Start Reading Now

April book club selections
Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 6, 7 P.M.
Mrs. Lincoln: A Life, by Catherine Clinton
Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email [email protected]
Helen Savoit Book Club
TUES 11, 1:30 P.M.
The Professor and the Mad Man, by Simon Winchester
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 17, 7 P.M.
May We Be Forgiven, by A.M. Homes
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Trophy Life Book Club
THURS 20, 6 P.M.
Sharks in the Time of Saviors, by Kawai Strong Washburn
Winner of 2021 PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Novels
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
Percy Jackson Book Club (Grades 5+)
TUES 25, 3:15 P.M.
The Blood of Olympus, by Rick Riordan
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Reading With Writers
WED 26, 7 P.M.
Several Short Sentences About Writing, by Verlyn Klinkenborg
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 27, 7:15 p.m.
The Talented Mr. Ripley, by Patricia Highsmith
Location available to members
Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.