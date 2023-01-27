Beacon Police Identify Body

Man died after an apparent fall

Beacon police on Thursday (Jan. 26) identified the man whose body was found on Jan. 1 as 58-year-old Walter Miranda.

Miranda, who lived at 916 Wolcott Ave., was discovered around 11:45 a.m. in a stream located in a wooded area just off Teller Avenue, near its intersection with Henry Street. Someone who was with Miranda’s family alerted police to the body, the department said in a news release.

After emergency workers confirmed that Miranda was dead, police contacted the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office, which, along with the Beacon police, launched an investigation.

An autopsy was conducted on Jan. 3. Although the Medical Examiner’s Office is still awaiting toxicology results, the evidence points to Miranda’s death being caused by a head injury sustained in an accidental fall, the police said. There were no signs of a struggle or other injuries indicating an assault.

Beacon detectives spent nearly a month examining security footage from nearby cameras and interviewing Miranda’s associates and family members. The department was able to gather information regarding his social interactions, habits and any chemical dependencies, it said.

Police Chief Sands Frost said in a statement that he understands when “community members get frustrated when something like this occurs and not much information is available right away,” but investigators “owe it to the victim and the victim’s family and friends to be as thorough as possible investigating any death that may seem suspicious.”

Miranda was a construction worker, born in El Salvador, who grew up in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to an obituary. He is survived by three daughters and six grandchildren. A memorial service was held Jan. 21.