Dutchess Awards $308K in Youth Grants

Beacon Pool and Green Teens receive funds

The Dutchess County Department of Community and Family Services announced on Wednesday (March 1) that it has awarded $307,881 to fund 21 youth programs.

The grants included $5,000 to the City of Beacon for its Beacon Pool Swim Academy, which serves 96 children over eight weeks; $22,000 to the Cornell Cooperative Extension Dutchess County for its Green Teen community gardening program in Beacon; and $100,000 to Hudson River Housing for its shelter for children and teens ages 10 to 17.