Four Candidates for Beacon School Board

All will run unopposed on May ballot

Four candidates filed nomination petitions by the Wednesday (April 26) deadline to appear on the May 16 ballot for the Beacon school board for four open seats.

Trustees serve three-year terms. Two incumbents, Anthony White and Kristan Flynn, are seeking a fourth and third term, respectively. Semra Ercin and Eric Schetter are newcomers.

Ercin is the director of development for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and Schetter is a retired middle school principal in the Arlington district.

Craig Wolf, who served two terms, did not seek re-election. The other open seat was held by Antony Tseng, who resigned last month. The candidate who receives the least number of votes will complete the final two years of Tseng’s term.