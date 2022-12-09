The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 10

Visit Santa

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Meet Santa in the Winter Garden and take photos. Timed tickets required. Also SUN 18. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $4 ages 4 to 18; free for children younger than 4, health care workers and members)

SAT 10

Pet Pictures with Santa

MAHOPAC

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Feed Barn

166 Route 6 | 845-225-7777

puthumane.org

Bring your pet and camera to get a photo with Santa at this benefit for the Putnam County Humane Society. Cost: $10

SAT 10

Army vs. Navy Watch Party

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. American Legion | 10 Cedar St.

The football game begins at 3 p.m. Includes food and a drink. Cost: $25

SAT 10

Holiday Sing

BEACON

5 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

Join the Sloop Club for a festive sing-a-long. Donations are welcome to support Common Ground Farm.

SUN 11

Tacos & Tequila

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | bit.ly/JBLTacos

This benefit for the Friends of the Butterfield Library will include food from Juanita’s Kitchen plus a tequila tasting and live music. Cost: $45

SAT 17

Wreath Laying Ceremony

FISHKILL

2 p.m. Fishkill Rural Cemetery

801 Route 9 | 845-831-0179

During this Wreaths Across America event, volunteers will place 400 wreaths on veterans’ graves.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 10

Light

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The Beacon Thursday Painters, a group of senior artists led by Jan Dolan, will display work with their interpretation of the theme. Through Jan. 15.





SAT 10

Holiday Exhibition

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Paintings and photographs by Virginia Donovan and photographs by Mary Ann Glass will be on view. Through Feb. 5.





SAT 10

smallWORKS | Inner Vision

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

This juried show will feature multimedia works. Susan Lisbin’s painting and sculpture also will be on view. Through Jan. 15.

SAT 10

Ilse Schreiber-Noll | Small Works

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

In Rose, Oh Pure Contradiction… Schreiber-Noll will display woodcuts, paintings and artist books based on the writing of Bertolt Brecht and Rainer Maria Rilke. A group show of small works will be on view in Gallery 2.

SAT 10

Vanessa Di Tullio | Gift Wrapped

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

The gallery’s holiday show will be on view, along with Di Tullio’s designer toys.

HOLIDAY SALES

SAT 10

Holiday Craft Fair

CONTINENTAL VILLAGE

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Firehouse

12 Spy Pond Road

Find homemade crafts, art and gifts.

SAT 10

Gift Show & Sale

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Browse crafts, jewelry, art, ceramics and household goods at this annual event. Weekends through Dec. 23.

SAT 10

Pop-Up Art and Fashion Sale

COLD SPRING

Noon – 5:30 p.m. River Architects

178 Main St.

Cassandra Saulter and Donna DeMari will have works for sale, including art, fashion, accessories and photographs. Also SUN 11.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 10

Holiday Tours

BEACON

Noon & 1 & 2 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | 845-831-8172

mountgulian.org/holiday-tour

The Dutch colonial home of the Verplanck family will be decorated in Victorian holiday style. Also SUN 11, WED 14, THURS 15, FRI 16, SUN 18. Reservations required. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 6 to 18, free children 5 and younger, members)

SAT 10

Twilight Tour

GARRISON

4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

The historic mansion will be lit by candlelight and decorated for the holidays with live period music. Cost: $29 ($24 seniors, $17 ages 4 to 18, free ages 4 and younger)

SUN 11

Candlelight House Tour

NEWBURGH

Noon – 5 p.m. Various | 845-561-2585

newburghhistoricalsociety.com

The Newburgh Historical Society will offer tours of more than a dozen historic homes and buildings lit for the holiday season, beginning at the Captain David Crawford House. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 11

Winter Tree ID Workshop

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2880 Route 9

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Lauren Martin will explain how to read bark, branch structure and other characteristics to identify trees. Cost: $5

MON 12

A Look Inside: It’s a Wonderful Life

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

butterfieldlibrary.org

In this presentation sponsored by the Butterfield Library, Brian Rose will discuss how the classic film was made and its history. Register online.





THURS 15

Holiday Centerpiece Workshop

PHILIPSTOWN

6 p.m. Parcel Flower Co.

3052 Route 9 | theparcelflower.co

Make your own table decor to take home and learn the skills to do it again on your own. Cost: $95

THURS 15

Zero Waste Gift Wrapping

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

At this Sustainable Craft Night, attendees can wrap gifts or make wrapping materials to take home and use. Registration required.

SAT 17

Beacon’s Memory Keeper

BEACON

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bob’s Corner Store

790 Wolcott Ave. | beaconhistorical.org

Denise Van Buren will be signing and selling copies of an anthology she edited with 38 years of Beacon Historical Society newsletters by the late historian Robert J. Murphy.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 10

Craft Connection

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Children and families will take a flashlight tour of the mansion and make candle and pomander crafts. Cost: $24 ($13 for children)

SAT 10

Studio on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org

A practicing artist will lead this outdoor workshop organized by Dia:Beacon. Free

SAT 10

Fiesta with Flor

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Peruvian singer Flor Bromley will lead songs, dance and storytelling. Registration requested.

TUES 13

Holiday Gifts

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

All ages and skill levels are welcome to use Makerspace tools during this monthly workshop. Children ages 12 and younger should be accompanied by an adult. Registration required.

THURS 15

Poetry Club

COLD SPRING

2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 and up can gather to share their work and develop ideas.

THURS 15

Winter Mugs

BEACON

3:15 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 to 12 are invited to design and paint a mug for a holiday gift. Registration required.

SAT 17

Holiday Storytime

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Cold Spring Bandstand

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children can join a Butterfield librarian for readings of The Polar Express and Chanukah Lights Everywhere.

SAT 17

Gingerbread Houses

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 3 and older can make a delicious craft to take home.

SAT 17

Family Festival & Youth Theatre

GARRISON

3 – 7 p.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-424-4618

philipstownrecreation.com

Watch a performance of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas at 3 p.m. followed by holiday games, crafts, karaoke and a pasta dinner with dessert. Cost: $15 per family

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 10

Charlotte’s Web

GARRISON

2 & 4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Depot Kids will stage the classic story about a pig and a spider on a farm in an interpretation by Fay Gerbes Pacht. Also SUN 11. Cost: $10

SAT 10

The Nutcracker

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 & 7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The New Paltz Ballet Theatre will perform its 23rd annual staging about a battle between toy soldiers and mice and a journey through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets. Also SUN 11. Cost: $36 ($30 children)

SAT 10

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

Haldane Drama will perform Shakespeare’s fantastical play about couples in love and fairies in a wood. Also SUN 11. Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors)





SUN 11

Holiday Ice Show

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. McCann Ice Arena

14 Civic Center Plaza

mccannicearena.org

Local figure skaters will perform, followed by a family open skate. For admission, bring a new unwrapped toy to donate.

WED 14

Sherry Vine’s Holiday Package

BEACON

6 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

This “filthy and hilarious” holiday performance will include stories, songs and an appearance by JewLo, a new character. Cost: $45

FRI 16

A Christmas Carol Panto

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Written and directed by Christine Bokhour, this song and dance show promises to be fun for the entire family. Donations welcome.

SAT 17

A Christmas Carol

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Local performers and singers — Dimitri Archip, Kevin Bohl, Twinkle Burke, Bob and Lynn Costello, Ryan Dunn, Stella Hlad, Annalyse McCoy, Elizabeth Murphy, Gail Wauford and Frits Zernike — will stage Charles Dickens’ classic tale of redemption. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 18

The Nutcracker, Short and Sweet

PEEKSKILL

3:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This hour-long performance is designed for children ages 3 and older. Cost: $20

MUSIC

SAT 10

O Night Divine

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave.

845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert at Aquinas Hall will include dancers performing scenes from The Nutcracker and other holiday favorites. Cost: $25 to $50

SAT 10

SongSmiths

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Carla Springer, Susan Wright and Rick Aparicio will perform in a benefit for the cultural center. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 10

K104.7 Not So Silent Night

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The performers will include Nicky Youre, Armani White, Gayle, charlieonnafriday and Lauren Spencer-Smith. Cost: $22 ($57 VIP)

SAT 10

Half Step

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will create a Grateful Dead concert experience. Cost: $22 to $42

SAT 10

Natalie Forteza

COLD SPRING

8 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The candlelight holiday concert will include Akie Bermiss (piano, vocals), Anthony Candullo (bass) and Erik Perez (drums). Cost: $25





SAT 10

The Mighty Sloan Wainwright Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will be joined by the Sloan Flakes for her 22nd annual holiday concert. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 11

Vivaldi’s Gloria

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Highlands Chapel

216 Main St. | highlandschapel.org

Join the congregation for a concert, followed by fellowship.

SUN 11

Holidays Near and Far

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Performing in Dickensian attire, the Brasiles Ensemble will perform rare carols a cappella in several languages, as well as contemporary pieces. It will be accompanied by pianist Alexandra Beliakovich. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





MON 12

Hannah Marks Quartet

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Marks, on bass, will be joined by Morgan Guerin (tenor sax), Lex Korten (keyboards) and Connor Parks (drums) as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.

WED 14

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The band will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its first holiday album. Cost: $73 to $113

FRI 16

Chris Trapper

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The acoustic troubadour will follow opener Canyon, a singer and songwriter. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 17

Handel’s Messiah

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Conductor Christine Howlett will lead the Hudson Valley Philharmonic in its eighth annual performance of the masterwork with soloists Lauren Frey, Allison Gish, Marc Molomot and Shavon Lloyd. Cost: $40 to $60 ($15 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 17

A Very Merry Country Christmas

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Jessica Lynn’s annual holiday show will feature dancers, marching bands, choirs and an appearance from Santa Claus. Call for tickets.

SUN 18

Songs of the Season

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The Putnam Chorale will perform a concert of 18th-century holiday music. Cost: $20

SUN 18

Holiday Hoot at Cafe Sizzle

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Goldee Greene & the Shades will lead this celebration of Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa that will include Cantor Ellen Gersh, the LuvBugs, Kwanzaa poetry, a Hanukkah puppet show, a gospel choir and a sing-a-long. Cost: $20 ($25 door; $10 children)





SUN 18

The Costellos

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Lynn and Bob Costello and their band will perform its annual Christmas show with guests Scott Ramsey, Dimitri Archip and Chihoe Hahn. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

CIVIC

MON 12

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 12

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 14

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 14

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

FRI 16

Farewell Address

POUGHKEEPSIE

11:30 a.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | dutchessny.gov/RSVP

Marc Molinaro, newly elected to Congress, will share final thoughts as Dutchess County executive, followed by an open house at 2 p.m. Registration required by TUES 13.