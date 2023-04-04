The Current Welcomes New Board Member

Will help guide nonprofit paper and website

The directors of Highlands Current Inc., the publisher of this newspaper, recently approved a new board member.

Fran Reilly, who lives in Beacon, is the principal of Reilly Emerging Media. She was most recently publisher of City Limits, the oldest nonprofit investigative news agency in New York City, and formerly a media executive at Time Inc. Ventures and Scholastic.

Reilly, who holds a master of fine arts in creative writing, began her career at The Atlantic and Mother Jones.

The other members of the board are Damon Banks, Christine Bockelmann, Gwendolyn Bounds, Susan Brune, Natalie Diggins, David Duffy, Kyle Good, Nicholas Groombridge, Todd Haskell, Robert Lanier, Mel Laytner, Bevis Longstreth, Joseph Plummer and Michelle Rivas.