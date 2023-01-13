The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
MON 16
MLK Jr. Day Celebration & Parade
BEACON
8 a.m. Springfield Baptist Church
8 Mattie Cooper Square
The Southern Dutchess Coalition will host its 45th annual celebration of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and work with an address, a parade (line-up begins at 9:30 a.m.), a talent presentation and an awards ceremony.
MON 16
MLK Jr. Day Community Service Celebration
GARRISON
Noon – 3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Local community organizations will be available to share information about their work and how to get involved. There will also be children’s activities.
WED 18
Advocacy Day Parole Reform
ALBANY
bit.ly/jan18paroleday
A free bus ride will be offered to anyone who wants to lobby with Beacon Prison Action as part of the Release Aging People in Prison campaign, the Elder Parole Bill and the Fair and Timely Parole Bill. Register online or email [email protected] for information.
FRI 20
Blood Drive
BEACON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St. | redcross.org
Register online or walk in to donate during this drive hosted by the American Legion Post 203. Use the Teller Avenue entrance.
TALKS & TOURS
TUES 17
Online Safety
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The focus of this workshop will be sharing resources, techniques and tools to educate parents, teachers and caregivers on how to keep children’s digital connections positive and healthy. Join in person or via Zoom. Registration required.
WED 18
The Hudson River School of Art and Its Ice Age Origins
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest
Robert and Johanna Titus, authors of the Catskill Geologist blog and books such as The Hudson Valley in the Ice Age, will discuss how the iconic paintings by Thomas Cole, Frederick Church and others were shaped by glaciers. Register online. Hosted by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.
SAT 21
Vision Board Workshop
GARRISON
1 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Think about your future and what you want to manifest, then create a personal visual map of goals and dreams. Registration required.
SAT 21
Community Power Info Session
PUTNAM COUNTY
1 p.m. Via Zoom
tinyurl.com/CCAinfoJan21
Cold Spring, Nelsonville and Philipstown are exploring whether to rejoin a Community Choice Aggregation program with Hudson Valley Community Power to collectively purchase electricity from renewable sources.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 14
Met HD: Fedora
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Soprano Sonya Yoncheva will perform the title role of a princess who falls in love with the man who murdered her fiance, sung by Piotr Beczała in this live, high-definition broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera House production. Cost: $29 ($22 ages 12 and younger; $27 members)
WED 18
Dancing with the Stars Live
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. MJN Center | 14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Professional dancers and guest stars will bring performances from the reality television show to the stage. Cost: $53+
THURS 19
Brush Strokes
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Jerry Dixon, Rachel Fairbanks, and Karen Ziemba will stage a musical reading of this “unexpected love story” by Jim Semmelman with music by David Shenton. Reserve seats online. Cost: Donation of any amount
FRI 20
Lit Lit Open Mic
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | donnaminkowitz.com/lit-lit
Newer readers receive priority. Email [email protected].
SAT 21
Met HD: The Hours
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara and Joyce DiDonato will perform in this world premiere of Kevin Puts’ The Hours, an adaptation of the novel by Michael Cunningham. Cost: $29 ($22 ages 12 and younger; $27 members)
SAT 21
John Fugelsang
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The actor, broadcaster and comedian will perform stand-up. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, students)
SAT 21
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
Anoush Froundjian, Kate Tellers, David Gaines, Andrew McGill, Carly Ciarrocchi and Kevin Allison will be the featured storytellers in this monthly series. Cost: $20
SUN 22
Sally Mayes
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Tony-nominated actor and singer will perform a cabaret show. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, students)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 14
Aladdin Kids
BEACON
10:30 a.m. & 1 & 3:30 p.m.
Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconperformingartscenter.com
Three casts will perform this story about a boy, a magic lamp, a genie and Princess Jasmine. Also SUN 15. Cost: $12 ($6 ages 18 and younger)
SAT 14
Free-Throw Contest
GARRISON
8 p.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe Road | 845-265-3802
bit.ly/536-free-throw
Students ages 9 to 14 will compete in their age and gender group to advance to the next round in this annual event organized by the Knights of Columbus Loretto Council No. 536. A birth certificate or other proof of age is required. Download form online. The snow date is Jan. 21. Free
SUN 15
Heart and Soul
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
Pianist Frederic Chiu will perform works by Debussy and Prokofiev and young audience members will vote for their favorite in this Howland Chamber Music Circle Classics for Kids concert. Cost: $15 (free for children)
TUES 17
DIY Cat Tent
COLD SPRING
3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 and up are invited to bring a medium-sized T-shirt to make a fun playhouse for a cat. Registration required.
TUES 17
Sew Easy Penguin
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 1 to 5 can make a stuffed penguin to take home. Registration required.
MUSIC
SAT 14
The Prezence
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sal DeMeo’s band will play the music of Led Zeppelin in this tribute show. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 15
Frederic Chiu
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle will launch its 30th annual piano festival with Chiu playing a program with works by Mendelssohn and Chopin. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)
SUN 15
FunkSway
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Newburgh band’s funky soul is designed to capture the greatness of music from the 1980s and ’90s. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 16
Ray Blue
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
The saxophonist, who grew up in Peekskill, will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz session and to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Ray will lead a trio that includes Dan Kostelnic (organ) and Alvester Garnett (drums) performing classic tunes from the Civil Rights era. Cost: $15
THURS 19
Owen Walsh: Songs and Stories
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
The singer, songwriter and journalist will play songs from his debut album, On My Way. Free
FRI 20
Willa Vincitore & Company
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The New York State Blues Hall of Fame inductee will play music from her latest releases, Better Days and Choices. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 21
Barbacoa Trio
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
SAT 21
Eugene Tyler Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
SAT 21
Max Creek
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
With five decades of songwriting and recording, the band will play everything from rock to calypso. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 14
Virginia Donovan and Mary Ann Glass
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Donovan’s paintings and Glass’s photographs of Hudson Valley landscapes will be on view through Feb. 15.
SAT 14
Beacon Photography Group Show
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Work by 30 local photographers will be on view in this show curated by Cindy Gould, Jean Noack, Tom Conroy and Ron Donofrio. Through Feb. 26.
SAT 14
Radiate
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Bettina “Poet Gold” Wilkerson will read at 5 p.m. during the opening of a group show featuring works by all 13 BAU members. Psychedelic guitarist Mary Jane will perform beginning at 6 p.m.
SAT 14
C.R.E.A.M. | Vanessa Ditullio | Moucayama
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
See multiples and figures by artists with distinct styles. Through Feb. 4.
CIVIC
TUES 17
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 17
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 17
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 18
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 18
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
philipstown.com
The board will meet with members of the Philipstown Trails Committee for a workshop to discuss a path between Cold Spring and Garrison.