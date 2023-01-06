The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (ca******@hi**************.org)

COMMUNITY

MON 9

Blood Drive

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 8 p.m. Putnam Valley Ambulance

218 Oscawana Lake Road

800-933-2566 | nybc.org

Register online or walk in. Bring your donor card or personal ID.

THURS 12

Puzzle Swap

GARRISON

6 – 8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring a puzzle and take a different puzzle home.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 7

Eagle Walk

OSSINING

9 a.m. Croton boat ramp

1600 Spring Valley Road | teatown.org

Charlie Roberto will lead this walk to watch eagles along the Hudson River.

SAT 7

Kakizome

POUGHKEEPSIE

1:30 & 2:45 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson

9 Vassar St. | 845-454-3222

artsmidhudson.org

This annual calligraphy workshop will teach Japanese “First Writing of the Year” for resolutions and hopes in a ritualized way using kanji. There will two sessions for groups of 20 participants. Registration required.

SAT 7

Organizing as Anti-Colonialism

NEWBURGH

2 – 5 p.m. Safe Harbors of the Hudson

111 Broadway | forgeproject.com

Panelists will discuss solutions for activists connecting gentrification and colonialism. The series is organized by Forge Project, a Native-led education initiative focused on arts and de-colonial education.

TUES 10

Succulent Planters

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this creators’ workshop, participants of all ages and skill levels are invited to use makerspace tools to design planters to take home. Registration required.

KIDS & FAMILY

WED 11

Paint a Cat Frame

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 11 are invited to paint a cat-shaped photo frame to take home. Registration required.

WED 11

Paint a Wooden Snowman

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 11 are invited to decorate a snowman figure. Registration required.

THURS 12

Escape Room

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Teens will crack a code and solve a mystery to escape the library. Registration required.

THURS 12

Read to a Dog

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Sit, stay, read! Children in kindergarten and up who find reading aloud stressful are invited to read to a therapy dog from Hudson Valley Paws for a Cause during its monthly visit. Each child will be allotted 15 minutes. Register online.





SAT 14

Free-Throw Contest

GARRISON

8 p.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe Road | 845-265-3802

bit.ly/536-free-throw

Students ages 9 to 14 (as of Jan. 1, 2023) will compete in their age and gender group to advance to the next round in this annual event organized by the Knights of Columbus Loretto Council No. 536. A birth certificate or other proof of age is required. There is no cost. Download form online. The snow date is Jan. 21.



SUN 15

Heart and Soul

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

Pianist Frederic Chiu will perform works by Debussy and Prokofiev and young audience members will vote for their favorite in this Howland Chamber Music Circle Classics for Kids concert. Cost: $15 (free for children)

STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 13

Beyond Curious

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Jennifer Malenke, America Olivo, Nicole Tori, Christian Campbell, Ryan Dunn and Daniel Rowan will perform musical theater songs by Timothy Brown (the composer of Curious George) with lyrics by George Gorham. Cost: $39 ($19 students and seniors; $69 patrons)

SAT 14

MET HD: Fedora

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | 845-473-2072

bardavon.org

Soprano Sonya Yoncheva will perform the title role of a princess who falls in love with the man who murdered her fiance, sung by Piotr Beczała in this live, high-definition broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera House production. Cost: $29 ($22 ages 12 and younger; $27 members)





MUSIC

SAT 7

Sharkey & The Sparks

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sharkey McEwen and his band will play music from the 1960s and ‘70s. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 7

The Whispering Tree

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The local folk-rock band will play.

SUN 8

Open Mic Finals

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This is the invitational round of the long-running open mic series hosted by Chihoe Hahn.

MON 9

Lindsey Horner Trio

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

The bassist will be joined by Daniel Kelly (piano) and Tony Jefferson (drums) as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz session.





TUES 10

The Old Timey Jam

BEACON

7 – 10 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Harry Bolick and Pat Schories host this monthly session of Southern fiddle tunes for acoustic string-band instruments. Donations welcome.

FRI 13

Vance Gilbert

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The stylistically diverse singer and guitarist will play music from his latest release, Good, Good Man. Cliff Eberhardt will open with music from his album, Knew Things. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 14

The Prezence

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sal DeMeo’s band will play the music of Led Zeppelin in this tribute show. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 15

Frederic Chiu

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle will launch its 30th annual piano festival with Chiu playing a program with works by Mendelssohn and Chopin. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)





CIVIC

MON 9

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 9

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

MON 9

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

WED 11

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St. | 845-265-3611

coldspringny.gov

WED 11

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St. | 845-265-2500

nelsonvilleny.gov