Legislator Criticizes Helicopter Cutting

Central Hudson trims trees on Mount Beacon

Jonathan Jacobson, whose district in the Assembly includes Beacon, criticized Central Hudson for “alarming residents” by using a helicopter in late March to trim trees in the area of Mount Beacon without notification.

He said constituents who called his office reported “a helicopter with chain saws hanging out of it” hovering over residential neighborhoods in Beacon and Fishkill.

“Central Hudson informed us that they had hired a sub-contractor to clear tree limbs around service lines,” Jacobson said in a statement. He said the utility should notify authorities before doing helicopter work near residential neighborhoods and hiking trails, or cordon off the area. “Causing this kind of panic is thoughtless and unnecessary,” he said.