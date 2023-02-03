Garrison Board Packets Available

Two seats will be on May ballot

Nominating packets are available at the Garrison School and online for the May election, when the two seats on the school board now held by Jocelyn Apicello and Matthew Speiser will be on the ballot.

The packet is available at gufs.org by clicking on the orange ribbon titled “2023-2024 Budget Updates” or at the school weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

There are seven seats on the board, with each member serving a 3-year term. Candidates must gather at least 25 signatures from qualified voters in the district by April 17.