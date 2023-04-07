Around Town (Photos)

SYRUP AND SONG — The Little Stony Point Citizen’s Association held its annual Maple Syrup Day on March 26, including local products, maple-flavored lollipops, raffles and live music. The Cold Spring trolley ferried visitors from the village, courtesy of Putnam County.

CHALK THE WALK — Volunteers organized by POW’R Against Tobacco, a coalition that serves Putnam and three other counties, wrote messages in chalk on the sidewalk outside Philipstown Town Hall on March 29 as part of the national Take Down Tobacco Day.

HIDDEN TREASURES — The Butterfield Library in Cold Spring hosted an Easter egg hunt on March 30 on its grounds.