The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 25
Soup & Salad Takeout
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Christ Church
60 Union St. | 845-831-0365
Order dinner for two (lemon chicken orzo or beef tomato soup, salad, bread and cookies) for $15. Walk-ins welcome.
SAT 25
Wine for Whiskers
GARDINER
1 – 4 p.m. Whitecliff Winery
331 McKinstry Road
tinyurl.com/27jn9vey
Sample a $15 flight with proceeds benefiting Mid Hudson Animal Aid. There will also be a raffle.
SAT 25
Celebration of Light
BEACON
6 p.m. Polhill Park
facebook.com/beaconspring
Gather at Polhill Park for a parade up Main Street led by the Street Beat Brass Band to The Yard at 4 Hanna Lane for activities, music and refreshments. Bring a lantern.
FRI 3
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Email [email protected] if you would like to read at this monthly open mic. The featured writer is Maria Teresa Hart, the author of Doll.
KIDS & FAMILY
THURS 2
Lucky Sphero
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children can learn about coding and guide the robot through an obstacle course.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 25
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Visitors can choose a sugar-bush tour at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. that includes a moderate 1-mile hike, or a maple-lane tour at noon or 3 p.m., which is a short walk. Also SUN 26, SAT 4, SUN 5. Through March 19. Cost: $12 ($10 members, free ages 4 and younger)
SAT 25
A History of Strollers
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Amanda Parrish Morgan will discuss her new book, Stroller, a history of baby-movers and what they reveal about parents and children.
SAT 25
The Eastern Coyote
GARRISON
2 p.m. St. Philip’s Church (Parish House)
1101 Route 9D
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Ed McGowan, a naturalist, will talk about the highly intelligent animal and its origins. Registration required. Cost: $5
SAT 4
Building Backyard Habitat for Wildlife
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Janis Butler, a Master Gardener, will explain how your yard can be a supportive environment for wildlife and insects in this program sponsored by the Philipstown Garden Club and Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 25
Gelli Plate Printing
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Ada Pilar Cruz will lead this workshop on using gelatin plates to press-print nature images. Cost: $75
SAT 25
On the Politics of Image-Making
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
As part of the museum’s Present Memories series, artist Dawit Petros, scholar Teresa Fiore and curator Mistura Allison will lead sessions exploring historical memory and identity in connections to Italy. Cost: $10 ($5 local residents, seniors, students)
SAT 25
Inventing Stories in Paint
GARRISON
1 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Anna West, whose paintings are on exhibit at the art center, will lead this workshop on painting book covers to tell a story. Cost: $75
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 25
God of Carnage
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Isaac Byrne directs the Yasmina Reza play with Christine Bokhour, Maia Guest, Raymond Bokhour and Gregory Porter Miller. Also SUN 26, FRI 3, SAT 4, SUN 5. Continues through March 12. Cost: $28
SAT 25
The Sugar
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
In this comedic storytelling show, Gastor Almonte will talk about his recent diabetes diagnosis. Cost: $20
SAT 25
Broadway Perspectives
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
In this concert to celebrate diversity, Asher Denburg will direct Broadway performers Major Attaway (Aladdin), LaVon Fisher-Wilson (Chicago), Medda Larkin (Newsies), Brennyn Lark (Six), Jelani Remy (Ain’t Too Proud) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) as they perform scenes and songs from shows that celebrate Black artists. Cost: $32 to $50
SAT 25
Paula Poundstone
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The humorist and podcast host will perform her one-woman show. Cost: $43
FRI 3
CP2 Series Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #3
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The County Players will present dramatic readings of two plays, Constellations, by Nick Payne, and Ada the Engine, by Lauren Gunderson. Also SAT 4, SUN 5. Cost: $15
SAT 4
Uncontaminated Sound: Reflections
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Jeffrey Lewis and others will present an evening of music, comedy and dance to open an exhibit of Robert Lundberg’s photographic series of contemporary performers.
Cost: $30 ($40 door)
MUSIC
SAT 25
The Dark Horses
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will perform music by George Harrison. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 26
Cherish the Ladies
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Celtic group will play traditional Irish music and step dance. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
FRI 3
Girl Party
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Deni Bonet will host this music circle featuring female musicians, including Sloan Wainwright, KJ Denhert and Emily Cavanaugh. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 4
Best of the ’70s
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band’s set will include hits from dozens of artists. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 5
Gabriela Martinez
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
In a program titled Resonances, the pianist will perform works by Missy Mazzoli, Reinaldo Hahn, Caroline Shaw, Adam Schoenberg, Viet Cuong, Sarah Kirkland Snider and Heitor Villa-Lobos. The concert is part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)
CIVIC
MON 27
Assembly Office Hours
COLD SPRING
1 – 4 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg
Meet with Dana Levenberg, whose state Assembly district includes Philipstown, to share concerns about local issues.
MON 27
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 28
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
WED 1
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 1
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 2
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com