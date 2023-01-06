The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (ca******@hi**************.org)
COMMUNITY
MON 9
Blood Drive
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 8 p.m. Putnam Valley Ambulance
218 Oscawana Lake Road
800-933-2566 | nybc.org
Register online or walk in. Bring your donor card or personal ID.
THURS 12
Puzzle Swap
GARRISON
6 – 8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring a puzzle and take a different puzzle home.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 7
Eagle Walk
OSSINING
9 a.m. Croton boat ramp
1600 Spring Valley Road | teatown.org
Charlie Roberto will lead this walk to watch eagles along the Hudson River.
SAT 7
Kakizome
POUGHKEEPSIE
1:30 & 2:45 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson
9 Vassar St. | 845-454-3222
artsmidhudson.org
This annual calligraphy workshop will teach Japanese “First Writing of the Year” for resolutions and hopes in a ritualized way using kanji. There will two sessions for groups of 20 participants. Registration required.
SAT 7
Organizing as Anti-Colonialism
NEWBURGH
2 – 5 p.m. Safe Harbors of the Hudson
111 Broadway | forgeproject.com
Panelists will discuss solutions for activists connecting gentrification and colonialism. The series is organized by Forge Project, a Native-led education initiative focused on arts and de-colonial education.
TUES 10
Succulent Planters
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this creators’ workshop, participants of all ages and skill levels are invited to use makerspace tools to design planters to take home. Registration required.
KIDS & FAMILY
WED 11
Paint a Cat Frame
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 11 are invited to paint a cat-shaped photo frame to take home. Registration required.
WED 11
Paint a Wooden Snowman
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 11 are invited to decorate a snowman figure. Registration required.
THURS 12
Escape Room
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Teens will crack a code and solve a mystery to escape the library. Registration required.
THURS 12
Read to a Dog
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Sit, stay, read! Children in kindergarten and up who find reading aloud stressful are invited to read to a therapy dog from Hudson Valley Paws for a Cause during its monthly visit. Each child will be allotted 15 minutes. Register online.
SAT 14
Free-Throw Contest
GARRISON
8 p.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe Road | 845-265-3802
bit.ly/536-free-throw
Students ages 9 to 14 (as of Jan. 1, 2023) will compete in their age and gender group to advance to the next round in this annual event organized by the Knights of Columbus Loretto Council No. 536. A birth certificate or other proof of age is required. There is no cost. Download form online. The snow date is Jan. 21.
SUN 15
Heart and Soul
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
Pianist Frederic Chiu will perform works by Debussy and Prokofiev and young audience members will vote for their favorite in this Howland Chamber Music Circle Classics for Kids concert. Cost: $15 (free for children)
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 13
Beyond Curious
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Jennifer Malenke, America Olivo, Nicole Tori, Christian Campbell, Ryan Dunn and Daniel Rowan will perform musical theater songs by Timothy Brown (the composer of Curious George) with lyrics by George Gorham. Cost: $39 ($19 students and seniors; $69 patrons)
SAT 14
MET HD: Fedora
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | 845-473-2072
bardavon.org
Soprano Sonya Yoncheva will perform the title role of a princess who falls in love with the man who murdered her fiance, sung by Piotr Beczała in this live, high-definition broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera House production. Cost: $29 ($22 ages 12 and younger; $27 members)
MUSIC
SAT 7
Sharkey & The Sparks
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sharkey McEwen and his band will play music from the 1960s and ‘70s. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 7
The Whispering Tree
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The local folk-rock band will play.
SUN 8
Open Mic Finals
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This is the invitational round of the long-running open mic series hosted by Chihoe Hahn.
MON 9
Lindsey Horner Trio
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
The bassist will be joined by Daniel Kelly (piano) and Tony Jefferson (drums) as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz session.
TUES 10
The Old Timey Jam
BEACON
7 – 10 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Harry Bolick and Pat Schories host this monthly session of Southern fiddle tunes for acoustic string-band instruments. Donations welcome.
FRI 13
Vance Gilbert
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The stylistically diverse singer and guitarist will play music from his latest release, Good, Good Man. Cliff Eberhardt will open with music from his album, Knew Things. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 14
The Prezence
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sal DeMeo’s band will play the music of Led Zeppelin in this tribute show. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 15
Frederic Chiu
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle will launch its 30th annual piano festival with Chiu playing a program with works by Mendelssohn and Chopin. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)
CIVIC
MON 9
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 9
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
MON 9
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
WED 11
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St. | 845-265-3611
coldspringny.gov
WED 11
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St. | 845-265-2500
nelsonvilleny.gov