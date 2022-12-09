The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 10
Visit Santa
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Meet Santa in the Winter Garden and take photos. Timed tickets required. Also SUN 18. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $4 ages 4 to 18; free for children younger than 4, health care workers and members)
SAT 10
Pet Pictures with Santa
MAHOPAC
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Feed Barn
166 Route 6 | 845-225-7777
puthumane.org
Bring your pet and camera to get a photo with Santa at this benefit for the Putnam County Humane Society. Cost: $10
SAT 10
Army vs. Navy Watch Party
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. American Legion | 10 Cedar St.
The football game begins at 3 p.m. Includes food and a drink. Cost: $25
SAT 10
Holiday Sing
BEACON
5 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
Join the Sloop Club for a festive sing-a-long. Donations are welcome to support Common Ground Farm.
SUN 11
Tacos & Tequila
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | bit.ly/JBLTacos
This benefit for the Friends of the Butterfield Library will include food from Juanita’s Kitchen plus a tequila tasting and live music. Cost: $45
SAT 17
Wreath Laying Ceremony
FISHKILL
2 p.m. Fishkill Rural Cemetery
801 Route 9 | 845-831-0179
During this Wreaths Across America event, volunteers will place 400 wreaths on veterans’ graves.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 10
Light
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The Beacon Thursday Painters, a group of senior artists led by Jan Dolan, will display work with their interpretation of the theme. Through Jan. 15.
SAT 10
Holiday Exhibition
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Paintings and photographs by Virginia Donovan and photographs by Mary Ann Glass will be on view. Through Feb. 5.
SAT 10
smallWORKS | Inner Vision
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
This juried show will feature multimedia works. Susan Lisbin’s painting and sculpture also will be on view. Through Jan. 15.
SAT 10
Ilse Schreiber-Noll | Small Works
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
In Rose, Oh Pure Contradiction… Schreiber-Noll will display woodcuts, paintings and artist books based on the writing of Bertolt Brecht and Rainer Maria Rilke. A group show of small works will be on view in Gallery 2.
SAT 10
Vanessa Di Tullio | Gift Wrapped
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
The gallery’s holiday show will be on view, along with Di Tullio’s designer toys.
HOLIDAY SALES
SAT 10
Holiday Craft Fair
CONTINENTAL VILLAGE
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Firehouse
12 Spy Pond Road
Find homemade crafts, art and gifts.
SAT 10
Gift Show & Sale
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Browse crafts, jewelry, art, ceramics and household goods at this annual event. Weekends through Dec. 23.
SAT 10
Pop-Up Art and Fashion Sale
COLD SPRING
Noon – 5:30 p.m. River Architects
178 Main St.
Cassandra Saulter and Donna DeMari will have works for sale, including art, fashion, accessories and photographs. Also SUN 11.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 10
Holiday Tours
BEACON
Noon & 1 & 2 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | 845-831-8172
mountgulian.org/holiday-tour
The Dutch colonial home of the Verplanck family will be decorated in Victorian holiday style. Also SUN 11, WED 14, THURS 15, FRI 16, SUN 18. Reservations required. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 6 to 18, free children 5 and younger, members)
SAT 10
Twilight Tour
GARRISON
4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
The historic mansion will be lit by candlelight and decorated for the holidays with live period music. Cost: $29 ($24 seniors, $17 ages 4 to 18, free ages 4 and younger)
SUN 11
Candlelight House Tour
NEWBURGH
Noon – 5 p.m. Various | 845-561-2585
newburghhistoricalsociety.com
The Newburgh Historical Society will offer tours of more than a dozen historic homes and buildings lit for the holiday season, beginning at the Captain David Crawford House. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 11
Winter Tree ID Workshop
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2880 Route 9
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Lauren Martin will explain how to read bark, branch structure and other characteristics to identify trees. Cost: $5
MON 12
A Look Inside: It’s a Wonderful Life
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
butterfieldlibrary.org
In this presentation sponsored by the Butterfield Library, Brian Rose will discuss how the classic film was made and its history. Register online.
THURS 15
Holiday Centerpiece Workshop
PHILIPSTOWN
6 p.m. Parcel Flower Co.
3052 Route 9 | theparcelflower.co
Make your own table decor to take home and learn the skills to do it again on your own. Cost: $95
THURS 15
Zero Waste Gift Wrapping
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
At this Sustainable Craft Night, attendees can wrap gifts or make wrapping materials to take home and use. Registration required.
SAT 17
Beacon’s Memory Keeper
BEACON
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bob’s Corner Store
790 Wolcott Ave. | beaconhistorical.org
Denise Van Buren will be signing and selling copies of an anthology she edited with 38 years of Beacon Historical Society newsletters by the late historian Robert J. Murphy.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 10
Craft Connection
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Children and families will take a flashlight tour of the mansion and make candle and pomander crafts. Cost: $24 ($13 for children)
SAT 10
Studio on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org
A practicing artist will lead this outdoor workshop organized by Dia:Beacon. Free
SAT 10
Fiesta with Flor
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Peruvian singer Flor Bromley will lead songs, dance and storytelling. Registration requested.
TUES 13
Holiday Gifts
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
All ages and skill levels are welcome to use Makerspace tools during this monthly workshop. Children ages 12 and younger should be accompanied by an adult. Registration required.
THURS 15
Poetry Club
COLD SPRING
2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 and up can gather to share their work and develop ideas.
THURS 15
Winter Mugs
BEACON
3:15 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 to 12 are invited to design and paint a mug for a holiday gift. Registration required.
SAT 17
Holiday Storytime
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Cold Spring Bandstand
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children can join a Butterfield librarian for readings of The Polar Express and Chanukah Lights Everywhere.
SAT 17
Gingerbread Houses
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 3 and older can make a delicious craft to take home.
SAT 17
Family Festival & Youth Theatre
GARRISON
3 – 7 p.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-424-4618
philipstownrecreation.com
Watch a performance of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas at 3 p.m. followed by holiday games, crafts, karaoke and a pasta dinner with dessert. Cost: $15 per family
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 10
Charlotte’s Web
GARRISON
2 & 4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Depot Kids will stage the classic story about a pig and a spider on a farm in an interpretation by Fay Gerbes Pacht. Also SUN 11. Cost: $10
SAT 10
The Nutcracker
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 & 7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The New Paltz Ballet Theatre will perform its 23rd annual staging about a battle between toy soldiers and mice and a journey through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets. Also SUN 11. Cost: $36 ($30 children)
SAT 10
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
Haldane Drama will perform Shakespeare’s fantastical play about couples in love and fairies in a wood. Also SUN 11. Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors)
SUN 11
Holiday Ice Show
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. McCann Ice Arena
14 Civic Center Plaza
mccannicearena.org
Local figure skaters will perform, followed by a family open skate. For admission, bring a new unwrapped toy to donate.
WED 14
Sherry Vine’s Holiday Package
BEACON
6 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
This “filthy and hilarious” holiday performance will include stories, songs and an appearance by JewLo, a new character. Cost: $45
FRI 16
A Christmas Carol Panto
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Written and directed by Christine Bokhour, this song and dance show promises to be fun for the entire family. Donations welcome.
SAT 17
A Christmas Carol
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Local performers and singers — Dimitri Archip, Kevin Bohl, Twinkle Burke, Bob and Lynn Costello, Ryan Dunn, Stella Hlad, Annalyse McCoy, Elizabeth Murphy, Gail Wauford and Frits Zernike — will stage Charles Dickens’ classic tale of redemption. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 18
The Nutcracker, Short and Sweet
PEEKSKILL
3:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This hour-long performance is designed for children ages 3 and older. Cost: $20
MUSIC
SAT 10
O Night Divine
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave.
845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert at Aquinas Hall will include dancers performing scenes from The Nutcracker and other holiday favorites. Cost: $25 to $50
SAT 10
SongSmiths
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Carla Springer, Susan Wright and Rick Aparicio will perform in a benefit for the cultural center. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 10
K104.7 Not So Silent Night
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The performers will include Nicky Youre, Armani White, Gayle, charlieonnafriday and Lauren Spencer-Smith. Cost: $22 ($57 VIP)
SAT 10
Half Step
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will create a Grateful Dead concert experience. Cost: $22 to $42
SAT 10
Natalie Forteza
COLD SPRING
8 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The candlelight holiday concert will include Akie Bermiss (piano, vocals), Anthony Candullo (bass) and Erik Perez (drums). Cost: $25
SAT 10
The Mighty Sloan Wainwright Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will be joined by the Sloan Flakes for her 22nd annual holiday concert. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 11
Vivaldi’s Gloria
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Highlands Chapel
216 Main St. | highlandschapel.org
Join the congregation for a concert, followed by fellowship.
SUN 11
Holidays Near and Far
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Performing in Dickensian attire, the Brasiles Ensemble will perform rare carols a cappella in several languages, as well as contemporary pieces. It will be accompanied by pianist Alexandra Beliakovich. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 12
Hannah Marks Quartet
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Marks, on bass, will be joined by Morgan Guerin (tenor sax), Lex Korten (keyboards) and Connor Parks (drums) as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.
WED 14
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The band will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its first holiday album. Cost: $73 to $113
FRI 16
Chris Trapper
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The acoustic troubadour will follow opener Canyon, a singer and songwriter. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 17
Handel’s Messiah
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Conductor Christine Howlett will lead the Hudson Valley Philharmonic in its eighth annual performance of the masterwork with soloists Lauren Frey, Allison Gish, Marc Molomot and Shavon Lloyd. Cost: $40 to $60 ($15 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 17
A Very Merry Country Christmas
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Jessica Lynn’s annual holiday show will feature dancers, marching bands, choirs and an appearance from Santa Claus. Call for tickets.
SUN 18
Songs of the Season
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The Putnam Chorale will perform a concert of 18th-century holiday music. Cost: $20
SUN 18
Holiday Hoot at Cafe Sizzle
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Goldee Greene & the Shades will lead this celebration of Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa that will include Cantor Ellen Gersh, the LuvBugs, Kwanzaa poetry, a Hanukkah puppet show, a gospel choir and a sing-a-long. Cost: $20 ($25 door; $10 children)
SUN 18
The Costellos
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Lynn and Bob Costello and their band will perform its annual Christmas show with guests Scott Ramsey, Dimitri Archip and Chihoe Hahn. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
CIVIC
MON 12
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 12
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 14
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 14
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
FRI 16
Farewell Address
POUGHKEEPSIE
11:30 a.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | dutchessny.gov/RSVP
Marc Molinaro, newly elected to Congress, will share final thoughts as Dutchess County executive, followed by an open house at 2 p.m. Registration required by TUES 13.