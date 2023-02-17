Searching for Civility

Depot Theatre to stage ‘God of Carnage’

Those expecting a genteel drawing-room comedy from God of Carnage might want to check that notion behind the brownie counter at the Philipstown Depot Theatre, where the play, which debuted in Paris in 2006, begins a three-weekend run on Feb. 24.

Written by Yasmina Reza, God of Carnage won the Tony Award in 2009 for best play. Though it’s set in some of Brooklyn’s toniest precincts, the gloves are flung off from the get-go as two sets of parents — one played by the married couple of Christine and Ray Bokhour, and the other by Maia Guest and Gregory Porter Miller — attempt to address with civility a “playground incident” involving their respective 11-year-old sons.

Yet civility and dramatic productions don’t always mesh terribly well, do they?

Offstage, it’s a different story, as the four performers could not be more gracious if they tried.

Knowing how eager actors usually are to discuss their roles, The Current selected what appeared to be — though may not actually be — a telling bit of dialogue by each character and asked each respective actor to comment. The actors, and director, seem to have gone all-in; any resemblance of the actors to their characters is purely intentional.

Maia Guest (Annette)

“We’re making a mistake not to take into account the origin of the problem.”

Guest: “Great quote! It reminds me about how surprised I was to work with Ray in this scene. In most scenes, actually. I’d thought he’d be a generous scene partner. Turns out, not so much. He’s ignored me the whole time, and when the director tries to give him a note, he just brushes him off and tells stories from his childhood.”

Gregory Porter Miller (Alan)

“You know, speaking personally, my wife had to drag me here. When you’re brought up with a kind of John Wayne-ish idea of virility, you don’t want to settle this kind of problem with a lot of yakking.”

Miller: “That’s a great quote, but that Ray guy I’m stuck with, bless his heart, thinks he is John Wayne. He’s all swagger, utterly oblivious to anyone else onstage. Where did they find this clown?”

Christine Bokhour (Veronica)

“We’re living in America according to the principles of Western society. What goes on in Cobble Hill Park reflects the values of Western society! Of which, if it’s all the same to you, I am happy to be a member.”

Bokhour: “I wish my husband would spend as much time with research as you do, Alison. He’s not putting in the effort and doesn’t seem to care how it affects the process and the other actors. He’s just impossible to work with. Watching his rehearsal habits is annoying enough, but then everyone else gets to leave it in the theater. I have to go home and put up with his egocentric nonsense around the house.”

Ray Bokhour (Michael)

“My home, the doors of which I have opened, the doors of which I have opened wide in a spirit of reconciliation, to people who ought to be grateful to me for it!”

Bokhour: “I’m having the time of my life! I’m doing my best work ever, and that’s saying a lot! Never felt more free! Able to give full play to my considerable talents, with no complaints whatsoever from the extras. Frankly, they seem in awe, and who can blame them? They just stare at me in disbelief! Lucky them.”

Isaac Byrne (director)

“Rehearsals are … fine, totally … fine. I do wish we spent more time on the play and less on Ray telling long stories about his childhood ‘triumphs.’ ”

Though it may not be evident, the actors and director, along with scenic and lighting designer Joshua Rose, cordially welcome you to their production!

The Philipstown Depot Theatre is located at 10 Garrison’s Landing. God of Carnage will be performed on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 4:30 p.m. through March 12. Tickets are $28 at philipstowndepottheatre.org.