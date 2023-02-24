Burning Leaves Set Fire to Neighbor’s Gazebo

Garrison resident issued two violations for damage

Embers from burning leaves on one property ignited a fire in Garrison that damaged a gazebo on a neighboring property earlier this month, said the Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday (Feb. 22).

The incident took place on Feb. 13 off Schuyler Road, where a 79-year-old homeowner was burning leaves. The 82-year-old owner of the gazebo had a seizure but the rangers who responded provided medical care until an ambulance arrived, said the DEC.

Rangers issued the person who burnt the leaves two violations for setting a fire which endangered the property of another.