What was your first car?



It was a late ’80s, black Audi wagon. It was a great car, built like a tank.

~Adrian Da Delia, Beacon



It was an early ’90s Dodge Omni, four on the floor. I loved it.

~Joanne Hinkel, Cold Spring



A blue 1970 Dodge Dart hardtop with a 225 slant six engine and a bench seat. I loved that car.

~Colton Young, Garrison