The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 25

Soup & Salad Takeout

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Christ Church

60 Union St. | 845-831-0365

Order dinner for two (lemon chicken orzo or beef tomato soup, salad, bread and cookies) for $15. Walk-ins welcome.

SAT 25

Wine for Whiskers

GARDINER

1 – 4 p.m. Whitecliff Winery

331 McKinstry Road

tinyurl.com/27jn9vey

Sample a $15 flight with proceeds benefiting Mid Hudson Animal Aid. There will also be a raffle.

SAT 25

Celebration of Light

BEACON

6 p.m. Polhill Park

facebook.com/beaconspring

Gather at Polhill Park for a parade up Main Street led by the Street Beat Brass Band to The Yard at 4 Hanna Lane for activities, music and refreshments. Bring a lantern.

FRI 3

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Email [email protected] if you would like to read at this monthly open mic. The featured writer is Maria Teresa Hart, the author of Doll.

KIDS & FAMILY

THURS 2

Lucky Sphero

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children can learn about coding and guide the robot through an obstacle course.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 25

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Visitors can choose a sugar-bush tour at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. that includes a moderate 1-mile hike, or a maple-lane tour at noon or 3 p.m., which is a short walk. Also SUN 26, SAT 4, SUN 5. Through March 19. Cost: $12 ($10 members, free ages 4 and younger)





SAT 25

A History of Strollers

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Amanda Parrish Morgan will discuss her new book, Stroller, a history of baby-movers and what they reveal about parents and children.

SAT 25

The Eastern Coyote

GARRISON

2 p.m. St. Philip’s Church (Parish House)

1101 Route 9D

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Ed McGowan, a naturalist, will talk about the highly intelligent animal and its origins. Registration required. Cost: $5





SAT 4

Building Backyard Habitat for Wildlife

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Janis Butler, a Master Gardener, will explain how your yard can be a supportive environment for wildlife and insects in this program sponsored by the Philipstown Garden Club and Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 25

Gelli Plate Printing

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Ada Pilar Cruz will lead this workshop on using gelatin plates to press-print nature images. Cost: $75

SAT 25

On the Politics of Image-Making

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

As part of the museum’s Present Memories series, artist Dawit Petros, scholar Teresa Fiore and curator Mistura Allison will lead sessions exploring historical memory and identity in connections to Italy. Cost: $10 ($5 local residents, seniors, students)

SAT 25

Inventing Stories in Paint

GARRISON

1 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Anna West, whose paintings are on exhibit at the art center, will lead this workshop on painting book covers to tell a story. Cost: $75

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 25

God of Carnage

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Isaac Byrne directs the Yasmina Reza play with Christine Bokhour, Maia Guest, Raymond Bokhour and Gregory Porter Miller. Also SUN 26, FRI 3, SAT 4, SUN 5. Continues through March 12. Cost: $28

SAT 25

The Sugar

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

In this comedic storytelling show, Gastor Almonte will talk about his recent diabetes diagnosis. Cost: $20

SAT 25

Broadway Perspectives

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

In this concert to celebrate diversity, Asher Denburg will direct Broadway performers Major Attaway (Aladdin), LaVon Fisher-Wilson (Chicago), Medda Larkin (Newsies), Brennyn Lark (Six), Jelani Remy (Ain’t Too Proud) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) as they perform scenes and songs from shows that celebrate Black artists. Cost: $32 to $50

SAT 25

Paula Poundstone

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The humorist and podcast host will perform her one-woman show. Cost: $43

FRI 3

CP2 Series Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #3

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The County Players will present dramatic readings of two plays, Constellations, by Nick Payne, and Ada the Engine, by Lauren Gunderson. Also SAT 4, SUN 5. Cost: $15

SAT 4

Uncontaminated Sound: Reflections

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Jeffrey Lewis and others will present an evening of music, comedy and dance to open an exhibit of Robert Lundberg’s photographic series of contemporary performers.

Cost: $30 ($40 door)





MUSIC

SAT 25

The Dark Horses

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will perform music by George Harrison. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 26

Cherish the Ladies

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Celtic group will play traditional Irish music and step dance. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

FRI 3

Girl Party

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Deni Bonet will host this music circle featuring female musicians, including Sloan Wainwright, KJ Denhert and Emily Cavanaugh. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 4

Best of the ’70s

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band’s set will include hits from dozens of artists. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 5

Gabriela Martinez

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

In a program titled Resonances, the pianist will perform works by Missy Mazzoli, Reinaldo Hahn, Caroline Shaw, Adam Schoenberg, Viet Cuong, Sarah Kirkland Snider and Heitor Villa-Lobos. The concert is part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)

CIVIC

MON 27

Assembly Office Hours

COLD SPRING

1 – 4 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg

Meet with Dana Levenberg, whose state Assembly district includes Philipstown, to share concerns about local issues.

MON 27

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 28

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

WED 1

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 1

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 2

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com