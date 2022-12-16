Beacon Obituaries

Beverly Dworkin (1932-2022)

Beverly J. Dworkin, 90, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Dec. 12 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

She was born June 19, 1932, in Beacon, the daughter of William and Edith (Tomlins) Fleming. On Dec. 9, 1950, in Beacon, she married Daniel Dworkin, who died in 1998, after 48 years of marriage.

Beverly was a homemaker most of her life. She worked at the Kartiganer hat shop in Beacon and loved gardening, crocheting, crafting and helping those in need, her family said.

She is survived by her children, Keith Dworkin, Toni Taylor, Lisa Beahan and Debra Brush, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Beverly’s five brothers and six sisters died before her.

A private viewing will be held Sunday (Dec. 18) at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon, followed by a service at 1 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery Mausoleum.

Thomas Reynolds (1947-2022)

Thomas W. Reynolds, 75, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Dec. 7 at the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, with family members by his side.

He was born Feb. 16, 1947, in Beacon, son of Oscar and Hilda (Sirrine) Reynolds. Tommy attended Beacon city schools and served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 during the Vietnam war.

On June 6, 1967, at the First Baptist Church of Beacon, he married Helen Wilson.

Tommy spent his life as a mostly self-employed plumber, working for various builders. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved motorcycles. He was a member of Beacon Elks Lodge 1493, a charter member of the Beacon Community Lions Club when it was resurrected and a member of American Legion Post 203.

Along with his wife of 55 years, Tommy is survived by his children, Sandra Oakley and Thomas Reynolds (Kathy); his grandchildren, Dalton Oakley (Kady), Colton Oakley and Nicholas Oakley, and Natalee Reynolds and Olivia Reynolds; and a great-grandson, Grayson Oakley. He is also survived by a brother, Ronald Reynolds, and his former son-in-law, Matt Oakley.

His family will receive friends on Saturday (Dec. 17) from 10 a.m. to noon at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave., in Beacon, where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard at noon, followed by a reception at the Beacon Elks Lodge, 900 Wolcott Ave. Interment will take place at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.