The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 11
Card Making Workshop
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Danielle Lafayette will lead this workshop focused on using collage and pen-and-ink techniques to make cards during the art center’s February series of one-day workshops. Registration required. Cost: $75
SAT 11
Roses and Bows
BEACON
11 a.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
Shirley Botsford, whose needlework is on exhibit at the society, will lead a class for teens and adults ages 14 and older on creating fabric bows and rose shapes from repurposed neckties. Register online. Cost: $15
SUN 12
Eagle Watch
GARRISON
Noon – 4 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Guides from the Constitution Marsh Audubon Society and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will help visitors spot bald eagles that nest in this section of the Hudson River. Bring binoculars and scopes. Rescheduled from SAT 4. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $7 for ages 4 to 18, free for ages 3 and younger)
THURS 16
Chamber of Commerce
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Hudson House River Inn
2 Main St. | coldspringnychamber.com
The theme at this month’s breakfast meeting is wellness and Philipstown Behavioral Hub and the Philipstown Trails Committee will lead presentations. Cost: $10 (free for members)
THURS 16
Mid-Winter Celebration
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Private residence
foundationforbeaconschools.org
The Foundation for Beacon Schools will host this fundraiser at the home of a board member with food, beverages and live music from Judith Tulloch and students Rowan Parsaca and Jonah Mensch (below). Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 18
Polar Plunge
FISHKILL
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sharpe Reservation
436 Van Wyck Lake Road
bit.ly/fishkill-polar-plunge
Gather sponsors for your plunge into ice-cold water to raise money for the Special Olympics.
SUN 19
Vintage & Handmade Fair
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.
facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow
Dealers will be selling vintage clothing, jewelry, toys, accessories and records at this event organized by Beacon Curated. Cost: $3
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 11
Dessert Decorating
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Chef Rebecca Weber will demonstrate how to make and decorate chocolate treats for Valentine’s Day. For ages 5 and older.
SAT 11
Craft and Storytime
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in kindergarten through fourth grade will listen to the reading of a Valentine’s book before making a heart-shaped photo frame.
WED 15
Style It: Clothes Design
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Ann Lowe and other Black fashion designers will serve as inspiration for children from age 4 to the fifth grade. Registration required.
TALKS & TOURS
MON 13
Self-Love Paint and Sip
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Wine and paints will be supplied. Ages 21 and older. Registration required.
THURS 16
Winter Scene Tea Light
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Tea-light holders, stands, paint and glitter will be available for adults to make a decorated candle scene. Registration required.
SAT 18
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Visitors can choose a sugar-bush tour at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. that includes a moderate 1-mile hike, or a maple-lane tour at noon or 3 p.m., which is a short walk. Tours continue weekends through March 19. Cost: $12 ($10 members, free ages 4 and younger)
SAT 18
Washington’s Birthday
NEWBURGH
Noon – 3 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
A re-enactor will cut a birthday cake, and there will be demonstrations of camp life, music and crafts. Also SUN 19, MON 20. Free
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 11
Jack Whitten
BEACON
12:30 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Jacqueline Humphries will discuss Whitten’s Greek-alphabet paintings with curators Donna De Salvo and Matilde Guidelli-Guidi. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 disabled people and students, $5 ages 5 to 11, ages 4 and younger free)
SAT 11
Entrelacé
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Anita Jacobson and poet Joan Turner will discuss their collaboration and read from their new book. The exhibit continues through SUN 12.
SAT 11
Chris Dokebi | GID
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
139 Main St. | clutter.co
Dokebi’s goblins will be shown as well as Glow in the Dark work. Through March 3.
SAT 11
Elin Lundman
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
The artist will have a solo show, Beast Mode, that explores myth and imagination through monsters painted on a variety of materials. Through March 5.
SAT 11
Robert Olsson
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Olsson’s macro-landscape photographs will be on view. New member work will be on display in Gallery 2 and Joel Brown’s textiles in the Beacon Room.
THURS 16
Stephen Mallon
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
The photographer and filmmaker will discuss his industrial landscape photography in the series Sea Train: Subway Reef Photos.
FRI 17
Senga Nengudi
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
Work by the artist will be on long-term view, including installations with African, Japanese, South Asian and Western cultural references. A series of performances will be part of the program. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 disabled people and students, $5 ages 5 to 11, ages 4 and younger free)
SAT 18
Winter Weekend Art Show
BEACON
Noon – 9 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | beaconopenstudios.com
Work by local artists will be on view and available for purchase. Also SUN 19.
SAT 18
Anna West | Lindsey Guile
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
West’s solo show, Blue Edge, is a series of paintings of swimming pools. Guile’s Uncensored includes drawings of bodies that don’t conform to traditional concepts of the “right size.” Through March 19.
MUSIC
SAT 11
Winter Music Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 10 p.m. The Chance
6 Crannell St. | thechancetheater.com
Beacon School of Rock bands will perform the songs of Green Day, Led Zeppelin and other rock legends.
SAT 11
Yonnick Prene
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The Parisian composer and educator is an award-winning jazz harmonica player.
SAT 11
Louie Prima Jr. and The Witnesses
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The 10-piece, New Orleans-style band will play a range of music from its two albums. Cost: $25 to $35
SAT 11
Cosmokaze
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The improvisational instrument collective will perform.
SAT 11
Solojoi77
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The rhythm-and-blues band includes Chaya (vocals), Matt Blaser (bass), David Hollander (guitar), Chris Hutz (keyboards) and Dave Miller (drums).
SAT 11
The Weeklings
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will perform the top 40 classics of the Beatles. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 12
Beacon Rising Choir
BEACON
2 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Formed in 2017, the group will perform a selection of music by women, LGBTQ and Black and Indigenous composers about social justice and community. Proceeds will benefit Compass Arts. Cost: $20 ($25 door, free for children 12 and younger)
FRI 17
Matt Pidel & The Feels
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The band will play original rock, blues and jazz.
FRI 17
Los Lobos
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The band, which has been performing for five decades, will play its hits and songs from its latest release, Native Sons. Cost: $49 to $67
FRI 17
Mary Fahl
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer, best known for her work with the October Project, will perform music from her latest release, Can’t Get It Out Of My Head. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 18
Concert of Concertos
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform at Aquinas Hall with pianists Alan Murray, Janet Wu (below), Stanley Sisskin and Frank Siegel playing concertos by Mozart, Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff. Cost: $25
SAT 18
Special EFX
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Guitarist and composer Chieli Minucci will perform with his jazz-fusion group, including music from his solo project, Someone’s Singing, and a 40th-anniversary project, Twenty Twenty 2. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SAT 18
Freeways
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com
SUN 19
Drew Petersen
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle continues its annual piano festival with Petersen performing a program that includes works by Corigliano, Chopin, Ravel and Robert Schumann. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)
SUN 19
Damn Tall Buildings
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Avery Ballotta (violin), Max Capistran (guitar, banjo) and Sasha Dubyk (bass) will play music from their latest release, Sleeping Dogs. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 11
It’s Only a Play
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
Kit Colburn directs the staging of the Terrence McNally comedy about a Broadway opening-night party. Also SUN 12, FRI 17, SAT 18. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors / military / children)
FRI 17
The Super LOL Comedy Show
BEACON
8 p.m. Two Way Brewing
18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com
Joe Sherman, Dayna Marie, Rebecca Cadiz, Gilbert Hernandez and Anthony Quinn will perform stand-up. Free
CIVIC
SAT 11
Town Hall
GARRISON
10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Dana Levenberg, newly elected to the state Assembly to represent the district that includes Philipstown, will discuss legislative priorities and hear feedback. She will also hold office hours at Town Hall, 238 Main St., from 1 to 4 p.m. on MON 13.
MON 13
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 15
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov