Comptroller Details Relief Spending

Dutchess has spent $19.6 million

The Dutchess County Comptroller’s Office on Monday (March 13) released its report on spending of federal pandemic relief funding during the last three months of 2022.

The county received $57.1 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan, of which it spent $3.27 million during the fourth quarter. That brought its total spent to $19.6 million. The money must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

The largest expenditures during the fourth quarter, according to the comptroller, were $817,356 for demolition and design of a new community center in Poughkeepsie; $425,366 to Family Services Inc. for a facilities renewal project; $394,697 for county payroll and benefits; $392,991 for a splash pad at Wilcox Park in Stanfordville; and $222,554 for Dutchess Stadium design services.