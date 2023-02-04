Edward Mancari (1949-2023)

Edward Taylor Mancari of Cold Spring entered into eternal rest on February 3, 2023, at the age of 73 after a brief illness.

Born in Cold Spring to Edward and Eleanor Mancari, he graduated from Haldane High School in 1967. A lifelong educator, he began his teaching career at Peoria Heights High School after obtaining his master of arts degree from Bradley University.

He continued his teaching career at Rombout Middle School in Beacon, where he also coached football. He moved up to school administrator, becoming the principal of Rombout and eventually the principal of Beacon High School until his retirement. His passion was to make sure every student had the chance to excel and reach their full potential.

He was a lifelong member of the Cold Spring Fire Co., fulfilling many roles, including the most recent of treasurer. He was also a member of the Nelsonville Fish and Fur Club, and their annual kids’ fishing derby was something he always looked forward to because it provided children with the opportunity to enjoy and appreciate nature.

As well as being a member of the Loretto Council Knights of Columbus, he served as a Village of Cold Spring Trustee for 20 years where he helped spearhead the Cold Spring Dock restoration and the implementation of the water treatment plant.

He loved fishing, golfing, gardening and, most importantly, spending time with his family. He was also known to lay a bet or two on horse races, and now all his picks are winners. Unfortunately, he was a Boston Red Sox fan (we could never make sense of it).

He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Elizabeth, with whom every day was filled with smiles and laughs. He is also survived by his two sons, Anthony (Barbara) of Mentor, Ohio, and Edward of Beacon; his two stepsons, Stephen and Justin (Brittany); his brother, David (Beth), nephews and nieces, and many other extended family and friends.

He was the beloved grandfather of 12 grandchildren: Anna, Sarah, Maria, Shelby, Sofia, Tony, Stephen, Billy, Dominick, Adele, Owen and Nathan. They will miss their Poppy beyond how words can describe.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Paul.

Friends may call on Tuesday (Feb. 7) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (Feb. 8) at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 24 Fair St., in Cold Spring. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cold Spring Fire Co., 154 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516.

Arrangements under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home.