The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

MON 16

MLK Jr. Day Celebration & Parade

BEACON

8 a.m. Springfield Baptist Church

8 Mattie Cooper Square

The Southern Dutchess Coalition will host its 45th annual celebration of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and work with an address, a parade (line-up begins at 9:30 a.m.), a talent presentation and an awards ceremony.

MON 16

MLK Jr. Day Community Service Celebration

GARRISON

Noon – 3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Local community organizations will be available to share information about their work and how to get involved. There will also be children’s activities.

WED 18

Advocacy Day Parole Reform

ALBANY

bit.ly/jan18paroleday

A free bus ride will be offered to anyone who wants to lobby with Beacon Prison Action as part of the Release Aging People in Prison campaign, the Elder Parole Bill and the Fair and Timely Parole Bill. Register online or email [email protected] for information.

FRI 20

Blood Drive

BEACON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St. | redcross.org

Register online or walk in to donate during this drive hosted by the American Legion Post 203. Use the Teller Avenue entrance.

TALKS & TOURS

TUES 17

Online Safety

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The focus of this workshop will be sharing resources, techniques and tools to educate parents, teachers and caregivers on how to keep children’s digital connections positive and healthy. Join in person or via Zoom. Registration required.

WED 18

The Hudson River School of Art and Its Ice Age Origins

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest

Robert and Johanna Titus, authors of the Catskill Geologist blog and books such as The Hudson Valley in the Ice Age, will discuss how the iconic paintings by Thomas Cole, Frederick Church and others were shaped by glaciers. Register online. Hosted by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.

SAT 21

Vision Board Workshop

GARRISON

1 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Think about your future and what you want to manifest, then create a personal visual map of goals and dreams. Registration required.

SAT 21

Community Power Info Session

PUTNAM COUNTY

1 p.m. Via Zoom

tinyurl.com/CCAinfoJan21

Cold Spring, Nelsonville and Philipstown are exploring whether to rejoin a Community Choice Aggregation program with Hudson Valley Community Power to collectively purchase electricity from renewable sources.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 14

Met HD: Fedora

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Soprano Sonya Yoncheva will perform the title role of a princess who falls in love with the man who murdered her fiance, sung by Piotr Beczała in this live, high-definition broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera House production. Cost: $29 ($22 ages 12 and younger; $27 members)

WED 18

Dancing with the Stars Live

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. MJN Center | 14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Professional dancers and guest stars will bring performances from the reality television show to the stage. Cost: $53+

THURS 19

Brush Strokes

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Jerry Dixon, Rachel Fairbanks, and Karen Ziemba will stage a musical reading of this “unexpected love story” by Jim Semmelman with music by David Shenton. Reserve seats online. Cost: Donation of any amount

FRI 20

Lit Lit Open Mic

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | donnaminkowitz.com/lit-lit

Newer readers receive priority. Email [email protected].

SAT 21

Met HD: The Hours

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara and Joyce DiDonato will perform in this world premiere of Kevin Puts’ The Hours, an adaptation of the novel by Michael Cunningham. Cost: $29 ($22 ages 12 and younger; $27 members)

SAT 21

John Fugelsang

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The actor, broadcaster and comedian will perform stand-up. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, students)

SAT 21

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

Anoush Froundjian, Kate Tellers, David Gaines, Andrew McGill, Carly Ciarrocchi and Kevin Allison will be the featured storytellers in this monthly series. Cost: $20





SUN 22

Sally Mayes

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Tony-nominated actor and singer will perform a cabaret show. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, students)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 14

Aladdin Kids

BEACON

10:30 a.m. & 1 & 3:30 p.m.

Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconperformingartscenter.com

Three casts will perform this story about a boy, a magic lamp, a genie and Princess Jasmine. Also SUN 15. Cost: $12 ($6 ages 18 and younger)

SAT 14

Free-Throw Contest

GARRISON

8 p.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe Road | 845-265-3802

bit.ly/536-free-throw

Students ages 9 to 14 will compete in their age and gender group to advance to the next round in this annual event organized by the Knights of Columbus Loretto Council No. 536. A birth certificate or other proof of age is required. Download form online. The snow date is Jan. 21. Free

SUN 15

Heart and Soul

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

Pianist Frederic Chiu will perform works by Debussy and Prokofiev and young audience members will vote for their favorite in this Howland Chamber Music Circle Classics for Kids concert. Cost: $15 (free for children)

TUES 17

DIY Cat Tent

COLD SPRING

3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 and up are invited to bring a medium-sized T-shirt to make a fun playhouse for a cat. Registration required.

TUES 17

Sew Easy Penguin

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 1 to 5 can make a stuffed penguin to take home. Registration required.

MUSIC

SAT 14

The Prezence

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sal DeMeo’s band will play the music of Led Zeppelin in this tribute show. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 15

Frederic Chiu

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle will launch its 30th annual piano festival with Chiu playing a program with works by Mendelssohn and Chopin. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)

SUN 15

FunkSway

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Newburgh band’s funky soul is designed to capture the greatness of music from the 1980s and ’90s. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 16

Ray Blue

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

The saxophonist, who grew up in Peekskill, will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz session and to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Ray will lead a trio that includes Dan Kostelnic (organ) and Alvester Garnett (drums) performing classic tunes from the Civil Rights era. Cost: $15





THURS 19

Owen Walsh: Songs and Stories

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

The singer, songwriter and journalist will play songs from his debut album, On My Way. Free





FRI 20

Willa Vincitore & Company

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The New York State Blues Hall of Fame inductee will play music from her latest releases, Better Days and Choices. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 21

Barbacoa Trio

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

SAT 21

Eugene Tyler Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

SAT 21

Max Creek

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

With five decades of songwriting and recording, the band will play everything from rock to calypso. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 14

Virginia Donovan and Mary Ann Glass

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Donovan’s paintings and Glass’s photographs of Hudson Valley landscapes will be on view through Feb. 15.





SAT 14

Beacon Photography Group Show

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Work by 30 local photographers will be on view in this show curated by Cindy Gould, Jean Noack, Tom Conroy and Ron Donofrio. Through Feb. 26.

SAT 14

Radiate

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Bettina “Poet Gold” Wilkerson will read at 5 p.m. during the opening of a group show featuring works by all 13 BAU members. Psychedelic guitarist Mary Jane will perform beginning at 6 p.m.



SAT 14

C.R.E.A.M. | Vanessa Ditullio | Moucayama

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

See multiples and figures by artists with distinct styles. Through Feb. 4.

CIVIC

TUES 17

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 17

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 17

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 18

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 18

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

philipstown.com

The board will meet with members of the Philipstown Trails Committee for a workshop to discuss a path between Cold Spring and Garrison.