Embracing Fears

Beacon artist focuses on discomfort, perseverance

After shepherding and energizing Beacon Open Studios, painter Darya Golubina will be spotlighted in a solo exhibition, Surrender, that opens at Super Secret Gallery on May 13 with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. It continues through June 3.

“The works are largely about my relationship with my mental health and physical body,” Golubina says. “Lately, I’ve found myself curious and exploring the limitations I set for myself, versus those I find myself existing within, placed upon me by my environment. This body of work is about discomfort, perseverance and acknowledgment.”

Born in Kiev, Ukraine, Golubina emigrated to the U.S. when she was 8 years old. She graduated from the School of Visual Arts in New York City in 2010, then spent eight years pursuing a photography career. She maintains a photo studio in the city while using a space in Beacon for her painting. She also runs Tiniest Gallery Beacon, a public art project she started with her friends during the pandemic to “combat isolation and uncertainty.”

Golubina describes her painting as heavily influenced by her childhood, when she suddenly found herself “a spectator in a foreign country, unable to communicate.”

The artist says that she hopes her work will “inspire empathy and provide a ground for a unified understanding. By embracing and truly loving our limitations and fears, we can find strength in vulnerability and learn to live with compassion.”

Super Secret Gallery, at 484 Main St., in Beacon, inside Hyperbole, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. See supersecretprojects.com.