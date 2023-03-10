The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY

SAT 11

Food & Bake Sale

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon. | 216 Main St.

United Methodist Church

Stop by for soup, quiche, Irish soda bread, desserts and other baked goods.

SAT 11

Parade Of Green

BEACON

Noon. Main Street

facebook.com/paradeofgreen

The parade will kick off at the Municipal Building on Route 9D and head east on Main Street to the dummy light.

SAT 11

Mighty Ploughboys | Notkick Murphys

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 – 8 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The celebration will include music, dance and food. Cost: $14 to $42

COMMUNITY

SUN 12

Daylight Savings Begins

2 a.m. Move clocks ahead one hour. They will reset on Nov. 5.

TUES 14

Mutual Aid Community Meeting

BEACON

6:30 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St. | 845-288 2559

[email protected]

Find out how to get help with food assistance or how to provide assistance.

SUN 19

Clearwater Gala

GARRISON

3 – 7 p.m. The Garrison

2015 Route 9 | clearwater.org/gala

Clearwater will honor Ronald Zorrilla, the founder and CEO of Outdoor Promise, and Betsy Garthwaite, a former sloop Clearwater captain and board president. There will also be a live auction and music by pianist Dan Englehardt. Cost: $300

SUN 19

Opening of the Fields

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Join the farm staff for a walk through the fields and a fire circle to reflect on food and celebrate the growing season.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 11

4-H Beekeeping

PUTNAM VALLEY

9 a.m. Putnam Valley Grange

128 Mill St.

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

This is the first session of a 12-week course for students ages 11 to 15 that will cover all aspects of beekeeping. Later sessions will be held at Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster. Registration required. Cost: $70

TUES 14

Storytime Series

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

For Women’s History Month, Lillian Moser, vice president of the Cold Spring Fire Co., will be the guest reader. For children ages 3 to 7.

TUES 14

Notebooks

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

During this month’s Creators Workshop, children of all ages can design and build notebooks. Registration required.

THURS 16

Spring Craft

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to the 5th grade are invited to make fairy houses. Registration required.

THURS 16

Cuentos: Tales from the Latino World

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | thinkdifferently.net

This special sensory-sensitive storytelling event is sponsored by Dutchess County and will include music and stories from the Caribbean, South America and the Bronx. Free

SAT 18

Children’s Concert

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Stacy Labriola will play guitar and lead an interactive music circle for kids. Registration requested.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 11

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Visitors can choose a sugar-bush tour at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. that includes a moderate 1-mile hike, or the shorter maple-lane tour at noon or 3 p.m. Also SUN 12, SAT 18, SUN 19. Cost: $12 ($10 members, free ages 4 and younger)

SAT 11

Funding Home Energy Improvements

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Joe Montuori of Sustainable Putnam will discuss how to access the benefits of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits and rebates for energy-efficiency projects.

WED 15

Estate Planning

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

A representative from the Hudson Valley Legacy Firm will discuss wills, trusts, long-term care and other issues related to estates.

THURS 16

CPR Certification

COLD SPRING

5 – 9 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Sandy Bohl of the Garrison Volunteer Fire Co. will lead a workshop on lifesaving techniques. Another class will be offered SAT 25. Cost: $50

THURS 16

Women’s History Trivia Night

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Test your knowledge of three women who were prominent in Putnam County’s history with this quiz-story format. Join in person or via Zoom. Cost: $10 (members free)

SAT 18

Bird Walk and eBird Tutorial

CROTON-ON-HUDSON

7:45 a.m. Croton Point Park

1 Croton Point Ave.

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Join a guided birdwatching walk and learn how to record species sightings through the eBird app. Donation requested.

SAT 18

Bluebird Nest Box Building

BEACON

10 a.m. One Nature

321 Main St. | onenaturellc.com

Materials will be provided to build a birdhouse for bluebirds, cavity-nesting birds that have suffered from lost habitat. Cost: $60



SUN 19

Winter Turns to Spring

NEW WINDSOR

Noon. Storm King Art Center

1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115

stormking.org

During this nature walk, an educator from the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum will point out emerging signs of spring. Free with admission. Cost: $30+ per car

SUN 19

Ancient Iran with Daniel Potts

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Potts, a leading expert on archaeology and ancient Near East history, will discuss his experiences on expeditions and excavations in the area known today as Iran, site of some of the oldest civilizations in the world. Registration required.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 11

God of Carnage

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Isaac Byrne directs the Yasmina Reza play starring Christine Bokhour, Maia Guest, Raymond Bokhour and Gregory Porter Miller. Also SUN 12. Cost: $28





SUN 12

Christopher Gazeent

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The Poet’s Corner series begins for the year with a reading by Gazeent from his book, The Fraudulent Mirror, and an open mic. Cost: $10

SUN 12

Emily and Sue

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Composer Dana Kaufman and librettist Aiden Feltkamp will present a screening of their pop opera exploring the intimate relationship between Emily Dickinson and her sister-in-law, Susan Huntington Gilbert Dickinson, as revealed through letters and poems. The creators will discuss their work after the film. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 17

Oklahoma!

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

haldaneschool.org

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical about a love story on a farm set at the start of the 20th century will be staged by Haldane Drama. Also SAT 18, SUN 19. Cost: $15 ($8 students, seniors)

SAT 18

Lohengrin

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch a livestream of the Metropolitan’s staging of the Wagner opera starring tenor Piotr Beczała and sopranos Tamara Wilson and Christine Goerke. Cost: $29 ($27 members, $22 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 18

Ring Masters Championships

POUGHKEEPSIE

5 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The amateur event, presented by the Floyd Patterson Boxing Club, is open to boxers ages 8 and older. Cost: $35.75

SAT 18

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Edith Gonzalez, Lena Rizkallah, Steve Whyte, Adam Selbst and Richard Cardilo will be the featured storytellers this month. Cost: $20

MUSIC

SAT 11

50th Annual String Competition

ARLINGTON

3 p.m. Vassar College

100 Raymond Ave. | bardavon.org

Musicians ages 18 to 25 will perform on violin, viola or cello and the finalists will stage a concert each day at Skinner Hall. Also SUN 12. Free

SAT 11

True North Jazz Project

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Joe North (sax), Ryan Cerullo (piano), Buddy Griffith (bass) and Ryan Odell (drums) will play a diverse set of covers.

SAT 11

Professor Louie’s Century of the Blues Show

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The show will include Dom Flemons, Ray Blue and the Miles of Blues Horns, and Professor Louie & The Crowmatix. Cost: $20 to $35

SAT 11

Tom Chapin & Friends

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

To celebrate his birthday, the three-time Grammy winner will play songs from his repertoire and be joined by other folk musicians. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SAT 11

Evolution Ensemble

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com

The improvisational saxophonist, Nick Gianni, will perform with his band.

SUN 12

Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Irish group will play music from its latest release, Let the Free Birds Fly.

Cost: $30 ($35 door)

FRI 17

Rose Clancy Trio

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The fiddler will perform contemporary and traditional Irish-influenced music with guitarist Max Cohen and multi-instrumentalist John Alden. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 18

Luminosity

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program at Aquinas Hall exploring color and music that includes work by Michael Torke, Thea Musgrave, Anna Clyne and Arthur Bliss. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)

SAT 18

Kristina Koller

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The jazz-centric vocalist will perform.

SAT 18

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Joziah Longo, Tink Lloyd and Sharkey McEwen will play songs from their latest release, A Very Unusual Head, as well as fan favorites. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 19

Heron Valley

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The five-piece group will perform Celtic music. Cost: $20

SUN 19

Flash Company

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The trio will play originals and traditional Irish and Celtic music. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 11

Balance

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The group show celebrates Women’s History Month with works by Beacon artists who explore how they handle work, family and creating. Through April 1.





SAT 11

Jill Shoffiet | Eliana Szabo | Group Show

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Shoffiet’s paintings, “Sell the Collection” and “Move On,” capture fantastical Southern landscapes. Szabo’s A Confrontation of Absence will include prints of transitional spaces. The group show, Gravity Adjacent, will include works by Nicholas Betts, Colette Robbins, Sophia Sobers, Kate Steciw and Gail Watson. Through April 2.

SAT 11

Rios Group | Riiisa Boogie

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

139 Main St. | clutter.co

SAT 11

Evan Samuelson

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

One Taste is an exhibition that will feature the artist’s paintings of florals that explore common truths of humanity. Through April 1.

SUN 12

Alexander Harris

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The nature photographer will share and discuss his work. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 12

Ron English

BEACON

Noon. Ethan Cohen Fine Arts

211 Fishkill Ave. | ecfa.com

The artist will present a slideshow of his work and talk about the state of “popaganda” art.

SAT 18

Material Dispersions

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

As part of the ongoing Arte Povera Lecture Series, curator Marin Sullivan will discuss sculpture and photography in Italy in the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $10 ($5 local residents, students and seniors)

CIVIC

SAT 11

Voter Registration

NELSONVILLE

Noon – 5 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St. | 845-265-2500

nelsonvilleny.gov

MON 13

Office Hours District 95

COLD SPRING

1 – 4 p.m. Philipstown Town Hall

238 Main St. | nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg

Staff from the office of Dana Levenberg, whose state Assembly district includes Philipstown, will meet with constituents and offer assistance.

MON 13

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 13

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

WED 15

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 15

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org