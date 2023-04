A thrift sale on Earth Day (April 22) at St. Mary’s in Cold Spring raised more than $7,000 to benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry and the church’s historic building and grounds. For the first time, the sale included a mending station at which volunteers stitched up sweater holes, added hems and repaired three vestry robes for the church. The sale was organized by the church, the Philipstown Trails Committee and the Philipstown Climate Smart Coalition.

Photos by Dar Williams