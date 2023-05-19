Beacon Council to Vote on Firehouse Contractors

Also expected to set hearing on temporary road change

The Beacon City Council is expected on Monday (May 22) to approve awarding more than $12 million in contracts to the firms that will oversee the electric, geothermal, fire sprinklers, plumbing and mechanical aspects and general construction of the city’s centralized fire station on South Avenue.

The council will likely also set a public hearing for a temporary measure that would make South Avenue from Main to Beacon streets one-way (heading south) for the duration of construction, which is expected to begin in June and take 14 months. The $14.7 million project will consolidate Beacon’s three fire stations into a single modernized, energy-efficient facility that the city expects to last into the next century.