The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 11

Card Making Workshop

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Danielle Lafayette will lead this workshop focused on using collage and pen-and-ink techniques to make cards during the art center’s February series of one-day workshops. Registration required. Cost: $75

SAT 11

Roses and Bows

BEACON

11 a.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

Shirley Botsford, whose needlework is on exhibit at the society, will lead a class for teens and adults ages 14 and older on creating fabric bows and rose shapes from repurposed neckties. Register online. Cost: $15

SUN 12

Eagle Watch

GARRISON

Noon – 4 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Guides from the Constitution Marsh Audubon Society and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will help visitors spot bald eagles that nest in this section of the Hudson River. Bring binoculars and scopes. Rescheduled from SAT 4. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $7 for ages 4 to 18, free for ages 3 and younger)

THURS 16

Chamber of Commerce

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Hudson House River Inn

2 Main St. | coldspringnychamber.com

The theme at this month’s breakfast meeting is wellness and Philipstown Behavioral Hub and the Philipstown Trails Committee will lead presentations. Cost: $10 (free for members)

THURS 16

Mid-Winter Celebration

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Private residence

foundationforbeaconschools.org

The Foundation for Beacon Schools will host this fundraiser at the home of a board member with food, beverages and live music from Judith Tulloch and students Rowan Parsaca and Jonah Mensch (below). Cost: $25 ($30 door)





SAT 18

Polar Plunge

FISHKILL

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sharpe Reservation

436 Van Wyck Lake Road

bit.ly/fishkill-polar-plunge

Gather sponsors for your plunge into ice-cold water to raise money for the Special Olympics.





SUN 19

Vintage & Handmade Fair

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.

facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow

Dealers will be selling vintage clothing, jewelry, toys, accessories and records at this event organized by Beacon Curated. Cost: $3

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 11

Dessert Decorating

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Chef Rebecca Weber will demonstrate how to make and decorate chocolate treats for Valentine’s Day. For ages 5 and older.

SAT 11

Craft and Storytime

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in kindergarten through fourth grade will listen to the reading of a Valentine’s book before making a heart-shaped photo frame.

WED 15

Style It: Clothes Design

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Ann Lowe and other Black fashion designers will serve as inspiration for children from age 4 to the fifth grade. Registration required.

TALKS & TOURS

MON 13

Self-Love Paint and Sip

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Wine and paints will be supplied. Ages 21 and older. Registration required.

THURS 16

Winter Scene Tea Light

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Tea-light holders, stands, paint and glitter will be available for adults to make a decorated candle scene. Registration required.

SAT 18

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Visitors can choose a sugar-bush tour at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. that includes a moderate 1-mile hike, or a maple-lane tour at noon or 3 p.m., which is a short walk. Tours continue weekends through March 19. Cost: $12 ($10 members, free ages 4 and younger)

SAT 18

Washington’s Birthday

NEWBURGH

Noon – 3 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

A re-enactor will cut a birthday cake, and there will be demonstrations of camp life, music and crafts. Also SUN 19, MON 20. Free

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 11

Jack Whitten

BEACON

12:30 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Jacqueline Humphries will discuss Whitten’s Greek-alphabet paintings with curators Donna De Salvo and Matilde Guidelli-Guidi. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 disabled people and students, $5 ages 5 to 11, ages 4 and younger free)

SAT 11

Entrelacé

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Anita Jacobson and poet Joan Turner will discuss their collaboration and read from their new book. The exhibit continues through SUN 12.

SAT 11

Chris Dokebi | GID

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

139 Main St. | clutter.co

Dokebi’s goblins will be shown as well as Glow in the Dark work. Through March 3.

SAT 11

Elin Lundman

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

The artist will have a solo show, Beast Mode, that explores myth and imagination through monsters painted on a variety of materials. Through March 5.

SAT 11

Robert Olsson

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Olsson’s macro-landscape photographs will be on view. New member work will be on display in Gallery 2 and Joel Brown’s textiles in the Beacon Room.





THURS 16

Stephen Mallon

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

The photographer and filmmaker will discuss his industrial landscape photography in the series Sea Train: Subway Reef Photos.

FRI 17

Senga Nengudi

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

Work by the artist will be on long-term view, including installations with African, Japanese, South Asian and Western cultural references. A series of performances will be part of the program. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 disabled people and students, $5 ages 5 to 11, ages 4 and younger free)

SAT 18

Winter Weekend Art Show

BEACON

Noon – 9 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | beaconopenstudios.com

Work by local artists will be on view and available for purchase. Also SUN 19.

SAT 18

Anna West | Lindsey Guile

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

West’s solo show, Blue Edge, is a series of paintings of swimming pools. Guile’s Uncensored includes drawings of bodies that don’t conform to traditional concepts of the “right size.” Through March 19.

MUSIC

SAT 11

Winter Music Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 10 p.m. The Chance

6 Crannell St. | thechancetheater.com

Beacon School of Rock bands will perform the songs of Green Day, Led Zeppelin and other rock legends.

SAT 11

Yonnick Prene

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The Parisian composer and educator is an award-winning jazz harmonica player.

SAT 11

Louie Prima Jr. and The Witnesses

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The 10-piece, New Orleans-style band will play a range of music from its two albums. Cost: $25 to $35

SAT 11

Cosmokaze

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The improvisational instrument collective will perform.

SAT 11

Solojoi77

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The rhythm-and-blues band includes Chaya (vocals), Matt Blaser (bass), David Hollander (guitar), Chris Hutz (keyboards) and Dave Miller (drums).

SAT 11

The Weeklings

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will perform the top 40 classics of the Beatles. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 12

Beacon Rising Choir

BEACON

2 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Formed in 2017, the group will perform a selection of music by women, LGBTQ and Black and Indigenous composers about social justice and community. Proceeds will benefit Compass Arts. Cost: $20 ($25 door, free for children 12 and younger)

FRI 17

Matt Pidel & The Feels

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The band will play original rock, blues and jazz.

FRI 17

Los Lobos

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The band, which has been performing for five decades, will play its hits and songs from its latest release, Native Sons. Cost: $49 to $67





FRI 17

Mary Fahl

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer, best known for her work with the October Project, will perform music from her latest release, Can’t Get It Out Of My Head. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 18

Concert of Concertos

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform at Aquinas Hall with pianists Alan Murray, Janet Wu (below), Stanley Sisskin and Frank Siegel playing concertos by Mozart, Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff. Cost: $25





SAT 18

Special EFX

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Guitarist and composer Chieli Minucci will perform with his jazz-fusion group, including music from his solo project, Someone’s Singing, and a 40th-anniversary project, Twenty Twenty 2. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SAT 18

Freeways

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com

SUN 19

Drew Petersen

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle continues its annual piano festival with Petersen performing a program that includes works by Corigliano, Chopin, Ravel and Robert Schumann. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)





SUN 19

Damn Tall Buildings

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Avery Ballotta (violin), Max Capistran (guitar, banjo) and Sasha Dubyk (bass) will play music from their latest release, Sleeping Dogs. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 11

It’s Only a Play

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

Kit Colburn directs the staging of the Terrence McNally comedy about a Broadway opening-night party. Also SUN 12, FRI 17, SAT 18. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors / military / children)

FRI 17

The Super LOL Comedy Show

BEACON

8 p.m. Two Way Brewing

18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com

Joe Sherman, Dayna Marie, Rebecca Cadiz, Gilbert Hernandez and Anthony Quinn will perform stand-up. Free

CIVIC

SAT 11

Town Hall

GARRISON

10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Dana Levenberg, newly elected to the state Assembly to represent the district that includes Philipstown, will discuss legislative priorities and hear feedback. She will also hold office hours at Town Hall, 238 Main St., from 1 to 4 p.m. on MON 13.

MON 13

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 15

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov