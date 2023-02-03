Varsity Roundup

WINTER TRACK

Bella Migliore, Rubio Castagna and Tom Rapp turned in strong performances for Beacon at the Last Chance Meet on Sunday (Jan. 29) at The Armory in Manhattan.

Migliore ran a personal best of 3:24 in the 1,000 meters, placing 11th. It was the fastest a Beacon girl has run the 1,000 in 15 years, said Coach Jim Henry. In 2008, Lauren Brunetto finished in 3:14.

Castagna jumped for a personal best 5-3 in his third meet of the year (placing 10th) and Rapp tossed the shot for a personal best of 33-5, placing 14th.

“Bella and Rubio both missed most of December with leg injuries, so I’m excited to have them back,” said Henry. “Both provide us with sorely needed depth, as we head toward the last month of the season. And Tom has been working hard with our throws coach [Ed Malle], so they were both pleased with his breakthrough.”

Beacon will head back to The Armory on Saturday (Feb. 4) for the Purple Champions Invitational.

Haldane, meanwhile, competed in the Section 1 Northern Rockland County Championships on Jan. 27 at The Armory. Top finishers included Andreia Vasconcelos, who was third in the triple jump in 29-05.5; John Kisslinger, who was fourth in the 600 meters in 1:30.13; Merrick Williams, who finished fourth in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.81; and the boys’ 4×200 meter relay team, which was second in 1:39.04.

The Blue Devils return to The Armory on Feb. 8 for the Section I, Class C championships.

BOWLING

The Beacon boys’ and girls’ teams both dropped matches last week to Monroe-Woodbury, Saugerties and Kingston.

Against Saugerties, James Bouchard led Beacon with a 556 series and Will Hockler posted a 565. Against Kingston, Bouchard had a 558 series and Anthony Borremeo finished at 637 (personal best game and series).

For the girls against Saugerties, Keira Istvan rolled a 337 series and Cadence Heeter had a 409. Heeter also had a 409 series against Kingston.

The girls (3-8) and boys (5-7) will bowl against Highland on Feb. 7. The girls did not qualify for sectionals but the boys could with a victory.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Beacon defeated Poughkeepsie, 91-65, on Tuesday (Jan. 31) to improve to 4-7. First-place finishers were Bryce Manning in the 50 freestyle (26.31), Ronnie Anzovino in the 100 butterfly (1:04.42), Imroz Ali in the 100 freestyle (56.96) and the 100 backstroke (1:10), and Alistair Cunningham in the 500 freestyle (6:53.28). The 200 and 200 freestyle relay teams also won.

The Bulldogs visit Newburgh Free Academy today (Feb. 3) for the divisional championships.