The Week Ahead

ST. PATRICK’S DAY
SAT 11
Food & Bake Sale
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon. | 216 Main St.
United Methodist Church
Stop by for soup, quiche, Irish soda bread, desserts and other baked goods.
SAT 11
Parade Of Green
BEACON
Noon. Main Street
facebook.com/paradeofgreen
The parade will kick off at the Municipal Building on Route 9D and head east on Main Street to the dummy light.
SAT 11
Mighty Ploughboys | Notkick Murphys
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 – 8 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The celebration will include music, dance and food. Cost: $14 to $42
COMMUNITY
SUN 12
Daylight Savings Begins
2 a.m. Move clocks ahead one hour. They will reset on Nov. 5.
TUES 14
Mutual Aid Community Meeting
BEACON
6:30 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St. | 845-288 2559
[email protected]
Find out how to get help with food assistance or how to provide assistance.
SUN 19
Clearwater Gala
GARRISON
3 – 7 p.m. The Garrison
2015 Route 9 | clearwater.org/gala
Clearwater will honor Ronald Zorrilla, the founder and CEO of Outdoor Promise, and Betsy Garthwaite, a former sloop Clearwater captain and board president. There will also be a live auction and music by pianist Dan Englehardt. Cost: $300
SUN 19
Opening of the Fields
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Join the farm staff for a walk through the fields and a fire circle to reflect on food and celebrate the growing season.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 11
4-H Beekeeping
PUTNAM VALLEY
9 a.m. Putnam Valley Grange
128 Mill St.
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
This is the first session of a 12-week course for students ages 11 to 15 that will cover all aspects of beekeeping. Later sessions will be held at Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster. Registration required. Cost: $70
TUES 14
Storytime Series
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
For Women’s History Month, Lillian Moser, vice president of the Cold Spring Fire Co., will be the guest reader. For children ages 3 to 7.
TUES 14
Notebooks
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
During this month’s Creators Workshop, children of all ages can design and build notebooks. Registration required.
THURS 16
Spring Craft
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to the 5th grade are invited to make fairy houses. Registration required.
THURS 16
Cuentos: Tales from the Latino World
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | thinkdifferently.net
This special sensory-sensitive storytelling event is sponsored by Dutchess County and will include music and stories from the Caribbean, South America and the Bronx. Free
SAT 18
Children’s Concert
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Stacy Labriola will play guitar and lead an interactive music circle for kids. Registration requested.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 11
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Visitors can choose a sugar-bush tour at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. that includes a moderate 1-mile hike, or the shorter maple-lane tour at noon or 3 p.m. Also SUN 12, SAT 18, SUN 19. Cost: $12 ($10 members, free ages 4 and younger)
SAT 11
Funding Home Energy Improvements
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Joe Montuori of Sustainable Putnam will discuss how to access the benefits of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits and rebates for energy-efficiency projects.
WED 15
Estate Planning
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
A representative from the Hudson Valley Legacy Firm will discuss wills, trusts, long-term care and other issues related to estates.
THURS 16
CPR Certification
COLD SPRING
5 – 9 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Sandy Bohl of the Garrison Volunteer Fire Co. will lead a workshop on lifesaving techniques. Another class will be offered SAT 25. Cost: $50
THURS 16
Women’s History Trivia Night
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Test your knowledge of three women who were prominent in Putnam County’s history with this quiz-story format. Join in person or via Zoom. Cost: $10 (members free)
SAT 18
Bird Walk and eBird Tutorial
CROTON-ON-HUDSON
7:45 a.m. Croton Point Park
1 Croton Point Ave.
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Join a guided birdwatching walk and learn how to record species sightings through the eBird app. Donation requested.
SAT 18
Bluebird Nest Box Building
BEACON
10 a.m. One Nature
321 Main St. | onenaturellc.com
Materials will be provided to build a birdhouse for bluebirds, cavity-nesting birds that have suffered from lost habitat. Cost: $60
SUN 19
Winter Turns to Spring
NEW WINDSOR
Noon. Storm King Art Center
1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115
stormking.org
During this nature walk, an educator from the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum will point out emerging signs of spring. Free with admission. Cost: $30+ per car
SUN 19
Ancient Iran with Daniel Potts
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Potts, a leading expert on archaeology and ancient Near East history, will discuss his experiences on expeditions and excavations in the area known today as Iran, site of some of the oldest civilizations in the world. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 11
God of Carnage
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Isaac Byrne directs the Yasmina Reza play starring Christine Bokhour, Maia Guest, Raymond Bokhour and Gregory Porter Miller. Also SUN 12. Cost: $28
SUN 12
Christopher Gazeent
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The Poet’s Corner series begins for the year with a reading by Gazeent from his book, The Fraudulent Mirror, and an open mic. Cost: $10
SUN 12
Emily and Sue
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Composer Dana Kaufman and librettist Aiden Feltkamp will present a screening of their pop opera exploring the intimate relationship between Emily Dickinson and her sister-in-law, Susan Huntington Gilbert Dickinson, as revealed through letters and poems. The creators will discuss their work after the film. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 17
Oklahoma!
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
haldaneschool.org
The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical about a love story on a farm set at the start of the 20th century will be staged by Haldane Drama. Also SAT 18, SUN 19. Cost: $15 ($8 students, seniors)
SAT 18
Lohengrin
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch a livestream of the Metropolitan’s staging of the Wagner opera starring tenor Piotr Beczała and sopranos Tamara Wilson and Christine Goerke. Cost: $29 ($27 members, $22 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 18
Ring Masters Championships
POUGHKEEPSIE
5 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The amateur event, presented by the Floyd Patterson Boxing Club, is open to boxers ages 8 and older. Cost: $35.75
SAT 18
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Edith Gonzalez, Lena Rizkallah, Steve Whyte, Adam Selbst and Richard Cardilo will be the featured storytellers this month. Cost: $20
MUSIC
SAT 11
50th Annual String Competition
ARLINGTON
3 p.m. Vassar College
100 Raymond Ave. | bardavon.org
Musicians ages 18 to 25 will perform on violin, viola or cello and the finalists will stage a concert each day at Skinner Hall. Also SUN 12. Free
SAT 11
True North Jazz Project
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Joe North (sax), Ryan Cerullo (piano), Buddy Griffith (bass) and Ryan Odell (drums) will play a diverse set of covers.
SAT 11
Professor Louie’s Century of the Blues Show
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The show will include Dom Flemons, Ray Blue and the Miles of Blues Horns, and Professor Louie & The Crowmatix. Cost: $20 to $35
SAT 11
Tom Chapin & Friends
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
To celebrate his birthday, the three-time Grammy winner will play songs from his repertoire and be joined by other folk musicians. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 11
Evolution Ensemble
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com
The improvisational saxophonist, Nick Gianni, will perform with his band.
SUN 12
Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Irish group will play music from its latest release, Let the Free Birds Fly.
Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 17
Rose Clancy Trio
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The fiddler will perform contemporary and traditional Irish-influenced music with guitarist Max Cohen and multi-instrumentalist John Alden. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 18
Luminosity
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program at Aquinas Hall exploring color and music that includes work by Michael Torke, Thea Musgrave, Anna Clyne and Arthur Bliss. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)
SAT 18
Kristina Koller
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The jazz-centric vocalist will perform.
SAT 18
The Slambovian Circus of Dreams
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Joziah Longo, Tink Lloyd and Sharkey McEwen will play songs from their latest release, A Very Unusual Head, as well as fan favorites. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 19
Heron Valley
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The five-piece group will perform Celtic music. Cost: $20
SUN 19
Flash Company
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The trio will play originals and traditional Irish and Celtic music. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 11
Balance
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The group show celebrates Women’s History Month with works by Beacon artists who explore how they handle work, family and creating. Through April 1.
SAT 11
Jill Shoffiet | Eliana Szabo | Group Show
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Shoffiet’s paintings, “Sell the Collection” and “Move On,” capture fantastical Southern landscapes. Szabo’s A Confrontation of Absence will include prints of transitional spaces. The group show, Gravity Adjacent, will include works by Nicholas Betts, Colette Robbins, Sophia Sobers, Kate Steciw and Gail Watson. Through April 2.
SAT 11
Rios Group | Riiisa Boogie
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
139 Main St. | clutter.co
SAT 11
Evan Samuelson
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
One Taste is an exhibition that will feature the artist’s paintings of florals that explore common truths of humanity. Through April 1.
SUN 12
Alexander Harris
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The nature photographer will share and discuss his work. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 12
Ron English
BEACON
Noon. Ethan Cohen Fine Arts
211 Fishkill Ave. | ecfa.com
The artist will present a slideshow of his work and talk about the state of “popaganda” art.
SAT 18
Material Dispersions
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
As part of the ongoing Arte Povera Lecture Series, curator Marin Sullivan will discuss sculpture and photography in Italy in the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $10 ($5 local residents, students and seniors)
CIVIC
SAT 11
Voter Registration
NELSONVILLE
Noon – 5 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St. | 845-265-2500
nelsonvilleny.gov
MON 13
Office Hours District 95
COLD SPRING
1 – 4 p.m. Philipstown Town Hall
238 Main St. | nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg
Staff from the office of Dana Levenberg, whose state Assembly district includes Philipstown, will meet with constituents and offer assistance.
MON 13
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 13
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
WED 15
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 15
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org