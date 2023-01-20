Dutchess Executive Names Deputy

Will also serve as chief of staff

William F.X. O’Neil, the newly appointed Dutchess County executive, this week named Rachel Kashimer to serve as deputy executive and chief of staff — the roles he had held before Marc Molinaro left for the U.S. House.

The county Legislature approved the appointment on Tuesday (Jan. 17).

Kashimer, 31, who holds a bachelor’s degree in public affairs from Indiana University and an MBA from Marist College, joined the county in 2012 as an assistant in the Budget Office. She was most recently the assistant county executive. In that position, she supervised operations related to the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She lives in Wappinger.