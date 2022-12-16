The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (ca******@hi**************.org)

HANUKKAH

TUES 20

Menorah Lighting

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Main Street

putnamchabad.org

The service will take place near the visitor’s information booth.

COMMUNITY

SAT 17

Wreath Laying Ceremony

FISHKILL

2 p.m. Fishkill Rural Cemetery

801 Route 9 | 845-831-0179

During this Wreaths Across America event, volunteers will place 400 wreaths on veterans’ graves.

SUN 18

Visit Santa

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Meet Santa in the Winter Garden and take photos. Timed tickets required. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $4 ages 4 to 18; free for children younger than 4, health care workers and members)

SUN 18

Santa Run

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon – 3 p.m. Various

highlandscurrent.org/santa-run

Santa will be accompanied by members of the North Highlands Engine Co. See the schedule of stops online.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 17

Beacon’s Memory Keeper

BEACON

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bob’s Corner Store

790 Wolcott Ave.

beaconhistorical.org

Denise Van Buren will be signing and selling copies of an anthology she edited with 38 years of Beacon Historical Society newsletters by the late historian Robert J. Murphy.

SUN 18

Holiday Tours

BEACON

Noon & 1 & 2 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | 845-831-8172

mountgulian.org/holiday-tour

The Dutch colonial home of the Verplanck family will be decorated in Victorian holiday style. Reservations required. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 6 to 18, free children 5 and younger, members)

HOLIDAY SALES

SAT 17

Gift Show & Sale

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Browse crafts, jewelry, art, ceramics and household goods at this annual event. Also FRI 23.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 17

Beary Merry Holiday Party

BEAR MOUNTAIN

10:30 a.m. Trailside Zoo

3006 Seven Lakes Drive

trailsidezoo.org

Make treats for the bears at 10:30 a.m., then watch them explore and enjoy them at 11 a.m. Parking is $10. Cost: $1





SAT 17

Holiday Storytime

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Bandstand

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children are invited to join a Butterfield librarian for readings of The Polar Express and Chanukah Lights Everywhere.

SAT 17

Car Seat Safety Check

BEACON

1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Beacon Ambulance

1 Arquilla Dr.

845-831-4540 | beaconvac.org

Stop by to ensure your child’s car safety seat is properly installed.

SAT 17

Gingerbread Houses

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 3 and older can make a delicious craft to take home.

SAT 17

Family Festival & Youth Theatre

GARRISON

3 – 7 p.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-424-4618

philipstownrecreation.com

Watch a performance of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas at 3 p.m., followed by holiday games, crafts, karaoke and a pasta dinner with dessert. Cost: $15 per family

WED 21

Winter Village Craft

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Decorate a wooden house to celebrate the first day of winter. Registration required.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 17

A Christmas Carol

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Local performers and singers — Dimitri Archip, Kevin Bohl, Twinkle Burke, Bob and Lynn Costello, Ryan Dunn, Stella Hlad, Annalyse McCoy, Elizabeth Murphy, Gail Wauford and Frits Zernike — will stage Charles Dickens’ classic tale of redemption. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 18

The Nutcracker, Short and Sweet

PEEKSKILL

3:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This hour-long performance is designed for children ages 3 and older. Cost: $20

MUSIC

SAT 17

Handel’s Messiah

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Conductor Christine Howlett will lead the Hudson Valley Philharmonic in its eighth annual performance of the masterwork with soloists Lauren Frey, Allison Gish, Marc Molomot and Shavon Lloyd. The snow date is SUN 18. Cost: $40 to $60 ($15 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 17

A Very Merry Country Christmas

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Jessica Lynn’s annual holiday show will feature dancers, marching bands, choirs and an appearance by Santa Claus. Call for tickets.





SUN 18

Songs of the Season

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The Putnam Chorale will perform a concert of 18th-century holiday music. Cost: $20

SUN 18

Holiday Hoot at Cafe Sizzle

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Goldee Greene & the Shades will lead this celebration of Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa that will include Cantor Ellen Gersh, the LuvBugs, Kwanzaa poetry, a Hanukkah puppet show, a gospel choir and a sing-a-long. Cost: $20 ($25 door; $10 children)

SUN 18

The Costellos

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Lynn and Bob Costello and their band will perform their annual Christmas show with guests Scott Ramsey, Dimitri Archip and Chihoe Hahn. Cost: $15 ($20 door)





MON 19

Premik Russell Tubbs

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

Steve Sandberg and Michael O’Brian will host the weekly jazz session.

CIVIC

MON 19

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 19

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 20

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane High School (Rm 211)

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

On the agenda: the campus master plan update.

WED 21

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov