, music for improvised guitar duos. Cost: $20

FRI 9

The Flurries

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The blues and rockabilly-style band will play music from its latest release, Tail of the Comet. Dave “Doc” French will open. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SAT 10

O Night Divine

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave.

845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert at Aquinas Hall will include dancers performing scenes from The Nutcracker and other holiday favorites. Cost: $25 to $50

SAT 10

SongSmiths

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Carla Springer, Susan Wright and Rick Aparicio will perform in a benefit for the cultural center. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 10

K104.7 Not So Silent Night

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The performers will include Nicky Youre, Armani White, Gayle, charlieonnafriday and Lauren Spencer-Smith. Cost: $22 ($57 VIP)

SAT 10

Half Step

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will create a Grateful Dead concert experience. Cost: $22 to $42

SAT 10

Natalie Forteza

COLD SPRING

8 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The candlelight holiday concert will include Akie Bermiss (piano, vocals), Anthony Candullo (bass) and Erik Perez (drums). Cost: $25

SAT 10

The Mighty Sloan Wainwright Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will be joined by the Sloan Flakes for her 22nd annual holiday concert. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 11

Holidays Near and Far

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Performing in Dickensian attire, the Brasiles Ensemble will perform rare carols a cappella in several languages, as well as contemporary pieces. It will be accompanied by pianist Alexandra Beliakovich. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 5

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 6

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 6

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 6

Fjord Trail Parking & Shuttle Study

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

The Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail will present the findings and recommendations. Register at hhft.org or by email at [email protected].

WED 7

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 7

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 8

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov