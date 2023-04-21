Electricity Program Relaunches

Participants include Cold Spring, Philipstown, Nelsonville

Joule Community Power announced on Wednesday (April 19) the relaunch of Hudson Valley Community Power, in which Cold Spring, Nelsonville, Philipstown and nine other municipalities will purchase electricity at fixed rates.

The program’s other partners include the City of Poughkeepsie, the villages of New Paltz and Saugerties and the towns of Gardiner, Marbletown, New Paltz, Red Hook, Rhinebeck and Saugerties.

Unless they opt-out, more than 35,000 households and businesses will begin receiving electricity on July 1 under a two-year contract that runs to June 30, 2025, with three rate options: renewable energy generated exclusively in New York state; renewable energy sourced 50 percent in-state and the rest out-of-state; and standard mixed fossil-fuel electricity.

In Cold Spring, the board choose for its residents and businesses a fixed rate of 12.24 cents per kilowatt-hour sourced by renewable energy produced in New York state; in Nelsonville and Philipstown, the boards chose a fixed rate of 11.24 cents per kWh, with a mix of state and national renewable sources.

Residents and businesses can opt out and continue receiving electricity supplied by Central Hudson. For all customers, Central Hudson will remain responsible for delivery, billing and repair services.