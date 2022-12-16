The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (ca******@hi**************.org)
HANUKKAH
TUES 20
Menorah Lighting
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Main Street
putnamchabad.org
The service will take place near the visitor’s information booth.
COMMUNITY
SAT 17
Wreath Laying Ceremony
FISHKILL
2 p.m. Fishkill Rural Cemetery
801 Route 9 | 845-831-0179
During this Wreaths Across America event, volunteers will place 400 wreaths on veterans’ graves.
SUN 18
Visit Santa
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Meet Santa in the Winter Garden and take photos. Timed tickets required. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $4 ages 4 to 18; free for children younger than 4, health care workers and members)
SUN 18
Santa Run
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon – 3 p.m. Various
highlandscurrent.org/santa-run
Santa will be accompanied by members of the North Highlands Engine Co. See the schedule of stops online.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 17
Beacon’s Memory Keeper
BEACON
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bob’s Corner Store
790 Wolcott Ave.
beaconhistorical.org
Denise Van Buren will be signing and selling copies of an anthology she edited with 38 years of Beacon Historical Society newsletters by the late historian Robert J. Murphy.
SUN 18
Holiday Tours
BEACON
Noon & 1 & 2 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | 845-831-8172
mountgulian.org/holiday-tour
The Dutch colonial home of the Verplanck family will be decorated in Victorian holiday style. Reservations required. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 6 to 18, free children 5 and younger, members)
HOLIDAY SALES
SAT 17
Gift Show & Sale
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Browse crafts, jewelry, art, ceramics and household goods at this annual event. Also FRI 23.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 17
Beary Merry Holiday Party
BEAR MOUNTAIN
10:30 a.m. Trailside Zoo
3006 Seven Lakes Drive
trailsidezoo.org
Make treats for the bears at 10:30 a.m., then watch them explore and enjoy them at 11 a.m. Parking is $10. Cost: $1
SAT 17
Holiday Storytime
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Bandstand
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children are invited to join a Butterfield librarian for readings of The Polar Express and Chanukah Lights Everywhere.
SAT 17
Car Seat Safety Check
BEACON
1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Beacon Ambulance
1 Arquilla Dr.
845-831-4540 | beaconvac.org
Stop by to ensure your child’s car safety seat is properly installed.
SAT 17
Gingerbread Houses
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 3 and older can make a delicious craft to take home.
SAT 17
Family Festival & Youth Theatre
GARRISON
3 – 7 p.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-424-4618
philipstownrecreation.com
Watch a performance of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas at 3 p.m., followed by holiday games, crafts, karaoke and a pasta dinner with dessert. Cost: $15 per family
WED 21
Winter Village Craft
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Decorate a wooden house to celebrate the first day of winter. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 17
A Christmas Carol
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Local performers and singers — Dimitri Archip, Kevin Bohl, Twinkle Burke, Bob and Lynn Costello, Ryan Dunn, Stella Hlad, Annalyse McCoy, Elizabeth Murphy, Gail Wauford and Frits Zernike — will stage Charles Dickens’ classic tale of redemption. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 18
The Nutcracker, Short and Sweet
PEEKSKILL
3:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This hour-long performance is designed for children ages 3 and older. Cost: $20
MUSIC
SAT 17
Handel’s Messiah
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Conductor Christine Howlett will lead the Hudson Valley Philharmonic in its eighth annual performance of the masterwork with soloists Lauren Frey, Allison Gish, Marc Molomot and Shavon Lloyd. The snow date is SUN 18. Cost: $40 to $60 ($15 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 17
A Very Merry Country Christmas
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Jessica Lynn’s annual holiday show will feature dancers, marching bands, choirs and an appearance by Santa Claus. Call for tickets.
SUN 18
Songs of the Season
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The Putnam Chorale will perform a concert of 18th-century holiday music. Cost: $20
SUN 18
Holiday Hoot at Cafe Sizzle
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Goldee Greene & the Shades will lead this celebration of Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa that will include Cantor Ellen Gersh, the LuvBugs, Kwanzaa poetry, a Hanukkah puppet show, a gospel choir and a sing-a-long. Cost: $20 ($25 door; $10 children)
SUN 18
The Costellos
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Lynn and Bob Costello and their band will perform their annual Christmas show with guests Scott Ramsey, Dimitri Archip and Chihoe Hahn. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
MON 19
Premik Russell Tubbs
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
Steve Sandberg and Michael O’Brian will host the weekly jazz session.
CIVIC
MON 19
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 19
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 20
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane High School (Rm 211)
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
On the agenda: the campus master plan update.
WED 21
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov