Dia:Beacon Extends Free Admission

Adds Newburgh residents to list

Dia:Beacon announced this week that it will extend its free admission policies to include Newburgh, effective May 13.

The art museum already offers free admission to residents of Beacon, Chelsea, Fishkill and Glenham, as well as to military families and veterans.

All Hudson Valley residents, including those from Philipstown, receive free admission on the last Sunday of each month. Reserve tickets by calling 845-231-0811 or emailing [email protected]. Tickets are otherwise $20 for adults.

The museum, at 3 Beekman St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Monday.