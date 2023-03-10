Haldane Honors

HONORING MATTEO — The Philipstown Town Board on March 2 issued a proclamation honoring Haldane High School senior Matteo Cervone for scoring his 1,000th career point for the boys’ basketball team. Cervone, who is 6-foot-4, hugged Supervisor John Van Tassel after being presented with a copy of the proclamation. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

HONORING SOCCER CHAMPS — Members of the Haldane boys’ soccer team, which won the Class C state title last fall, were honored during a meeting of the Putnam County Legislature on Tuesday (March 7.) Nancy Montgomery, left, who represents Philipstown and part of Putnam Valley on the Legislature, presented the proclamation. (Photo provided)

200TH WIN — Coach Joe Virgadamo, who has led the Haldane boys’ basketball team for 17 seasons, celebrated his 200th victory at the school on March 4 after a victory over Tuckahoe in the Section I, Class C final at the Westchester County Center in White Plains. He is shown with Matteo Cervone, Ben Bozsik and William Bradley. (Photo provided)