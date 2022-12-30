Cold Spring to Redirect Dam Spending

Funds will be used to replace filters at water plant

Cold Spring will use $203,342 in federal American Rescue Plan aid and surplus sales tax funding to replace the filters at its water treatment plant instead of repairing its upper reservoir dam.

The Putnam Legislature, which in July agreed to let municipalities share $5 million of the county’s $19 million in ARP funds and the same amount in sales tax revenue, on Dec. 20 approved the village’s request to change projects. In a Dec. 8 letter, Mayor Kathleen Foley said the filter replacement better fits the county’s emphasis on “shovel-ready projects that could be fully or nearly fully funded” with the allocation.

Repairing the dam is a multimillion-dollar project that requires additional engineering work and will likely need multiple sources of funding, said Foley.