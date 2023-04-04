Start Reading Now

April book club selections

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 6, 7 P.M.

Mrs. Lincoln: A Life, by Catherine Clinton

Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email [email protected]

Helen Savoit Book Club

TUES 11, 1:30 P.M.

The Professor and the Mad Man, by Simon Winchester

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 17, 7 P.M.

May We Be Forgiven, by A.M. Homes

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Trophy Life Book Club

THURS 20, 6 P.M.

Sharks in the Time of Saviors, by Kawai Strong Washburn

Winner of 2021 PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Novels

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Percy Jackson Book Club (Grades 5+)

TUES 25, 3:15 P.M.

The Blood of Olympus, by Rick Riordan

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Reading With Writers

WED 26, 7 P.M.

Several Short Sentences About Writing, by Verlyn Klinkenborg

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 27, 7:15 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley, by Patricia Highsmith

Location available to members

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.