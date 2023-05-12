Dutchess Expands Tax Break for Seniors, Disabled

Legislature passes laws expanding income limits

More seniors and people with disabilities will be eligible for Dutchess County property-tax exemptions under two local laws the Legislature passed on Monday (May 8).

Both laws increase to $41,000 from $24,000 the income limit that qualifies residents who are 65 and older or disabled for an exemption from taxes on 50 percent of their property’s assessed value.

Seniors and disabled residents making less than $50,000 can also qualify for an exemption but the percentage of assessed value that is eligible gradually decreases as their income rises, falling to a 5 percent exemption for those making $49,999.

The new limit becomes effective with the 2025 tax rolls.