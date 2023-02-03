Free Tax Help

VFW will host volunteer aides

Volunteers from the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and Hudson Valley Cash Coalition are ready to assist people with lower incomes with their 2022 tax returns. Packets are available at the Howland Public Library in Beacon and appointments take place at the VFW post at 413 Main St.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-899-1479 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays. The packet must be completed before the appointment.

To qualify, you must have been a New York resident for all of 2022, along with other restrictions. See uwdor.org/hv-cash.